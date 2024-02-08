King Charles cancer – latest: William thanks public and Charles apologises in first comments since diagnosis
The Prince of Wales has spoken about the King‘s cancer diagnosis for the first time as he expressed his gratitude to the public for their “kind messages of support”.
William’s words of praise, delivered during a fundraising gala dinner, also recognised those who wished the Princess of Wales well, as she recovers from planned abdominal surgery.
He told the guests: “It means a great deal to us all.”
King Charles also broke his public silence on Wednesday night to issue a statement to mark the 50th anniversary of independence of the former British colony Grenada.
The King apologised for being unable to visit the Caribbean island, making reference to Grenada’s national dish, a stew known as “Oil Down”.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry took a flight back home to California just 26 hours after he arrived to visit his father following his cancer diagnosis.
The Duke of Sussex was spotted at London’s Heathrow Airport on Wednesday afternoon ahead of boarding a flight back to the US after reportedly spent the night at a London hotel.
The Prince of Wales said the royal family appreciate the “kind messages” they have received following the King’s cancer diagnosis.
Arriving at a gala dinner for London’s Air Ambulance on Wednesday evening, William waved to people gathered outside the venue in central London.
He said: “We really appreciate everyone’s kind messages, thank you.”
King Charles III has become one of hundreds of thousands of people in the UK to be diagnosed with cancer every year. His Majesty has chosen to share his health news to “assist public understanding” for those around the world affected by the disease, Buckingham Palace explained. Charles, 75, has postponed his forthcoming public duties after his health news. He returned to London from Sandringham on Monday (5 February) and has already begun his medical care as an outpatient under the close supervision of a specialist team of doctors. Here are some questions answered about King Charles's cancer diagnosis and what kind of treatment he could receive.
In British history, the secrecy of the monarch’s health has always reigned supreme. The palace’s disclosure that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer shattered that longstanding tradition.
On the heels of the shock and well-wishing that followed the official statement Monday came the surprise that the palace had announced anything at all. Indeed, the unprecedented missive was sparse on details: Charles, 75, had begun treatment for a cancer it did not name after being diagnosed during a recent corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate. The king is stepping back from public duties but carrying on state business during his treatment, which he’ll receive as an outpatient, the palace said.
The rift between the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex was thrown into sharp relief when it emerged even their father’s cancer diagnosis could not bring them together.
Harry flew thousands of miles from his Californian home to be at the King’s side, a move that showed both men were willing to put their strained relationship on hold.
Prince Edward set to return to royal duties as brother King Charles fights cancer
Prince Edward will be returning to royal duties this week, as his brother Charles battles cancer.
The Prince of Wales, the Queen and other working royals are expected to step up their royal duties while the King undergoes treatment, following the shock announcement of his illness on Monday.
The King is being treated for cancer, the sovereign’s ill health has raised questions about whether there could be the need for a regency in the future.
If Charles was incapacitated, the Prince of Wales could be appointed Prince Regent through the Regency Act 1937, taking over the King’s duties.
Lioness Ellen White sent well-wishes to King Charles III and his family following his cancer diagnosis after receiving her MBE on Wednesday, 7 February. The former England footballer received her honour from the Prince of Wales for services to football. Prince William performed the investiture ceremony, his first engagement since the King's announcement, and his wife, the Princess of Wales, underwent surgery. The 41-year-old briefly paused his royal role to juggle caring for his wife and their children following Kate’s operation three weeks ago.
King Charles issues first statement since diagnosis
King Charles has issued his first public statement following his cancer diagnosis.
In a statement to mark the 50th anniversary of independence of the former British colony Grenada, said: “I can only say how sorry I am that I cannot be with you in person to mark this momentous milestone, and to enjoy a little Oil Down with you all!”
