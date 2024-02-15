✕ Close King Charles waves to well-wishers in first public outing since cancer diagnosis

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Duchess of Sussex has defended her and Harry’s new Sussex.com site following a spate of criticism.

Meghan Markle praised the “attention to detail” and “creativity and care” of the designers, after critics pointed out the couple were told to drop use of HRH when they quit as working royals. Even their use of the title Sussex was debated at Buckingham Palace.

Responding to criticism, Meghan Markle said: “They’re not just designers; they are collaborators who elevate your ideas into visual identities. They’re a very special company. Plus they’re Canadian, so I’m a fan.”

Prince Harry has arrived in Vancouver alongside Meghan to discuss next year’s infamous Invictus Games after a shock relaunch of their website from Archewell to Sussex.com, in honour of their royal roots.

King Charles returned from the capital to Sandringham after having his latest bout of cancer treatment and was pictured smiling with the Queen as he arrived at Clarence House.

The Duke and Duchess flew into Vancouver from Santa Barbara after a shock relaunch of their website from Archewell to Sussex.com, honouring their royal roots.