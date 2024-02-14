✕ Close King Charles waves to well-wishers in first public outing since cancer diagnosis

King Charles has been pictured smiling with the Queen by his side as he returned to London to continue his cancer treatment.

The King and Queen Camilla flew by helicopter to Buckingham Palace from their private Sandringham home, and were driven the short distance to nearby Clarence House.

Last week the monarch revealed the diagnosis to the public after treatment for a benign enlarged prostate led to the shock discovery.

The Monarch returned from a week in Sandringham, Norfolk to continue his treatment after a brief visit from his son Prince Harry at Clarence House on Tuesday who flew in from California.

On Saturday, the King spoke about his diagnosis for the first time as he thanked people for their “many messages of support and good wishes”. He added in his statement that it was “equally heartening” to hear how sharing his diagnosis has helped to promote public understanding of cancer.

The King was seen smiling and waving on Sunday as he made his first public outing since his cancer diagnosis.

Charles has postponed all public-facing duties, but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.