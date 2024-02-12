✕ Close King Charles waves to well-wishers in first public outing since cancer diagnosis

The King has been seen smiling and waving as he made his first public outing since his cancer diagnosis.

Walking alongside Camilla and holding an umbrella, Charles arrived at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, on Sunday morning.

It comes after he expressed his “most heartfelt thanks” to the nation for the “many messages of support and good wishes” the previous day after he revealed on Monday that he is being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer.

It follows reports of more tensions between Prince William and Prince Harry, after the Duke of Sussex dashed to the UK to reunite with their father following Charles’ shock health announcement.

Harry is said to have spent less than an hour with the 75-year-old monarch on Tuesday before returning home to California the next day, having had no contact with his estranged brother.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, said that William would be “upset” as it would look to him that Harry merely used the visit as a “PR opportunity”.