King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived at the royal estate in Sandringham by helicopter after a brief meeting with Prince Harry, who flew to the UK earlier on Tuesday.

Charles was seen for the first time since his cancer diagnosis was announced on Monday as he was driven out of Clarence House in London to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday afternoon.

From there, the 75-year-old and Camilla were taken by helicopter to Sandringham in Norfolk - where palace sources told The Times that the pair were “coping magnificently”

He had left the house after a brief reunion with Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex touched down at London’s Heathrow Airport at 12.20pm after he cleared his diary to travel from California to be with Charles despite their troubled relationship.

There are no plans for the duke to meet his brother, Prince William, while he is in the UK, according to reports.

Charles, 75, personally called both Harry and Prince William to tell them about his diagnosis before Buckingham Palace revealed the news on Monday evening.