Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

King Charles has been forced to postpone his state visit to France as police and protesters continue to clash over president Emmanuel Macron’s retirement age reforms.

The monarch’s trip next week with his wife Camilla, Queen Consort was set to be his first abroad after becoming king - but it is being rescheduled following the announcement of more widespread protests.

The French feared the security of the King could not be guaranteed “because of his interest in mingling with crowds”, according to security sources in Paris.

A crack team of officers from the SDLP Protection Service unit rigorously studied the monarch’s profile before his intended State Visit this weekend.

“They became aware of the King’s habit of impromptu handshakes, and talking to ordinary people whenever he could,” said a source who was involved in the planning of four days of events across France.

“There are huge social tensions in France, and there is no doubt that such good manners could have been very dangerous indeed.”

The King and Queen Consort “greatly look forward to the opportunity to visit France as soon as dates can be found”, Buckingham Palace said on Friday morning.

The news comes after the historic Bordeaux City Hall in France was set on fire on the day of the biggest protest yet against President Macron’s controversial attempts to push through reforms to raise the pension age.

Protesters scuffle at the end of a rally in Paris on Thursday (Christophe Ena/AP)

Protesters gathered outside the Palais Rohan cheered as a part of the building went up in flames, one of a number of incidents of vandalism and violence across the country on Thursday evening after a day of largely peaceful strike action.

Thursday’s strike was the first day of national walkouts since Mr Macron pushed through a bill with his pension reforms, and upwards of one million people are reported to have taken part in protests and marches across France.

Building on the strong turnout on Thursday, unions have called for fresh protests this Tuesday.

Police and protesters continue to clash over President Emmanuel Macron’s retirement age reforms (AP)

The British monarch was due in Paris on Sunday for events planned months in advance, but they will no longer go ahead.

The French Presidency confirmed the postponement on Friday morning, while Buckingham Palace has yet to comment. Downing Street later confirmed that Mr Macron had asked the British Government to postpone the trip.

A government spokesperson said: “The King and Queen Consort’s state visit to France has been postponed. This decision was taken with the consent of all parties, after the President of France asked the British Government to postpone the visit.”

President Macron is attempting to push through controversial reforms to raise the pension age (AP)

Bordeaux City Hall in France was set on fire on the day of the biggest protest yet (Reuters)

It is understood new dates for the visit will be confirmed shortly.

Tens of thousands of mainly peaceful demonstrators took to the streets of Paris on Thursday – the ninth day of nationwide protests – but violence erupted when French police clashed with black-clad, masked groups who targeted at least two fast food restaurants, a supermarket and a bank.

Around 119,000 people marched through Paris on Thursday, according to data from the country’s Interior Ministry. The General Confederation of Labour, however, claimed the number to be much higher, at 800,000.

Around 80 people were arrested by police and 123 police personnel and gendarmes were injured amid widespread violence and rioting, French interior minister Gérald Darmanin said on Thursday evening. He said 12,000 security forces had been deployed on Thursday, with 5,000 of these stationed in Paris.

The nationwide protests are the ninth round of union-organised demonstrations that have taken place since January, over pension reforms, which the government chose to push through without a parliamentary vote, making it the biggest domestic crisis for president Emmanuel Macron during his second term in office.

After the violence erupted in Bordeaux, the mayor had previously said there would be no risk to the King visiting his town. Pierre Hurmic said details had been adapted “so the visit can go ahead under the best security conditions, so as not to expose the King to the slightest risk”.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin also previously said authorities were “extremely focused” on the trip. He added France would be ready to welcome the King on his first state visit as monarch in “excellent conditions” and there were no “known threats”.

However, it is understood the trip’s logistics had been under review for some days and measures were being considered to reduce interactions with the public.

The state visit was set to begin on Sunday and to include a ride along the Champs-Elysées in the heart of Paris and a banquet at Versailles with President Emmanuel Macron, culminating in a visit to Bordeaux on Tuesday.

The trip, which was to be followed by a state visit to Germany, has been in the planning by the UK and host nations for months, and is aimed at strengthening ties between Britain and its continental neighbours.

King Charles, then Prince of Wales, greeting the President of France Emmanuel Macron (right) in 2021 (PA)

President Macron is facing renewed public anger for pushing through a bill raising the retirement age to 64 without a vote in the National Assembly, the lower house of the French Parliament.

French labour union CGT union announced this week that its members at Mobilier National, the institution in charge of providing flags, red carpets and furniture for public buildings, would not help prepare a Sunday reception for the king upon his arrival in Paris.

In a statement, the Elysee Palace said: “In light of yesterday’s announcement of a new national day of action against pension reforms on Tuesday, March 28, in France, the visit of King Charles III, originally scheduled for March 26 to 29 in our country, will be postponed.

“This decision was taken by the French and British governments after a telephone exchange between the President of the Republic and the King this morning, in order to be able to welcome His Majesty King Charles III in conditions that correspond to our friendly relationship.

“This state visit will be rescheduled as soon as possible.”