The King has been seen smiling and waving as he made his first public outing since his cancer diagnosis.
Walking alongside Camilla and holding an umbrella, Charles arrived at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, on Sunday morning.
It comes after he expressed his “most heartfelt thanks” to the nation for the “many messages of support and good wishes” the previous day after he revealed on Monday that he is being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer.
It follows reports of more tensions between Prince William and Prince Harry, after the Duke of Sussex dashed to the UK to reunite with their father following Charles’ shock health announcement.
Harry is said to have spent less than an hour with the 75-year-old monarch on Tuesday before returning home to California the next day, having had no contact with his estranged brother.
Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, said that William would be “upset” as it would look to him that Harry merely used the visit as a “PR opportunity”.
The King has attended church with the Queen in his first public outing since the announcement of his cancer diagnosis.
Walking alongside Camilla and holding an umbrella, Charles arrived at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, on Sunday morning.
It comes after Buckingham Palace said the King, who acceded to the throne 17 months ago, has a “form of cancer”.
He was diagnosed after a “separate issue of concern was noted” and was investigated while he was being treated for a benign enlarged prostate.
The 75-year-old King was last seen on Tuesday as he left Clarence House the day after starting his treatment, following a brief reunion with the Duke of Sussex.
Charles has postponed all public-facing duties, but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.
On Saturday the King thanked people for their “many messages of support and good wishes” and said it was “equally heartening” to hear how sharing his diagnosis has helped to promote public understanding of cancer.
William ‘upset’ at Harry’s ‘PR stunt’
Prince William is “upset” with his brother after Prince Harry’s brief visit to see their father following the King’s shock cancer diagnosis.
The Duke of Sussex dashed to the UK to reunite with his father after Charles’ health announcement – but Harry reportedly spent less than an hour with the 75-year-old monarch before returning home to California the next day, having had no contact with his estranged sibling.
Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, told The Sun: “William would be upset that Harry yet again has chosen to make this visit to see his father a PR opportunity.”
Why Harry met the King for only 30 mins
Prince Harry saw his cancer-stricken father King Charles for only 30 minutes “to keep stress levels down”, suggests royal expert Robert Jobson.
“You don’t want his blood pressure going up. The King’s not very well, whatever type of cancer it is, he’s undergoing treatment,” he told The Sun on Sunday.
“After the initial kiss and hug, love you dad, hope you get better soon, what issues are going to get raised? Things that will get your blood pressure rising.”
Robert said: “I would think he will stay at Sandringham House until they shut it down and they he may go to Wood Farm.
“When the late Queen was very sick she went to Wood Farm. It’s also where Prince Philip lived after his retirement.
“It’s a very relaxing place and he can be there with just a couple of servants and just really chill out.”
King Charles has given a voice to all us cancer sufferers
After somewhat of a public reckoning with an advanced stage of prostate cancer, which forced me to miss Duran’s induction into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022, my dear friend, the music executive Merck Mercuriadis, said to me: “Try not to worry, you’ll feel differently once it’s public, your world won’t seem such a lonely place, people really do care.” He was right.
I vividly remember the day – five and a half years ago – when the results of my biopsy were revealed to me. The news was not good, within a millisecond our world turned upside down, not unlike when my father first told me of his cancer diagnosis. I could barely speak and he died aged just 67 in 2005.
Andy Taylor reflects:
In pictures: Charles smiles and waves in first public outing since cancer diagnosis
Palace hits out after ‘AI used to write fake books with false claims about Charles’ cancer’
Buckingham Palace has hit out at ‘intrusive and insensitive’ books about the King’s cancer, claimed to have been written by artificial intelligence.
The palace said its legal team was investigating a report that a number of books are being sold on Amazon with false claims about Charles’ illness.
It comes as the King, who has not revealed the type of cancer he has been diagnosed with, issued his first public statement on Saturday evening, thanking the public for its support.
Buckingham Palace hits out after ‘AI used to write fake books about Charles’ cancer’
Palace criticises ‘intrusive, insensitive and inaccurate’ books that speculate on King’s illness
How Prince William will split his time between royal duty and family
With the news of his father’s cancer diagnosis and his wife’s abdominal surgery, all eyes have now turned to the Prince of Wales as the royal family continue to suffer from a series of health setbacks.
In January, Prince William cleared his diary after his wife of 13 years, Kate Middleton, underwent a major operation at the London Clinic which left her hospitalised for nearly two weeks.
The 42-year-old princess is not expected to return to duties until Easter at the earliest, and is now recuperating at the family home in Adelaide Cottage, which is located on the Windsor Castle estate.
Holly Evans reports:
How Prince William will split his time between royal duty and family
The Prince of Wales is next expected to appear at the Baftas on 18 February
Watch: King Charles waves to well-wishers in first public outing since cancer diagnosis
What is a regency and how would King Charles transfer power to William?
The King is being treated for cancer, the sovereign’s ill health has raised questions about whether there could be the need for a regency in the future.
If Charles was incapacitated, the Prince of Wales could be appointed Prince Regent through the Regency Act 1937, taking over the King’s duties.
However, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the King’s cancer has been “caught early”, suggesting any prospect of a regency is unlikely at this stage.
Laura Elston reports:
What is a regency and how would King Charles transfer power to William?
Does this mean William would be King?
What is Sandringham? Where King is recovering after cancer treatment
After receiving his first cancer treatment, King Charles III has taken up residence at Sandringham House, which is located along the North Sea coast of eastern England.
He stepped out on the grounds on Sunday as he attended church on his first public outing since his cancer diagnosis was revealed.
As one of most famous stately homes in Britain, Sandringham sits on an 8,000-hectare estate in Norfolk on the eastern coast of England. It was recorded in the Domesday Book, with the survey of lands in England compiled by William the Conqueror in 1086, as “Sant Dersingham,” or the sandy part of Dersingham.
As noted by Sandringham estate’s official website, the estate, which was only 7,700 acres in 1862, was identified as potentially “being for sale and a possible country home for Albert Edward, Prince of Wales”. Queen Victoria followed through with the purchase of Sandringham in October of that year, before Edward’s 21st birthday.
Over the years, the estate has also been open for the public to visit. According to the estate’s website, those who participate in the Exclusive Access Tour will be taken into the 60-acre gardens, before entering the house.
There is food and drinks served at the restaurant on the estate, along with some places to shop at the Courtyard. The 600-acre Royal Parkland also includes “two way-marked trails winding through woodlands and parkland” for visitors.
However, the specific dates for the 2024 tours of the estate have yet to be announced, and it’s unclear if the tours will continue as the King is recovering in the house.
