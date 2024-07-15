✕ Close Princess of Wales receives standing ovation at Wimbledon as crowd welcomes her to final

King Charles has sent a private message to former president Donald Trump after his assassination attempt, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The monarch reportedly condemned gun violence and expressed a speedy recovery to those affected by the incident. Two spectators lost their lives, including the shooter, and another two were left critically injured.

Trump is reported to be “fine” after narrowly avoiding a fatal hit from shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20. He has now called for unity and credited God with saving his life.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate was at Wimbledon for the gentlemen’s singles final on Sunday in her second public appearance since her cancer diagnosis was announced.

She was greeted with a standing ovation as she sat in the Royal Box at Centre Court with her daughter Princess Charlotte and sister Pippa Matthews.

Kate presented the men’s trophy to second-time victor Carlos Alcaraz who beat Novak Djokovic in three sets.

The princess, who also carried out the duty in 2023, is known to be a tennis lover and an amateur player of the game.