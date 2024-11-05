Royal news - live: Queen Camilla withdraws from engagements after becoming unwell with chest infection
Comes just weeks after a nine-day tour of Australia and Samoa
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Queen Camilla is unwell with a chest infection and has withdrawn from her engagements this week, Buckingham Palace has announced.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest.
“With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal.
“She apologises to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”
It is understood the Queen will remain at home under doctor’s supervision while she recovers.
The Duchess of Gloucester, Brigitte, will step in on Camilla’s behalf to attend the annual Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey.
The Queen will also miss the Buckingham Palace reception for Olympic and Paralympic athletes hosted by the King on Thursday.
The announcement comes just weeks after King Charles and Camilla returned from on a nine-day tour of Australia and Samoa.
Starmer wishes Queen a speedy recovery
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer posted the Queen a get-well message on social media.
Sir Keir wrote: “On behalf of the whole country, I wish Her Majesty The Queen a speedy recovery.”
Duchess of Gloucester steps in for Camilla
Birgitte, The Duchess of Gloucester has stepped in on the Queen’s behalf to attend the annual opening of the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Thursday.
Camilla has also pulled out of a Buckingham Palace reception for Olympic and Paralympic athletes hosted by the King the same evening.
It is understood the Queen is currently resting at home.
No further details regarding her illness or treatment have been released but she is understood to be under doctors’ supervision.
Pictured: Prince William meets South African President in Cape Town
Queen Camilla ‘unwell with chest infection'
Queen Camilla is unwell with a chest infection and has withdrawn from her engagements this week, Buckingham Palace has announced.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest.
“With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal.
“She apologises to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”
It is understood the Queen will remain at home under doctor’s supervision while she recovers.
Teenagers shout ‘tackle the prince’ as William joins them for touch rugby
The Prince of Wales heard the cry “tackle the prince” when he challenged a group of teenagers to a game of touch rugby near Cape Town.
William joined former South Africa rugby internationals he called “legends” to take on the fast-footed schoolchildren from townships benefiting from a sporting project founded by ex-England rugby star Jason Leonard.
William seemed keen to get his hands on the ball, as he bravely tried to pass his way past the youngsters from Ocean View Secondary School in Ocean View, as one young player shouted “tackle the prince”.
At one point two teenagers grabbed William, stopping him in his tracks and leaving him laughing.
Blessings Gwedeza, 17, one of a number of young players who managed to tackle the prince, said afterwards: “It was an honour to meet him, to have the opportunity to play against him is something I won’t forget.”
Watch: Prince William confronted by founder of The Big Issue in awkward interaction
Pictured: William hikes up to South African viewpoint on second day of visit
Buckingham Palace to open up East Wing to visitors outside summer months
In exciting news for royal fans, Buckingham Palace has announced it is set to open up its East Wing outside the traditional summer tourist season.
The expanded programme follows the success of this year’s annual summer opening, when it welcomed a record-breaking number of visitors and allowed access to the wing - which includes the famous central balcony - for the first time since it was built 175 years ago.
The 90-minute guided tours, from January to May and costing £90, will offer a more in-depth look at the history of the rooms in the East Wing at a time when the palace is not usually open to the public.
Early in the King’s reign, it was reported Charles planned to give people greater access to the palace all year round.
For the first time, visitors will be able to enter through the palace’s front gates and proceed across the forecourt, just as guests do for official royal events.
Williams meets young conservationists on Table Mountain viewpoint visit
Prince William met with young conservationists as he took in the views of Cape Town’s famous Table Mountain on the second day of his visit to South Africa.
The Prince of Wales strode up Signal Hill and met rangers and volunteer conservationists as he learned about the rare and endangered plants that are part of the area’s biodiversity.
The hilltop gives panoramic views of Cape Town, with Table Mountain as a dramatic backdrop, and the prince posed for a picture at a spot set up for tourists.
The future king began a four-day visit to Cape Town on Monday and is taking part in a series of events shining a light on young African climate activists, the fight against the illegal wildlife trade, and promoting his Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.
Prince William meets President of South Africa
Prince William is currently meeting the President of South Africa on his second day of his visit to the country.
The prince was pictured shaking hands with Cyril Ramaphosa at his Official Residence in Cape Town on Tuesday.
William’s audience with Mr Ramaphosa has been described as a “follow-up” to the state visit made to the UK by the president in 2022.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments