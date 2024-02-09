✕ Close King Charles pictured for the first time since cancer diagnosis

The King is doing “extremely well under the circumstances”, the Queen has said as she celebrated the work of charities at Salisbury Cathedral.

Asked about Charles, she replied: “Well, he’s doing extremely well under the circumstances, he’s very touched by all the letters and the messages the public have been sending from everywhere – that’s very cheering.”

Earlier, the Prince of Wales spoke about the King’s cancer diagnosis for the first time as he expressed his gratitude to the public for their “kind messages of support”.

Prince William’s words of praise, delivered during a fundraising gala dinner, also recognised those who wished the Princess of Wales well, as she recovers from successful, planned abdominal surgery.

He told the guests: “It means a great deal to us all.”