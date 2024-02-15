Jump to content

Liveupdated1707973599

Royal family news – latest: Meghan Markle responds to website backlash as Charles continues cancer treatment

Harry and his wife face criticism for using royal titles after they quit royal family

Athena Stavrou,Tara Cobham,Lydia Patrick
Thursday 15 February 2024 05:06
King Charles waves to well-wishers in first public outing since cancer diagnosis

The Duchess of Sussex has defended her and Harry’s new Sussex.com site following a spate of criticism.

Meghan Markle praised the “attention to detail” and “creativity and care” of the designers, after critics pointed out the couple were told to drop use of HRH when they quit as working royals. Even their use of the title Sussex was debated at Buckingham Palace.

Responding to criticism, Meghan Markle said: “They’re not just designers; they are collaborators who elevate your ideas into visual identities. They’re a very special company. Plus they’re Canadian, so I’m a fan.”

Prince Harry has arrived in Vancouver alongside Meghan to discuss next year’s infamous Invictus Games after a shock relaunch of their website from Archewell to Sussex.com, in honour of their royal roots.

King Charles returned from the capital to Sandringham after having his latest bout of cancer treatment and was pictured smiling with the Queen as he arrived at Clarence House.

The Duke and Duchess flew into Vancouver from Santa Barbara after a shock relaunch of their website from Archewell to Sussex.com, honouring their royal roots.

1707973200

What does King Charles eat every day?

What does King Charles eat every day?

King was recently diagnosed with a form of cancer

Alexander Butler15 February 2024 05:00
1707969600

How to workout like a king with the 11-minute exercise Charles uses to keep fit

How to workout like a king with the 11-minute exercise Charles uses to keep fit

The King has followed the 5BX fitness regime for the last decade

Alexander Butler15 February 2024 04:00
1707966000

A look inside Sandringham House, where King Charles is staying after first cancer treatment

What is Sandringham House? Where the King is staying after cancer treatment

Upon receiving his first treatment for cancer, King Charles III retreated to Sandringham House, a private estate

Alexander Butler15 February 2024 03:00
1707962400

Sarah Ferguson’s touching message to the King over shared cancer battles

Sarah Ferguson’s touching message to the King over shared cancer battles

Comes as Duchess of York attends first event since revealing her malignant melanoma diagnosis

Alexander Butler15 February 2024 02:00
1707958800

Buckingham Palace hits out after ‘AI used to write fake books with false claims about Charles’ cancer’

Buckingham Palace hits out after ‘AI used to write fake books about Charles’ cancer’

Palace criticises ‘intrusive, insensitive and inaccurate’ books that speculate on King’s illness

Alexander Butler15 February 2024 01:00
1707955260

How Prince William will split his time between royal duty and family

How Prince William will split his time between royal duty and family

The Prince of Wales is next expected to appear at the Baftas on 18 February

Alexander Butler15 February 2024 00:01
1707951625

Inside King Charles’ rigid diet and strict exercise routine – and why he doesn’t eat lunch

Inside King Charles’ strict diet and exercise routine – and why he doesn’t eat lunch

King Charles is known to maintain a healthy, sometimes meat-free diet

Alexander Butler14 February 2024 23:00
1707948025

What is a regency and how would King Charles transfer power to William?

What is a regency and how would King Charles transfer power to William?

Does this mean William would be King?

Alexander Butler14 February 2024 22:00
1707944425

How the Royal Family has rallied around Charles after his cancer diagnosis

Charles cancer diagnosis: How the Royal Family has rallied around the King

Since the King’s diagnosiswas revealed on Monday, members of the royal family have shown up to support Charles in different ways

Alexander Butler14 February 2024 21:00
1707940825

Prince Harry and Meghan in royal rebrand as they launch new website with regal titles

Prince Harry and Meghan in royal rebrand as they launch new website with regal titles

The couple’s new site, Sussex.com, will bring more personal updates about the Duke and Duchess’s activities

Alexander Butler14 February 2024 20:00

