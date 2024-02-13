King Charles cancer – latest: Monarch seen in first public appearance as Harry set to return to UK in weeks
The King was seen smiling and waving as he made his first public outing since his cancer diagnosis on Sunday as Prince Harry is set to return to the UK in a matter of weeks.
Walking alongside Camilla and holding an umbrella, Charles arrived at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, on Sunday morning.
It comes after he expressed his “most heartfelt thanks” to the nation for the “many messages of support and good wishes” the previous day after he revealed on Monday that he is being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer.
Meanwhile, his youngest son Prince Harry is due to fly back to the UK in just a few weeks after his fleeting visit to see his father last week.
The duke reportedly plans to travel back in May to join celebrations at St Paul’s Cathedral for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.
The prince founded the games in 2014 and Britain recently announced a multi-million-pound bid to host the games in Birmingham in 2027.
It comes after Buckingham Palace said the King, who acceded to the throne 17 months ago, has a “form of cancer”.
He was diagnosed after a “separate issue of concern was noted” and was investigated while he was being treated for a benign enlarged prostate.
The 75-year-old King was last seen on Tuesday as he left Clarence House the day after starting his treatment, following a brief reunion with the Duke of Sussex.
Charles has postponed all public-facing duties, but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.
On Saturday the King thanked people for their “many messages of support and good wishes” and said it was “equally heartening” to hear how sharing his diagnosis has helped to promote public understanding of cancer.
William ‘still processing’ father’s diagnosis
The Prince of Wales is “still processing” the King’s shock cancer diagnosis, royal insiders have said.
His father shared the news of his cancer diagnosis with both Prince William and his brother, Prince Harry, before it was revealed to the public last Monday.
William is currently spending time with his family on a half-term holiday after he returned to his royal duties earlier this week for the first time since Kate’s abdominal surgery.
He is expected to take on more royal duties as his father is forced to postpone public engagements while undertaking cancer treatment.
“At times like this, it is a reminder that as well as being the future head of state, he is also a human being”, a royal source told The Times.
“He is processing the news of his father having cancer as a human being. Given the seriousness with which he takes his role, of course it is something he will be thinking about.”
‘King Charles has given a voice to all us cancer sufferers'
After somewhat of a public reckoning with an advanced stage of prostate cancer, which forced me to miss Duran’s induction into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022, my dear friend, the music executive Merck Mercuriadis, said to me: “Try not to worry, you’ll feel differently once it’s public, your world won’t seem such a lonely place, people really do care.” He was right.
I vividly remember the day – five and a half years ago – when the results of my biopsy were revealed to me. The news was not good, within a millisecond our world turned upside down, not unlike when my father first told me of his cancer diagnosis. I could barely speak and he died aged just 67 in 2005.
Andy Taylor reflects:
The famed guitarist has been undergoing treatment for stage 4 prostate cancer since his diagnosis was announced in November 2022. Here, in a moving and heartfelt letter, Andy Taylor reflects on the extraordinary impact the announcement from Buckingham Palace has had on him and how it connects to his own experience
Palace calls in lawyers after AI-written books about King’s illness appear on sale
Buckingham Palace has hit out at ‘intrusive’ AI-written books about the King’s diagnosis as Amazon removes several books from sale.
Several books were listed for sale which were reported to share exclusive revelations about the King’s health, and were said to be written by artificial intelligence, the Mail on Sunday reported.
Buckingham Palace said any titles speculating about Charles’s diagnosis and treatment are “intrusive, insensitive and filled with inaccuracies” and their legal team will be “looking at the issue closely”.
A spokesperson said: “Any such titles speculating about His Majesty’s diagnosis and treatment are intrusive, insensitive and filled with inaccuracies.
“Our legal team will be looking at the issue closely. We call on any individuals or organisations facilitating their sale to withdraw them immediately.”
Amazon said it has removed titles that “violated our content guidelines”.
A spokesperson said: “Amazon is constantly evaluating emerging technologies and is committed to providing the best possible shopping, reading and publishing experience for authors and customers.
“We have content guidelines governing which books can be listed for sale and promptly investigate any book when a concern is raised.”
Kate on the mend as she joins family on half-term holiday
The Princess of Wales is reportedly recovering well as she leaves Windsor to join her family on a half-term holiday.
Kate recently spent 13 days in hospital recovering from an abdominal surgery before she was discharged to their family home of Adelaide Cottage at the end of January.
Prince William took a step back from his royal duties to care for his wife and children, but it seems her recovery is going well.
The couple and their three children have used their half-term break to visit their country retreat of Amner Hall in Norfolk.
A source told the Daily Mail: “Catherine is recovering well. She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William.”
Harry and Meghan skip Super Bowl ahead of Canada trip
Prince Harry skipped the Super Bowl last night, despite giving a joke-filled speech at an NFL awards ceremony in Las Vegas just days before, as he and Meghan Markle prepare for an upcoming trip.
The couple were rumoured to be joining other stars - including Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Beyoncé - at the big game last night but the pair never showed.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex set to visit Canada this week for the opening event of the Invictus Games. They’ll arrive on Wednesday and spend three days making appearances to mark one year until the 2025 Invictus Games.
Harry is also set to fly back to the UK in a matter of weeks to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the games he founded in 2014 at St Paul’s Cathedral in May.
The games were founded by Harry in 2014 to support injured and sick military veterans. Britain recently announced a multi-million-pound bid to host the games in Birmingham in 2027.
‘Panicked’ Harry rushed to UK to check father’s condition, insider says
Prince Harry rushed back to the UK to see his father last week to make sure was not “sugar coating” his diagnosis, a royal insider has said.
Last week, the duke cleared his schedule and flew over 5,000 miles from California to see his father for a meeting that lasted less than an hour.
He returned to the US just 26 hours after arriving in London.
“Harry was rather panic-stricken when he heard the news about his dad and wanted to head over to the UK as soon as possible,” a source told OK! Magazine.
They added: “He needed to know if what his dad had told him about his illness over the phone was true and not something that he had sugar-coated to not worry him.
“Once he was sure that the King was in the best hands, he calmed down a bit and realised that he had time to work things out.”
King thanked by health professionals for raising awareness about cancer
Health professionals have thanked the King for raising awareness about cancer amid praise of his “openness and honesty” in sharing personal health news, following the announcement of his latest diagnosis.
Dr Jay Verma, president of the GP section at the Royal Society of Medicine, thanked Charles for using his “unique position” to highlight how cancer can affect anyone.
He said: “We wish His Majesty a speedy recovery and success in his treatment for cancer.
“We have made leaps and bounds in our cancer treatment and survival rates, and the earlier a problem is diagnosed, the more options there are for treatment.”
Professor Pat Price, founder of the Catch Up With Cancer campaign, similarly praised Charles’ honesty, saying: “The King’s openness about his battle with cancer is a powerful reminder that one in two of us may face cancer at some point in our lives.”
Chiara De Biase, director of support and influencing at Prostate Cancer UK, highlighted a 500% increase in people coming to the charity’s website for information and support in the week following the King’s announcement of his enlarged prostate condition in January.
Who will complete additional duties while the King is treated?
The Prince of Wales, the Queen and other working royals will step up their royal duties while the King undergoes treatment for a form of cancer.
Buckingham Palace has confirmed a number of the King’s forthcoming public engagements will have to be rearranged or postponed, but it is not anticipated that Counsellors of State will need to be appointed.
The family stepped up almost immediately after the King’s condition was announced publicly. Princess Anne carried out three separate engagements on Tuesday alone and several others throughout the rest of last week.
Prince William also returned to work on Wednesday following the break he took in recent weeks to focus on his family and his wife, the Princess of Wales, as she recovers from abdominal surgery.
Queen Camilla also stepped out for an official engagement last week, where she gave an update on the King’s health.
