Liveupdated1707454800

King Charles cancer – latest: Queen gives health update on King at first royal engagement since diagnosis

Camilla gives update as she celebrates the work of charities at Salisbury Cathedral

Namita Singh,Athena Stavrou,Tara Cobham
Friday 09 February 2024 05:00
King Charles pictured for the first time since cancer diagnosis

The King is doing “extremely well under the circumstances”, the Queen has said as she celebrated the work of charities at Salisbury Cathedral.

Asked about Charles, she replied: “Well, he’s doing extremely well under the circumstances, he’s very touched by all the letters and the messages the public have been sending from everywhere – that’s very cheering.”

Earlier, the Prince of Wales spoke about the King’s cancer diagnosis for the first time as he expressed his gratitude to the public for their “kind messages of support”.

Prince William’s words of praise, delivered during a fundraising gala dinner, also recognised those who wished the Princess of Wales well, as she recovers from successful, planned abdominal surgery.

He told the guests: “It means a great deal to us all.”

1707419349

Queen says King doing ‘extremely well’

The Queen has said the King is doing “extremely well under the circumstances” after his cancer diagnosis, as she celebrated the work of charities at Salisbury Cathedral.

Camilla left Charles at Sandringham to fulfil her royal engagement tonight and among the first people she met were medical staff from Wiltshire Air Ambulance.

Ben Abbott, 40, a critical care paramedic, said: “I do hope His Majesty is doing well Ma’am, we’re all really sad to hear the news.”

Camilla replied: “Well he’s doing extremely well under the circumstances.

“He’s very touched by all the letters and the messages the public have been sending from everywhere – that’s very cheering.”

Queen Camilla attends a musical evening at Salisbury Cathedral in Wiltshire

(PA)
Matt Mathers8 February 2024 19:09
1707454800

ICYMI: Tens of thousands diagnosed with cancer while being tested for another condition - like King Charles

Tens of thousands of patients are diagnosed with cancer while they are being tested for another condition, just like King Charles.

Latest figures show more than 27,000 people were being treated for cancer on the NHS after having what’s known as an incidental diagnosis – when the condition is found during testing or treatment for something else.

Full report:

Thousands diagnosed with cancer while treated for another condition - like Charles

King Charles was diganosed with cancer after seeking treatment for an enlarged prostate

Matt Mathers9 February 2024 05:00
1707451200

‘Charlie’s angels’: Three women the King can count on in a crisis

After His Majesty’s cancer diagnosis, it falls to three doughty royals – Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh – to keep the royal show on the road, writes Clair Woodward

Read Clair’s piece in full here:

‘Charlie’s angels’: Who are the three women the King needs in a crisis?

After His Majesty’s cancer diagnosis, it falls to three doughty royals – Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh – to keep the royal show on the road, writes Clair Woodward

Matt Mathers9 February 2024 04:00
1707447600

ICYMI: Prince William facing test of character, says royal expert

Prince William is facing a “test of his character” as the nation watches their future King endure multiple stressors, a royal expert has said.

The Prince of Wales is coming up against the joint pressures of his father’s shock cancer diagnosis, his wife’s recuperation from her medical procedure, and his relationship with his brother who has just arrived back in the UK.

Full report:

Prince William facing ‘test of character’ as future King, says royal expert

Prince of Wales faces father’s and wife’s health scares as well as ongoing feud with brother back in UK

Matt Mathers9 February 2024 03:00
1707444000

ICYMI: Prince William carries out public duties for first time since father’s diagnosis and Kate’s surgery

The Prince of Wales has returned to his royal duties for the first time since his father was diagnosed with cancer and his wife underwent surgery.

William carried out an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday morning, the first time he has been seen since news of King Charles’ diagnosis was revealed by Buckingham Palace on Monday.

Full report:

Prince William seen for first time since father’s diagnosis and wife Kate’s surgery

The Prince of Wales is taking on extra royal duties as King Charles undergoes treatment for an undisclosed cancer

Matt Mathers9 February 2024 02:00
1707440400

Sorry, Harry – perhaps the last thing the King needed was to see you

For the Duke of Sussex, flying back to LA after seeing his estranged father for half an hour might seem the right thing to have done – but, says Paul Clements (who spent two weeks in a coma), the King could have done without the added emotional burden.

Read Paul’s piece in full here:

Sorry, Harry – perhaps the last thing the King needed was to see you

For the Duke of Sussex, flying back to LA after seeing his estranged father for half an hour might seem the right thing to have done – but, says Paul Clements (who spent two weeks in a coma), the King could have done without the added emotional burden

Matt Mathers9 February 2024 01:00
1707436860

ICYMI: Who is next heir to the throne as Charles diagnosed with cancer

King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace has said, less than a year after he was crowned.

A statement from the Palace said Charles has “commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties”.

Full report:

British line of succession: Next heir to throne as Charles diagnosed with cancer

From Prince William to Prince Harry, here is everyone in line to be the next king or queen of Great Britain

Matt Mathers9 February 2024 00:01
1707433222

Stephen Fry shares concern for his friend King Charles following cancer diagnosis: ‘I am anxious’

Stephen Fry has said it would be “really sad” if his dear friend King Charles was seriously ill because the monarch has been “in the wings” waiting for so long.

The former QI host shared his concerns about his friend following the palace’s announcement that the monarch has been diagnosed with an undisclosed cancer and had begun treatment.

Full report:

Stephen Fry shares concern for his friend King Charles following cancer diagnosis

Actor praised monarch for openess about diagnosis

Matt Mathers8 February 2024 23:00
1707429622

ICYMI: Inside King Charles’ rigid diet and strict exercise routine – and why he doesn’t eat lunch

In the decades spent waiting to ascend to the throne, King Charles has always ensured he maintained a strict diet and rigid daily exercise routine.

The 75-year-old monarch was diagnosed with a form of cancer on Monday, after a check up last month found an unrelated, enlarged prostate that proved to be benign.

Full report:

Inside King Charles’ strict diet and exercise routine – and why he doesn’t eat lunch

King Charles is known to maintain a healthy, sometimes meat-free diet

Matt Mathers8 February 2024 22:00
1707427493

Watch: King doing ‘extremely well’ under circumstances, says Queen Camilla

King doing ‘extremely well’ under circumstances, says Queen Camilla
Matt Mathers8 February 2024 21:24

