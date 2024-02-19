Royal family news - live: King in first public outing since Harry visit as return given ‘zero chance’
Sources say there is ‘no way back’ for Prince Harry
Prince Harry says ‘I love my family’ in Good Morning America interview
The King smiled and waved at wellwishers in his first public appearance since meeting with Prince Harry who hinted he was hoping the royal family could reunify in the wake of his shock cancer diagnosis.
It came as Buckingham Palace aides reportedly said there was “zero per cent chance” that Prince Harry could return to a temporary role working for the royal family during his father’s illness.
There is no way back for the Duke of Sussex following a series of reported rows with his brother William, the Prince of Wales and his father, King Charles, palace sources told The Sunday Telegraph.
It comes after friends of the duke told a newspaper that he would be willing to step in and play a role while his father receives cancer treatment.
On Friday, the duke said he believes his father’s cancer diagnosis could help “reunify” the royal family in a bombshell Good Morning America interview.
William hails strength and diversity of competition in Bafta categories
The Prince of Wales has said he has a list of movies to watch after attending the Baftas, hailing the strength and diversity of the competition within each category.
The prince made apologies for Kate’s absence at a short meet and greet before the ceremony, saying she loves the Bafta film awards.
William reiterated the strength of the competition when speaking to the director and two producers of Earth Mama – which won outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer.
He told the three women: “The competition in all the categories were so strong this year.”
“And also what’s so lovely is there was diversity in so many areas,” William added.
Princess Royal visits anti-knife crime group in Wellingborough
The Princess Royal was shown a knife amnesty bin as she visited a group that works to combat stabbings in Wellingborough.
Anne met volunteers from Off the Streets North Northamptonshire (NN) and heard from those affected by knife crime during the visit at the market town’s Hind Hotel.
Off the Streets NN co-founder Ravaun Jones gave Anne a demonstration of a bleed control kit and a knife amnesty bin.
Anne, dressed in a tweed jacket, said it was “nice” to see the bleed control kits “become more available”.
Off the Streets NN has placed 203 bleed kits across Northamptonshire, with four of these having been used to save lives in emergency situations.
King Charles keen to reconcile with Harry
Prince Harry and his father are said to have had several “warm exchanges” since the King’s illness was diagnosed, The Times claimed.
A royal source also told the newspaper that Charles, 75, is keen to reconcile and see more of his son, and believes doing so would benefit the monarchy.
The source told The Times: “On all practical levels it makes perfect sense for the family to come together to support the King while he’s sick.
“Much has been said on both sides in recent years, but that has never diminished the fundamental bond of blood, and there are now pragmatic aspects to consider, with the King and Kate’s wellbeing paramount in this.
“The details of the Clarence House meeting and subsequent conversations are private, but the feeling is that this arrangement could work.”
Harry ‘will not be allowed temporary royal role while King is ill’- reports
The Duke of Sussex will not be allowed a temporary royal role while his father undergoes cancer treatment, according to reports.
It was alleged that Harry told friends he would step into such a role while Charles is unwell.
However, the arrangement he accepted when stepping down as a working royal alongside his wife the Duchess of Sussex in 2020, is reportedly set to remain in place.
A source told The Telegraph: “Those terms were quite clear, and the King’s illness hasn’t altered that.”
Another told the newspaper that the view a hybrid model of being a working royal was not appropriate still “remains the case”.
William to build homes on Duchy of Cornwall land to tackle homelessness
The Prince of Wales has announced plans to build homes on Duchy of Cornwall land to tackle homelessness in the South West of England.
The Duchy of Cornwall is a portfolio of land, property and investments valued at more than £1 billion, which provide an income for the heir to the throne.
Working with Cornish homelessness charity St Petrocs, the project will provide 24 homes in Nansledan, Newquay, with “wrap around support” for local people experiencing homelessness to create a path to a permanent home.
The development of “high quality temporary accommodation that feels like home” is due to begin in September with the first homes expected to be completed in the autumn of next year, according to a statement from the estate.
Prince William shares Bafta behind the scenes video: ‘What a night’
The Prince of Wales has shared a behind-the-scenes video of his night at the Baftas.
Prince William, who has been the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010, attended the evening alone as his wife, the Princess of Wales, recovers from abdominal surgery.
William, who watched the ceremony before meeting category winners and rising stars, has now shared a glimpse into his evening on the red carpet, in a special video posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s Instagram page on Sunday.
He captioned the post: “What a night! Honoured to be in attendance at the UK’s biggest celebration of global excellence in film.”
William attends Baftas without Kate in first high-profile engagement since op
The Prince of Wales took his seat in the front row of the Bafta film awards ceremony in his first high-profile royal engagement since his wife’s operation.
William, who is president of the arts charity, made his way down the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday wearing a black bow tie and navy velvet suit jacket, waving to cameras and stopping to chat and take selfies with a few members of the public.
At the prestigious film event last year, William was accompanied by the Princess of Wales, who had abdominal surgery on January 16 at the London Clinic and has since returned home to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to be with their three children.
He made apologies for Kate’s absence at a short meet and greet before taking his seat.
ICYMI: King Smiles and waves on way to church
The King smiled and waved as he attended church with the Queen on Sunday morning.
Smiling and waving as he walked alongside Camilla King Charles arrived at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk on Sunday morning.
The King was seen wearing a brown coat and waving to the public before being greeted by the Rev Canon Dr Paul Williams.
Charles is staying at Sandringham following his first bout of cancer treatment.
The 75-year-old King was seen in public for the first time since Harry suggested in an interview with a US breakfast TV show that his father’s illness could lead to a reconciliation between them.
Harry also said “I love my family” and that he was “grateful” to be able to spend time with his father when he flew back to the UK following Charles’s cancer diagnosis.
The duke’s whirlwind visit to see his father for around 45 minutes prompted speculation the two men, estranged since the duke stepped down as a working royal, may be on the point of rebuilding their relationship.
In the interview, aired on Good Morning America, it was suggested a family illness could have a “re-unifying effect”, and when Harry was asked “is that possible in this case?” he replied: “Yeah, I’m sure.”
ICYMI: Inside Prince Harry’s 26-hour flying visit to see Charles that lasted less than an hour
Prince Harry has flown home to LA following a 26-hour visit to the UK that saw him reunite with his father for less than an hour after his shock cancer diagnosis.
The Duke of Sussex spent almost as much time in the air as he did in England, on what was his first visit to his homeland since September.
Inside Prince Harry’s 26-hour visit to see Charles that lasted less than an hour
Duke of Sussex flew more than 10 hours from LA to see his father after shock cancer diagnosis
