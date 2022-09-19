Empty seat left in front of King Charles during Queen’s Windsor service explained
Royal protocol dictates that an empty seat is left in front of reigning monarch during notable events
The royal family bid farewell to their matriarch and the nation’s longest-reigning monarch.
As King Charles III sat in the second row of St George’s Chapel in Windsor beside his wife Camilla, Queen Consort during the committal service, a seat in front of the new monarch was left empty.
The King’s seat was the one the Queen previously filled when she would sit in the second row during notable events.
It was previously thought that an empty seat during royal events is meant to represent a member of the royal family who has passed away.
However, the empty seat in front of the King was simply royal protocol. No one is allowed to sit in front of the reigning monarch at this kind of event so the monarch’s view of proceedings isn’t blocked.
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams previously toldThe Independent: “The seat in front of the Queen is always left empty and she has a favourite seat in St George’s Chapel.”
The same seat was left empty during Princess Eugenie’s wedding in 2018 at St George’s Chapel.
At the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding in 2018, the same protocol was followed, although many at the time thought the seat was left empty in honour of Prince Harry’s mother Princess Diana.
The late monarch also sat in the same seat during the funeral service for her husband Prince Philip in 2021.
During the committal service, the King was joined by his siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward and their respective families.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, alongside two of their children, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte, were also in attendance, as were the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The Queen’s coffin will be laid to rest in George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel, alongside her husband Prince Philip and her parents – King George VI and the Queen Mother.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies