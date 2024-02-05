✕ Close King Charles diagnosed with cancer and undergoing treatment

King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and is stepping back from public duties, Buckingham Palace has said.

The announcement comes after the monarch, 75, underwent surgery for an enlarged prostate last month.

It is not connected with his recent surgery and is not prostate cancer, but doctors spotted it during the procedure, which saw him spend three nights at private London clinic.

President Joe Biden said he was “concerned” about the King and hope to speak with him soon, “God willing”.

Earlier this week, the monarch was seen waving and walking with the Queen by his side on his first public outing since the treatment.

On Sunday, Charles was pictured attending a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, giving a smile and wave to photographers outside.

He left with Queen Camilla just hours after the Princess of Wales was discharged from the same hospital after having had abdominal surgery nearly two weeks earlier.