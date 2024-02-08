✕ Close King Charles pictured for the first time since cancer diagnosis

The Prince of Wales has spoken about the King‘s cancer diagnosis for the first time as he expressed his gratitude to the public for their “kind messages of support”.

William’s words of praise, delivered during a fundraising gala dinner, also recognised those who wished the Princess of Wales well, as she recovers from planned abdominal surgery.

He told the guests: “It means a great deal to us all.”

King Charles also broke his public silence on Wednesday night to issue a statement to mark the 50th anniversary of independence of the former British colony Grenada.

The King apologised for being unable to visit the Caribbean island, making reference to Grenada’s national dish, a stew known as “Oil Down”.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry took a flight back home to California just 26 hours after he arrived to visit his father following his cancer diagnosis.

The Duke of Sussex was spotted at London’s Heathrow Airport on Wednesday afternoon ahead of boarding a flight back to the US after reportedly spent the night at a London hotel.