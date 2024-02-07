King Charles cancer – latest: Monarch pictured after diagnosis as Harry arrives with ‘no plan’ to meet William
Monarch was diagnosed with cancer after undergoing unrelated treatment for benign enlarged prostate
King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived at the royal estate in Sandringham by helicopter after a brief meeting with Prince Harry, who flew to the UK earlier on Tuesday.
Charles was seen for the first time since his cancer diagnosis was announced on Monday as he was driven out of Clarence House in London to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday afternoon.
From there, the 75-year-old and Camilla were taken by helicopter to Sandringham in Norfolk - where palace sources told The Times that the pair were “coping magnificently”
He had left the house after a brief reunion with Prince Harry.
The Duke of Sussex touched down at London’s Heathrow Airport at 12.20pm after he cleared his diary to travel from California to be with Charles despite their troubled relationship.
There are no plans for the duke to meet his brother, Prince William, while he is in the UK, according to reports.
Charles, 75, personally called both Harry and Prince William to tell them about his diagnosis before Buckingham Palace revealed the news on Monday evening.
Full report: Prince Harry visits King Charles after cancer diagnosis - but ‘no plan’ to see William
Prince Harry has no intention of seeing his brother Prince William during his current trip, palace aides have said, despite the estranged royal rushing to his father’s side following a cancer diagnosis.
The Duke of Sussex was spotted arriving at Clarence House at 2.42pm on Tuesday afternoon less than 24 hours after Buckingham Palace announced King Charles III had a “form of cancer”.
Full report:
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams says he hopes Harry and William can mend their relationship
What we know so far about King’s diagnosis
Here are some questions answered about what is known so far about Charles’ condition:
The Palace has confirmed that Charles started ‘a schedule of regular treatments’
King spends night in Sandringham after 45-minute meeting with Harry
King Charles has flown to Sandringham in Norfolk after he was seen in public for the first time since his cancer diagnosis was announced.
The King was with the Queen as they first traveled to Buckingham Palace from Clarence House and then took a helicopter to reach Sandringham. They arrived at the eastate at around 4.30pm.
There, the monarch met his youngest son Harry and the meeting lasted around 45 minutes. No details of their first interaction in months have been shared yet.
The King will continue to work from Sandringham and red boxes are expected to be delivered to the remote base in West Norfolk.
The King, 75, has postponed all public-facing duties but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.
As King Charles III is treated for cancer, here is the order of succession to the British throne
As King Charles III receives treatment for cancer, he remains Britain’s monarch and head of state. This is the order of succession to the throne:
What does King Charles eat every day?
King Charles III has been known for being a health-conscious monarch, which includes a specific diet in addition to paying attention to how he exercises.
Recently Buckingham Palace released a statement on Monday 5 February that the 75-year-old was diagnosed with a form of cancer following a surgery he had for an unrelated enlarged prostate that was deemed benign. According to the statement, the King is in high spirits despite the effort he’s put into his health over the years.
Full report:
Prince William facing ‘test of character’ as future King endures multiple pressures, says royal expert
Prince William is facing a “test of his character” as the nation watches their future King endure multiple stressors, a royal expert has said.
The Prince of Wales is coming up against the joint pressures of his father’s shock cancer diagnosis, his wife’s recuperation from her medical procedure, and his relationship with his brother who has just arrived back in the UK.
Full report:
‘Charlie’s angels’: Three women the King can count on in a crisis
After His Majesty’s cancer diagnosis, it falls to three doughty royals – Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh – to keep the royal show on the road, writes Clair Woodward.
Read Clair’s piece in full here:
Prince Edward set to return to royal duties as brother King Charles fights cancer
Prince Edward will be returning to royal duties this week, as his brother Charles battles cancer.
The Prince of Wales, the Queen and other working royals are expected to step up their royal duties while the King undergoes treatment, following the shock announcement of his illness on Monday.
Full report:
King Charles ‘coping magnificently’
The Times is tonight reporting that the King is “coping magnificently” after returning to Sandringham on starting his treatment for cancer.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Charles had also met Prince Harry briefly before he was pictured leaving Clarence House for Buckingham Palace, where a helicopter took him and the Queen to their royal estate in Norfolk.
A Palace source stold The Times: “If you didn’t know what was the matter, you wouldn’t have any idea that he had any condition at all.”
They added that both the King and Queen were “coping magnificently”.
Watch: Prince William under ‘a lot of pressure’ after King Charles cancer diagnosis, says former royal butler Paul Burrell
William under ‘a lot of pressure’ after King’s cancer diagnosis, says Paul Burrell
Prince William is under “a lot of pressure” after King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, former royal butler Paul Burrell has said. The Prince is expected to shoulder some of his father’s responsibilities when he resumes official engagements this week, as the Princess of Wales continues to recover from abdominal surgery. Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine show on Tuesday (6 February), Mr Burrell said: “There is a lot of pressure on William. his father is sick, his wife is sick and his brother has gone awol.”
