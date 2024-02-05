✕ Close King Charles diagnosed with cancer and undergoing treatment

Prince Harry has spoken to King Charles about the monarch’s cancer diagnosis and will travel to the UK in “days” to see him.

“The duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis,” a source close to Harry said.“He will be traveling to UK to see His Majesty in the coming days”.

Buckingham Palace earlier announced that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer, but did not see which form of the disease had had.

It was discovered during his recent stay at hospital for treatment on his enlarged prostate, which the palace described as a “benign condition”.

The King is said to be “wholly positive” about his diagnosis.

On Sunday, Charles was pictured attending a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, giving a smile and wave to photographers outside.

The public outing came nearly one week after he left the London Clinic following the corrective procedure.

He left with Queen Camilla just hours after the Princess of Wales was discharged from the same hospital after having abdominal surgery nearly two weeks earlier.