King Charles cancer - latest: Prince Harry to travel to UK after father’s shock diagnosis
Diagnosis comes after the monarch underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate
Prince Harry has spoken to King Charles about the monarch’s cancer diagnosis and will travel to the UK in “days” to see him.
“The duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis,” a source close to Harry said.“He will be traveling to UK to see His Majesty in the coming days”.
Buckingham Palace earlier announced that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer, but did not see which form of the disease had had.
It was discovered during his recent stay at hospital for treatment on his enlarged prostate, which the palace described as a “benign condition”.
The King is said to be “wholly positive” about his diagnosis.
On Sunday, Charles was pictured attending a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, giving a smile and wave to photographers outside.
The public outing came nearly one week after he left the London Clinic following the corrective procedure.
He left with Queen Camilla just hours after the Princess of Wales was discharged from the same hospital after having abdominal surgery nearly two weeks earlier.
NI first minister wishes King a ‘speedy recovery'
Northern Ireland’s first minister Michelle O’Neill wished the King a full and speedy recovery.
“I am very sorry to hear of King Charles’ illness and I want to wish him well for his treatment, and a full and speedy recovery,” she posted on X.
Wales first minister wishes King ‘full and swift recovery'
Mark Drakeford, the first minister of Wales, has wished the King a “full and swift recovery” following his cancer diagnosis.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he said: “I’m saddened to hear the news that HM King Charles III is facing further health challenges.
“My thoughts and those of people across Wales will be with him and his family this evening.
“I send my very best wishes as he starts treatment for a full and swift recovery.
“Gwellhad buan.”
Palace statement in full
The King has been diagnosed with cancer and has started treatment, Buckingham Palace has said.
The statement in full released on Monday afternoon read: “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted.”
Read it in full here.
Prince Harry has spoken to King and will travel to see him in days
Prince Harry has spoken to his father and will travel to the UK to see him in days, a source close to the Duke of Sussex has said.
The source did not give any further details about when Harry would fly back to the UK.
“The duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis,” the source said. “He will be traveling to UK to see His Majesty in the coming days”.
ICYMI: His Majesty has done a great service to the nation’s health
The King’s refreshing frankness about his treatment for a benign enlarged prostate will help demystify a very private condition affecting almost two-thirds of men over 60 – and will, in turn, enable more patients to be treated, says Sean O’Grady
Read Sean’s full piece here:
His Majesty has done a great service to the nation’s health
The King’s refreshing frankness about his forthcoming treatment for a benign enlarged prostate will help demystify a very private condition affecting almost two-thirds of men over 60 – and will, in turn, enable more patients to be treated, says Sean O’Grady
DUP leader sends King best wishes
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson extended his best wishes to the King.
“Sending His Majesty the King every good wish as he commences his treatment,” he posted on X.
“We pray for a full and speedy recovery.”
King remains ‘wholly positive’ about diagnosis
The King remains “wholly positive” about his cancer diagnosis, Buckingham Palace has said.
“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.
“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.
“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.
“He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”
Keir Starmer wishes King ‘all the very best for his recovery'
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has wished the King "all the very best for his recovery" after he was diagnosed with a form of cancer.
Sir Keir tweeted: "On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish His Majesty all the very best for his recovery.
"We look forward to seeing him back to swift full health."
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle told MPs: "I know the whole House will wish to join me in expressing our sympathies with His Majesty the King following the news announcement this evening.
"Our thoughts are, of course, with His Majesty and his family, and we’d all wish to send him our very best wishes for the successful treatment and a speedy recovery following tonight’s news."
Prime minister wishes King ‘full and speedy recovery'
The prime minister has wished the King a “full and speedy recovery” and said he will no doubt “be back to full strength in no time” after Charles was diagnosed with a form of cancer.
Cancer discovered in course of prostate treatment
Officials did not confirm what type of cancer the monarch has but said it was discovered while he underwent treatment for his prostate.
The statement said: “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted.
“Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.
“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.
“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.
“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.
“He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.
“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies