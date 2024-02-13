✕ Close King Charles waves to well-wishers in first public outing since cancer diagnosis

The King was seen smiling and waving as he made his first public outing since his cancer diagnosis on Sunday as Prince Harry is set to return to the UK in a matter of weeks.

Walking alongside Camilla and holding an umbrella, Charles arrived at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, on Sunday morning.

It comes after he expressed his “most heartfelt thanks” to the nation for the “many messages of support and good wishes” the previous day after he revealed on Monday that he is being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Meanwhile, his youngest son Prince Harry is due to fly back to the UK in just a few weeks after his fleeting visit to see his father last week.

The duke reportedly plans to travel back in May to join celebrations at St Paul’s Cathedral for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

The prince founded the games in 2014 and Britain recently announced a multi-million-pound bid to host the games in Birmingham in 2027.