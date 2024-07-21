Royal news live: Samoa hotel set to host King Charles in ‘rush to upgrade’ while Prince Harry in Invictus blow
Duke of Sussex controversially accepted Pat Tillman Award last week
A Samoa hotel set to host King Charles for his Commonwealth tour is in a rush to upgrade its eco-lodges ahead of the Royal Visit.
The hotel, which is said to be four and a half stars, has secured £85,000 in government funding to upgrade its premises ahead of the King and Queen’s visit in October.
Buckingham Palace confirmed last week the King would be travelling to Australia and Samoa. Initial plans to visit New Zealand and Fiji were cut short on doctors’ advice following His Majestsy’s cancer diagnosis.
Recent reviews of the Samoa hotel, reported by The Telegraph, are mixed with some visitors claiming facilities were “run down and falling apart” or with dated fixtures and fittings and “musty” bed linen.
According to The Sunday Times, the Samoa Hotel has private villas and a tree-lined swimming pool and has a focus on sustainability.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry has suffered a fresh Invictus Games blow in the wake of the Pat Tillman Award controversy after the foundation’s chief executive announced his departure.
Dominic Reid, who has been credited with helping the foundation’s growth globally, stepped down from Invictus after 10 years and six games across three continents.
Trump assassination attempt ‘saved’ Prince Harry from Pat Tillman award backlash
Prince Harry was saved from further backlash over his controversial Pat Tillman award due to the focus moving to Donald Trump’s assassination attempt, a PR expert has claimed.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, was given the honour for his work with the Invictus Games, which celebrates the sporting achievements of wounded, sick or injured service people.
It is named after the late Pat Tillman, a former American footballer who gave up his career to serve in the US military in the wake of 9/11. He was subsequently killed in Afghanistan in 2004.
However, the Prince faced criticism after claims he is not deserving of the award, including from Mr Tillman’s mother, Mary.
Days later the media storm was curtailed as focus was diverted to the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, according to PR expert Eric Schiffer, chair of Reputation Management Consultants.
Recap: King appears to snap at aide to help Queen in the heavy rain
King Charles III appeared to snap at an aide to help a struggling Queen Camilla as she attempted to put on her coat in heavy rain during the couple’s visit to Jersey on Monday, 15 July.
The monarch, 75, watched on as his wife, who turned 77 on Tuesday, tried to put her arm through an extra layer of clothing while holding a perspex umbrella.
Charles tried to help Camilla before looking visibly annoyed and gesturing for assistance from staff.
Samoa hotel handed £85,000 to upgrade rooms for King’s visit
A Samoa Hotel has been handed £85,000 in government funding to upgrade its room ahead of a visit from King’s Charles this year, according to reports.
His Majesty is set to stay on the island during this Commonwealth tour in October.
The hotel reportedly has a focus on sustainability in keeping with the King’s eco-friendly interests.
Reviews of the lodges are mixed, according to The Telegraph, with some recent visitors claiming while staff are friendly the facilities are a bit run down, with musty bedlinen and rattling air-con.
Recep: Kate Middleton releases new statement about royal work after Wimbledon return
Kate, 42, has been largely absent from duty this year as a result of her ongoing battle against an undisclosed form of cancer.
In the new statement, which was released in honour of the Natural History Museum’s new gardens, the princess, who is its patron, spoke of the healing power of nature.
The statement read: “I am hugely supportive of the Museum’s commitment to create a special space which encourages people of all ages to reconnect with nature and learn more about how we can protect our natural world.
“I know the power of nature to support our development and well-being, both by bringing us joy and helping to keep us physically, mentally and spiritually healthy. I hope these gardens will be inspiring and transformative for the thousands of people who visit.”
Addressing her health the Princess of Wales said, “there are good days and bad days”.
She said: “My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”
Prince Harry ‘very upset and emotional'
Prince Harry was “very upset and emotional” when he saw the Princess of Wales’s return at last month’s Trooping the Colour, a royal insider has claimed.
Kate, 42, had remained out of the public eye since Christmas Day after being diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer.
“Harry was very upset and emotional when he saw the footage of Kate [Middleton] at Trooping the Colour,” the insider told Page Six. “While he has managed to connect with her on a few occasions, it’s not nearly as often as he’d like.
“He would have dearly loved to have been there if only to congratulate and support Kate in person on what must have been a tough day for her.”
King Charles breaks royal protocol in a ‘major way'
King Charles made a well-wisher’s day by breaking protocol in a major way and allowing the 91-year-old to kiss him on the cheek.
The sweet interaction took place on the monarch’s recent trip to the Channel Islands, which was his first as king.
Kathleen Moriarty, 91, told Charles that she had always wanted to kiss a king when the pair met in Guernsey and he was happy to grant her wish.
She later told the BBC: “I said to him, ‘Please, can I give you a kiss?’ And he gives me his cheek. I just did it! I didn’t plan it, and I enjoyed it. He’s lovely. It was very nice. I am pleased. I thought if all these young dolly birds can do it, this old lady can!”
Under traditional royal protocol, even hugging members of the public is frowned upon.
Watch: King Charles learns new handshake and fist bumps West Indies cricket players
Kate and William congratulate Anne on return to duty
The Prince and Princess of Wales took the opportunity to congratulate Princess Anne on her return to duty.
She returned to work last Friday after being hospitalised following a kick from a horse that left her with a concussion and minor injuries.
Taking to Twitter/X, the couple described the Princess Royal, 73, as a “super trooper” and added “so great to see you back so soon! W & C x”.
Anne is widely considered to be one of the hardest-working members of the royal family and has undertaken over 200 engagements this year.
Harry and Meghan’s biographer Omid Scobie unveils new show with royal spin
The author of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s biography Finding Freedom has had his first fictional TV adaptation commissioned – and it has a striking royal connection.
Omid Scobie’s fiction novel Royal Spin is now set to returned into a TV show and it has strong echoes of the strict protocol and problems with the press that Harry and Meghan cited as their reasons for stepping down as working royals back in 2020.
Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, acquired the rights to the show after an intense bidding war, PEOPLE reports.
Harry and Meghan’s biographer Omid Scobie unveils show with royal twist in the works
The will explore the press room at Buckingham Palace.
Kate Middleton to ‘retreat from public life again’ to focus on recovery
A palace insider has claimed that the Princess of Wales is likely to remain out of the public eye for the foreseeable future as she continues her cancer treatment.
Kate, 42, made a welcome return to duty at last month’s Trooping the Colour, but admitted that she was not “out of the woods yet” in her battle against an undisclosed form of the disease.
Following her return, there was some doubt about whether or not she would appear at Wimbledon to present the trophies in her capacity as patron of the All England Club.
Kate Middleton to retreat from public life again to focus on cancer recovery
The Princess of Wales has attended two public engagements this year, Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon.
