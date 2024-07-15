Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1721037620

King Charles sends message to Trump after assassination attempt following Kate’s standing ovation at Wimbledon – live

King Charles has privately reached out to Donald Trump after his assassination attempt.

Holly Bancroft,Emma Guinness
Monday 15 July 2024 11:00
Princess of Wales receives standing ovation at Wimbledon as crowd welcomes her to final

King Charles has sent a private message to former president Donald Trump after his assassination attempt, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The monarch reportedly condemned gun violence and expressed a speedy recovery to those affected by the incident. Two spectators lost their lives, including the shooter, and another two were left critically injured.

Trump is reported to be “fine” after narrowly avoiding a fatal hit from shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20. He has now called for unity and credited God with saving his life.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate was at Wimbledon for the gentlemen’s singles final on Sunday in her second public appearance since her cancer diagnosis was announced.

She was greeted with a standing ovation as she sat in the Royal Box at Centre Court with her daughter Princess Charlotte and sister Pippa Matthews.

Kate presented the men’s trophy to second-time victor Carlos Alcaraz who beat Novak Djokovic in three sets.

The princess, who also carried out the duty in 2023, is known to be a tennis lover and an amateur player of the game.

King Charles’s message to Donald Trump

King Charles has condemned gun violence in a private message to Donald Trump after his assassination attempt, it has been reported.

The Monarch echoed the sentiments of the new Prime Minister Keir Starmer, offering his condolences to those affected by the incident and expressing his wishes for a quick recovery to those injured.

Charles sent a private message to the former US president (Chris Jackson/PA)
Charles sent a private message to the former US president (Chris Jackson/PA) (PA Archive)
Emma Guinness15 July 2024 11:00
King Charles writes to Donald Trump after assassination attempt

Buckingham Palace has announced that King Charles has privately written to Donald Trump in the wake of his assassination attempt.

The former president, 78, was shot at during a Pennsylvania rally this weekend. A spectator lost his life alongside the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20.

Trump emerged from the incident relatively unscathed, sustaining a minor injury to his ear.

Prince Charles with Donald Trump at Buckingham Palace in June 2019.
Prince Charles with Donald Trump at Buckingham Palace in June 2019. (Getty Images)
Emma Guinness15 July 2024 09:38
Body language expert says Kate was ‘delighted’ by Wimbledon standing ovation

A body language expert has weighed in on the Princess of Wales’s reaction to receiving a standing ovation at Wimbledon.

Kate, 42, made her second public appearance of the year to present the trophies and was greeted by a warm welcome.

Prior to this, the princess admitted that she was not “out of the woods” yet when it comes to her ongoing cancer battle.

“Kate’s body language signalled surprise, delight and a huge desire to re-bond with her supportive and very caring public during this one in her first few steps of recovery from illness,” body language expert Judi James said, per the Metro.

The Princess of Wales received a standing ovation on her second public appearance of the year.
The Princess of Wales received a standing ovation on her second public appearance of the year. (AP)
Emma Guinness15 July 2024 09:10
King Charles and Queen Camilla begin Channel Islands trip

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to begin their two-day tour of the Channel Islands today.

They will spend today in Jersey before travelling to Guernsey tomorrow on a historic visit that will be the Monarch’s first since being crowned.

The couple’s engagements today include a visit to the Jersey capital of St Helier, a special sitting of the States Assembly and the Royal Court, and what’s been described as a large-scale open-air expo.

The King and Queen are travelling to Jersey today for a two-day tour of the Channel Islands.
The King and Queen are travelling to Jersey today for a two-day tour of the Channel Islands. (PA Wire)
Emma Guinness15 July 2024 08:21
Football fan William reveals how England’s Lions inspired charity project

The Prince of Wales has revealed how Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 team has inspired his project to end homelessness.

William marked the first year of his Homewards initiative by returning to the London Borough of Lambeth where he launched the programme, and revealed he shouted himself hoarse during the Three Lions’ thrilling semi-final victory over the Netherlands, in Germany.

The future King apologised for his slight loss of voice as he met representatives working to eradicate homelessness across the UK.

In a speech he reiterated his belief that homelessness “can be ended” and said the ideas and approaches being developed in the six target areas “will have the power to inspire change across the UK and beyond”.

Prince William reveals how England football team inspires his homelessness project

William marked the first year of his Homewards initiative by returning to Lambeth where he launched the programme

Barney Davis15 July 2024 07:30
Prince Andrew’s royal lodge ‘like Miss Havisham’s house'

An insider has claimed that Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge has fallen into a state of disrepair amid reports that King Charles has asked him to move out.

“Your immediate impression walking in, it is like Miss Havisham’s house, unloved. It is also freezing in there,” an insider told the Express.

“There is less staff about and simple household jobs like opening windows, letting in a bit of air, are rarely done.

“Like all houses of that age, it [Royal Lodge] needs ventilation. It just aggravates the damp and causes mould.

The King reportedly wants the disgraced Duke of York to move out the royal residence.
The King reportedly wants the disgraced Duke of York to move out the royal residence. (PA)
Barney Davis15 July 2024 06:30
Harry and Meghan planning to take Archie and Lilibet to major event

An insider has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to take their children to the first winter incarnation of the Invictus Games.

The couple will reportedly be bringing Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilbet, three, to Vancouver to show people that the games are family-friendly.

“Harry and Meghan are planning to take Archie and Lilibet to help promote a new ‘family-friendly’ Invictus Games,” the source told the Express.

“The Sussexes have been very involved with the organisational elements of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler events and it was very much their idea to make this a family-friendly games so that those taking part can bring their children along.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning to bring their children to the Invictus Games next year.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning to bring their children to the Invictus Games next year. (AFP/Getty)
Barney Davis15 July 2024 05:30
King and Queen set to skip New Zealand as Charles recovers from cancer

A previously hoped-for trip to New Zealand is not taking place because the King’s doctors advised that an extended programme should be avoided to prioritise his continued recovery, a Palace spokesperson said.

Buckingham Palace said: “In close consultation with the Australian and New Zealand prime ministers, and with due regard for the pressures of time and logistics, it has therefore been agreed to limit the visit to Samoa and Australia only.

“Their Majesties send their warmest thanks and good wishes to all parties for their continued support and understanding.”

Further details of the visit to both countries are to be announced soon.

Charles, 75, returned to public-facing duties earlier this year while still receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Barney Davis15 July 2024 04:43
Meghan Markle ‘very pleased’ with response to lifestyle brand

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly “very pleased” with the initial response to her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

While its products have yet to officially go on sale, the brand does have a website and social media presence.

Products including jams and dog biscuits have also been teased by Meghan’s celebrity friends and influencers on social media.

A source close to the royal told Us Weekly: “The rollout for American Riviera Orchard is already off to a strong start. The website has over 100,000 who have signed up to hear about the first products launched.

“Meghan is very pleased with the early interest it has gained.”

Its not known when the products will officially be for sale.
Its not known when the products will officially be for sale. (iStock/Traceyrobbins/Instagram/Getty/The Independent )
Barney Davis15 July 2024 03:30
King and Queen set to visit Australia

The King and Queen are set to visit Australia and Samoa this autumn.

Charles and Camilla will undertake a tour of both countries in October 2024, Buckingham Palace said, however doctors have advised against a further extension to the visit.

The Australian leg of the trip, at the invitation of the country’s government, will see them carry out engagements in the Australian Capital Territory and New South Wales.

In Samoa, they will celebrate “the strong bilateral relationship” between the Pacific Island nation and the UK, and the couple are expected to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) 2024.

The Chogm brings together delegations from 56 countries in Africa, the Caribbean and Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Pacific.

Buckingham Palace says the couple’s programme will be subject to doctors’ advice, with any necessary modifications to be made on health grounds.

(Millie Pilkington 2024/Australian Government/PA Wire)
Barney Davis15 July 2024 02:00

