Royal family news – latest: Meghan Markle responds to website backlash as Charles continues cancer treatment
Harry and his wife face criticism for using royal titles after they quit royal family
King Charles waves to well-wishers in first public outing since cancer diagnosis
The Duchess of Sussex has defended her and Harry’s new Sussex.com site following a spate of criticism.
Meghan Markle praised the “attention to detail” and “creativity and care” of the designers, after critics pointed out the couple were told to drop use of HRH when they quit as working royals. Even their use of the title Sussex was debated at Buckingham Palace.
Responding to criticism, Meghan Markle said: “They’re not just designers; they are collaborators who elevate your ideas into visual identities. They’re a very special company. Plus they’re Canadian, so I’m a fan.”
Prince Harry has arrived in Vancouver alongside Meghan to discuss next year’s infamous Invictus Games after a shock relaunch of their website from Archewell to Sussex.com, in honour of their royal roots.
King Charles returned from the capital to Sandringham after having his latest bout of cancer treatment and was pictured smiling with the Queen as he arrived at Clarence House.
The Duke and Duchess flew into Vancouver from Santa Barbara after a shock relaunch of their website from Archewell to Sussex.com, honouring their royal roots.
What does King Charles eat every day?
What does King Charles eat every day?
King was recently diagnosed with a form of cancer
How to workout like a king with the 11-minute exercise Charles uses to keep fit
How to workout like a king with the 11-minute exercise Charles uses to keep fit
The King has followed the 5BX fitness regime for the last decade
A look inside Sandringham House, where King Charles is staying after first cancer treatment
What is Sandringham House? Where the King is staying after cancer treatment
Upon receiving his first treatment for cancer, King Charles III retreated to Sandringham House, a private estate
Sarah Ferguson’s touching message to the King over shared cancer battles
Sarah Ferguson’s touching message to the King over shared cancer battles
Comes as Duchess of York attends first event since revealing her malignant melanoma diagnosis
Buckingham Palace hits out after ‘AI used to write fake books with false claims about Charles’ cancer’
Buckingham Palace hits out after ‘AI used to write fake books about Charles’ cancer’
Palace criticises ‘intrusive, insensitive and inaccurate’ books that speculate on King’s illness
How Prince William will split his time between royal duty and family
How Prince William will split his time between royal duty and family
The Prince of Wales is next expected to appear at the Baftas on 18 February
Inside King Charles’ rigid diet and strict exercise routine – and why he doesn’t eat lunch
Inside King Charles’ strict diet and exercise routine – and why he doesn’t eat lunch
King Charles is known to maintain a healthy, sometimes meat-free diet
What is a regency and how would King Charles transfer power to William?
What is a regency and how would King Charles transfer power to William?
Does this mean William would be King?
How the Royal Family has rallied around Charles after his cancer diagnosis
Charles cancer diagnosis: How the Royal Family has rallied around the King
Since the King’s diagnosiswas revealed on Monday, members of the royal family have shown up to support Charles in different ways
Prince Harry and Meghan in royal rebrand as they launch new website with regal titles
Prince Harry and Meghan in royal rebrand as they launch new website with regal titles
The couple’s new site, Sussex.com, will bring more personal updates about the Duke and Duchess’s activities
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies