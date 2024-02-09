King Charles cancer – latest: Queen gives health update on King at first royal engagement since diagnosis
King Charles pictured for the first time since cancer diagnosis
The King is doing “extremely well under the circumstances”, the Queen has said as she celebrated the work of charities at Salisbury Cathedral.
Asked about Charles, she replied: “Well, he’s doing extremely well under the circumstances, he’s very touched by all the letters and the messages the public have been sending from everywhere – that’s very cheering.”
Earlier, the Prince of Wales spoke about the King’s cancer diagnosis for the first time as he expressed his gratitude to the public for their “kind messages of support”.
Prince William’s words of praise, delivered during a fundraising gala dinner, also recognised those who wished the Princess of Wales well, as she recovers from successful, planned abdominal surgery.
He told the guests: “It means a great deal to us all.”
The Queen has said the King is doing “extremely well under the circumstances” after his cancer diagnosis, as she celebrated the work of charities at Salisbury Cathedral.
Camilla left Charles at Sandringham to fulfil her royal engagement tonight and among the first people she met were medical staff from Wiltshire Air Ambulance.
Ben Abbott, 40, a critical care paramedic, said: “I do hope His Majesty is doing well Ma’am, we’re all really sad to hear the news.”
Camilla replied: “Well he’s doing extremely well under the circumstances.
“He’s very touched by all the letters and the messages the public have been sending from everywhere – that’s very cheering.”
Tens of thousands of patients are diagnosed with cancer while they are being tested for another condition, just like King Charles.
Latest figures show more than 27,000 people were being treated for cancer on the NHS after having what’s known as an incidental diagnosis – when the condition is found during testing or treatment for something else.
After His Majesty’s cancer diagnosis, it falls to three doughty royals – Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh – to keep the royal show on the road, writes Clair Woodward
Prince William is facing a “test of his character” as the nation watches their future King endure multiple stressors, a royal expert has said.
The Prince of Wales is coming up against the joint pressures of his father’s shock cancer diagnosis, his wife’s recuperation from her medical procedure, and his relationship with his brother who has just arrived back in the UK.
The Prince of Wales has returned to his royal duties for the first time since his father was diagnosed with cancer and his wife underwent surgery.
William carried out an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday morning, the first time he has been seen since news of King Charles’ diagnosis was revealed by Buckingham Palace on Monday.
For the Duke of Sussex, flying back to LA after seeing his estranged father for half an hour might seem the right thing to have done – but, says Paul Clements (who spent two weeks in a coma), the King could have done without the added emotional burden.
King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace has said, less than a year after he was crowned.
A statement from the Palace said Charles has “commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties”.
Stephen Fry has said it would be “really sad” if his dear friend King Charles was seriously ill because the monarch has been “in the wings” waiting for so long.
The former QI host shared his concerns about his friend following the palace’s announcement that the monarch has been diagnosed with an undisclosed cancer and had begun treatment.
In the decades spent waiting to ascend to the throne, King Charles has always ensured he maintained a strict diet and rigid daily exercise routine.
The 75-year-old monarch was diagnosed with a form of cancer on Monday, after a check up last month found an unrelated, enlarged prostate that proved to be benign.
