King Charles cancer – news: Monarch flies to London to continue treatment as he’s pictured with Queen by side
The King was pictured smiling next to Queen Camilla on his return to London for further treatment
King Charles waves to well-wishers in first public outing since cancer diagnosis
King Charles has been pictured smiling with the Queen by his side as he returned to London to continue his cancer treatment.
The King and Queen Camilla flew by helicopter to Buckingham Palace from their private Sandringham home, and were driven the short distance to nearby Clarence House.
Last week the monarch revealed the diagnosis to the public after treatment for a benign enlarged prostate led to the shock discovery.
The Monarch returned from a week in Sandringham, Norfolk to continue his treatment after a brief visit from his son Prince Harry at Clarence House on Tuesday who flew in from California.
On Saturday, the King spoke about his diagnosis for the first time as he thanked people for their “many messages of support and good wishes”. He added in his statement that it was “equally heartening” to hear how sharing his diagnosis has helped to promote public understanding of cancer.
The King was seen smiling and waving on Sunday as he made his first public outing since his cancer diagnosis.
Charles has postponed all public-facing duties, but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.
Sarah Ferguson’s touching message to the King over shared cancer battles
Comes as Duchess of York attends first event since revealing her malignant melanoma diagnosis
Buckingham Palace hits out after ‘AI used to write fake books with false claims about Charles’ cancer’
Palace criticises ‘intrusive, insensitive and inaccurate’ books that speculate on King’s illness
How Prince William will split his time between royal duty and family
The Prince of Wales is next expected to appear at the Baftas on 18 February
Inside King Charles’ rigid diet and strict exercise routine – and why he doesn’t eat lunch
King Charles is known to maintain a healthy, sometimes meat-free diet
British line of succession: Who is next heir to the throne as Charles diagnosed with cancer
From Prince William to Prince Harry, here is everyone in line to be the next king or queen of Great Britain
What is a regency and how would King Charles transfer power to William?
Does this mean William would be King?
How the Royal Family has rallied around Charles after his cancer diagnosis
Since the King’s diagnosiswas revealed on Monday, members of the royal family have shown up to support Charles in different ways
King Charles cancer diagnosis: The history of illnesses in the Royal Family
As King Charles undergoes treatment for cancer, here is a look back at other health conditions in the Royal Family
How King Charles’s cancer diagnosis will affect his royal duties
The King was diagnosed with cancer and will be stepping back from royal duties, Buckingham Palace announced
By disclosing his cancer, Charles breaks centuries of royal tradition.
The palace’s disclosure that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer shattered centuries of British history and tradition
