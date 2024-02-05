King Charles cancer - latest: Monarch steps back from public duties after diagnosis, Buckingham Palace says
Monarch was diagnosed with cancer after undergoing unrelated treatment for benign enlarged prostate
King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and is stepping back from public duties, Buckingham Palace has said.
The announcement comes after the monarch, 75, underwent surgery for an enlarged prostate last month.
It is not connected with his recent surgery and is not prostate cancer, but doctors spotted it during the procedure, which saw him spend three nights at private London clinic.
President Joe Biden said he was “concerned” about the King and hope to speak with him soon, “God willing”.
Earlier this week, the monarch was seen waving and walking with the Queen by his side on his first public outing since the treatment.
On Sunday, Charles was pictured attending a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, giving a smile and wave to photographers outside.
He left with Queen Camilla just hours after the Princess of Wales was discharged from the same hospital after having had abdominal surgery nearly two weeks earlier.
Everything we know so far about the King’s diagnosis
What type of cancer has the King been diagnosed with?
The King has been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer. Buckingham Palace said that during Charles’ recent procedure for a benign prostate enlargement a “separate issue of concern” was noted.
What kind of diagnostic tests were performed?
Details of the type of test have not been divulged but diagnostic tests for cancer can involve blood tests, scans and biopsies.
What is being done?
The palace has confirmed that Charles started “a schedule of regular treatments” but did not give any further details.
How is the King feeling?
The King is still able to “undertake state business and official paperwork as usual”, officials said.
They added that he remains wholly positive about his treatment” and “looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible”.
King Charles’ health history in full as he begins cancer treatment
This latest health issue comes after the 75-year-old was admitted to the London Clinic – a private hospital near Regent’s Park – in January to undergo a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate.
Prior to his cancer diagnosis, the king’s health issues have included contracting Covid-19 at the beginning of the pandemic, being knocked unconscious after being thrown from his horse while playing polo, and narrowly escaping an avalanche that killed a close friend.
Full report:
Queen Elizabeth II: The monarch that remained on duty until her death
Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September, 2022, at the age of 96. Her death certificate, released several weeks later, said she died of “old age”.
Her husband Prince Phillip died in April 2021 and her health noticeably shifted after the end of their 74 years of marriage.
Full report:
Queen Elizabeth II: The monarch that remained on duty until her death
Queen Elizabeth II died of ‘old age’, according to her death certificate, but remained engaged in her regal duties until her death
What are the symptoms of an enlarged prostate and how is it treated?
The announcement that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing unrelated treatment for an enlarged prostate has sparked interest in what is an extremely common condition among older men - and concerns around it.
About half of men in their 50s have enlarged prostates and that prevalence climbs to more than 80 per cent of men by the time they reach age 80.
It’s a common result of aging, said Dr. Stephen Nakada, a University of Wisconsin urologist.
What are the symptoms of an enlarged prostate and how is it treated?
King Charles III is in a hospital to undergo a procedure for an enlarged prostate — an extremely common condition among older men
Archbishop of York: Diagnosis comes as a ‘shock'
Stephen Cottrell, the archbishop of York, said the king’s cancer diagnosis had come as “a bit of a shock”.
“Please join me in praying for His Majesty the King and all the Royal Family. May he and all who suffer with cancer know the healing presence of God’s love,” he said on X.
Tens of thousands diagnosed with cancer while being tested for another condition - like King Charles
Tens of thousands of patients are diagnosed with cancer while they are being tested for another condition, just like King Charles, The Independent’s health correspondent Rebecca Thomas reports.
Latest figures show more than 27,000 people were being treated for cancer on the NHS after having what’s known as an incidental diagnosis – when the condition is found during testing or treatment for something else.
On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and would be stepping back from public duties.
Thousands diagnosed with cancer while treated for another condition - like Charles
King Charles was diganosed with cancer after seeking treatment for an enlarged prostate
Biden and Trump share ‘concern’ for ‘wonderful’ King Charles
President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump are reacting to the news about King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis.
It’s not clear what type of cancer the King, 75, has but officials for Buckingham Palace said it is not prostate cancer, though concerns were raised when the royal underwent a hospital procedure for a benign prostate enlargement. He has since started regular treatments related to his diagnosis.
The King last met Mr Biden, 81, at Windsor Castle in July for the first time since his coronation. The pair reportedly discussed their efforts to address climate change.
Biden and Trump share ‘concern’ for ‘wonderful’ King Charles over cancer diagnosis
President Joe Biden last met King Charles in July
Queen Camilla will be ‘massive support’ to King
The Queen will be key to helping her husband through his health scare and maintaining the public presence of the monarchy, according to a royal expert.
Camilla was described as a “massive support” to Charles by Joe Little of Majesty Magazine, who highlighted how she carried out a string of public events last week following his treatment for an enlarged prostate.
The woman often referred to by the King as my “darling wife” visited London’s Royal Free hospital last Wednesday to open a £6 million centre run by the charity Maggie’s in her role as its patron.
The organisation provides welcoming spaces for cancer patients, and their families, to process the news of a diagnosis and to meet and bond with others receiving treatment.
Mr Little said: “Camilla has shown for a long time, and we’re very aware now, that she is famed as the power behind the throne.
“She is a massive support in so many ways to her husband the King, only last week we saw that she was holding the fort while he was recuperating at Sandringham.
“I think only now are people appreciating the true worth of Queen Camilla and that will very much be the case in the coming weeks.”
