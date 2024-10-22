✕ Close King Charles heckled by Australian senator: ‘Give us our land back’

The King has faced indigenous activists questioning the supremacy of the British monarchy for a second day as he tours Australia.

When Charles met First Nations elders during a visit to the National Centre of Indigenous Excellence (NCIE) in Sydney on Tuesday, one told him their goal was “sovereignty” in an apparent reference to a protest the previous day.

On Monday, the monarch was accused of “genocide” against Australia’s First Nations by senator Lidia Thorpe who told him, “You are not my King.”

The Indigenous senator has spoken out to explain why she confronted Charles after his parliamentary adress.

Ms Thorpe, from Victoria, has long advocated for a treaty between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal Australians to recognise their autonomy and set right historical wrongs.

The independent politician has now said that as current King, Charles should “answer for” the “thousands of massacre sites” in Australia.

She told Sky News hours after her appearance at parliament: “We have our bones and our skulls still in his possession – or in his family’s possession. We want that back. We want our land back and we want your King to take some leadership and sit at the table and discuss a treaty with us.”

During their tour of Australia, Charles and Camilla have faced low-key protests from supporters of First Nations’ resistance to colonisation, with a banner with the word "decolonise" displayed at a number of events.