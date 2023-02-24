King’s Brexit meeting with Ursula von der Leyen ‘cancelled’

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

King Charles’ meeting with the European Commission President, which was reportedly due to take place on Saturday, has been cancelled.

The King was due to meet with Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday, according to Sky News.

It comes as a deal between the UK and EU over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit agreement is expected within days.

King Charles III (PA)

Securing a deal would set up a possible clash with Conservative Brexit hardliners, with Tory MPs being ordered to be in Parliament on a three-line whip on Monday.

Mr Sunak has promised that Parliament will be able to “express its view” over any deal, which he hopes will get the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland.

But he would come under intense pressure if he does not give them an explicit vote, amid fears there could be a rebellion.

The King could have played a symbolic role in the final part of the protocol negotiations if his meeting with Ms von der Leyen had gone ahead, although there is no suggestion he would be part of negotiations.

Any involvement of the King would likely be controversial, attracting allegations that he is being dragged into politics.

UK politicians and official and senior EU figures were reportred to be aware of the event that had been due to take place at Windsor on Saturday afternoon.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly indicated that ministers will not sign off on a deal over the protocol with Brussels until the DUP’s concerns are addressed.

Mr Cleverly told Times Radio: “The things they’re concerned about, the things we’re concerned about, are absolutely in alignment and we are focused on resolving all the issues that need resolving.

“Some of them are technical trade issues and very complicated and some of them are really simple but important principles, like Northern Ireland’s place as an integral part of the United Kingdom. And that sense of sovereignty, the importance of a democratic voice.

“So when, hopefully, we get those issues resolved, then I would hope that the DUP would recognise that we’ve addressed their concerns and until we have addressed those concerns we’re not going to sign off on the deal.”

However, when asked again whether the Government would not press ahead with a deal not backed by the DUP, he said: “No, what I’ve said is we’ve got to make sure that the issues they’ve highlighted are addressed.”

The DUP has issued seven tests to win its backing for any deal, including addressing what it calls the “democratic deficit” meaning the nation is subject to EU rules.

Labour’s shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Peter Kyle said: “Sunak is already showing that negotiation is better than fighting but his lack of political acumen and judgement is once again undermining his chance of success.”

The protocol – signed by Boris Johnson in 2020 – was designed to prevent a hard border with Ireland after Brexit.

Number 10 and Buckingham Palace declined to comment.