Royal family news - live: King in first outing since Harry interview as ‘zero chance’ of prince’s return
Sources say there is ‘no way back’ for Prince Harry
Prince Harry says ‘I love my family’ in Good Morning America interview
The King smiled and waved at wellwishers in his first public appearance since Prince Harry’s interview aired where he hinted he was hoping the royal family could reunify in the wake of his father’s shock cancer diagnosis.
It came as Buckingham Palace aides reportedly said there was “zero per cent chance” that Prince Harry could return to a temporary role working for the royal family during his father’s illness.
There is no way back for the Duke of Sussex following a series of reported rows with his brother William, the Prince of Wales and his father, King Charles, palace sources told The Sunday Telegraph.
It comes after friends of the duke told a newspaper that he would be willing to step in and play a role while his father receives cancer treatment.
On Friday, the duke said he believes his father’s cancer diagnosis could help “reunify” the royal family in a bombshell Good Morning America interview.
Prince Harry shares sweet update about his and Meghan’s children
Prince Harry has shared a sweet update about his and wife Meghan Markle’s children, Archie, four, and Lilibet, two.
The Duke of Sussex opened up about his family life during an interview with Good Morning America on 16 February, while he and Meghan were in Whistler, Canada, meeting athletes at the Blackcomb resort in British Columbia in preparation for the 2025 Winter Invictus Games. During the conversation, he was asked how he was doing as a parent, to which he jokingly responded: “I can’t tell you that, it’s classified…Top secret.”
He then clarified that his children are “doing great,” before describing some of the things he loves about being a father.
The Prince of Wales appeared on the 2024 Baftas red carpet alone on Sunday, 18 February, as his wife, the Princess of Wales, recovered from abdominal surgery. Kensington Palace previously confirmed that Prince William, who has been the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010, will watch the ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees. Kate, 42, was discharged from the London Clinic in January after undergoing abdominal surgery for an undisclosed reason. She is continuing her recovery at home and is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter.
When is Prince Harry next expected to return to the UK?
Buckingham Palace has not given details about Charles’s cancer and Harry declined to divulge any information when asked about his “outlook” on the King’s health in an interview on Friday.
But he did say that he would be visiting his father in the future: “I’ve got other trips planned that would take me through the UK or back to the UK, so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can.”
Harry, 39, jetted across from the US to spend time with his father after his cancer diagnosis but only spent around 45 minutes together during a meeting at Clarence House.
While he spent a further evening in London, he did not see his brother Prince William, with their relationship remaining strained since Harry’s departure as a working royal.
William to attend events which recognise ‘suffering’ caused by Gaza conflict
The Prince of Wales is to carry out royal events which “recognise the human suffering” caused by the war in the Middle East, subsequent conflict in Gaza and the global rise in antisemitism, Kensington Palace has said.
William will meet aid workers helping to provide humanitarian support in the region, hearing about the experiences of those on the ground, and separately join a synagogue discussion with young people from different communities who are advocates against hatred and antisemitism.
Kensington Palace said: “The prince and princess were profoundly concerned by events that unfolded in late 2023 and continue to hold all the victims, their family and friends in their hearts and minds.
“Their Royal Highnesses continue to share in the hope of a better future for all those affected.”
The October 7 raids by the Palestinian militant group Hamas killed about 1,200 people, with around 250 taken hostage. Militants still hold around 130 hostages and a quarter of them are believed to be dead.
The war has killed at least 28,985 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.
King Charles reportedly has ‘warm exchanges’ with Harry since diagnosis
Prince Harry and his father are said to have had several “warm exchanges” since the King’s illness was diagnosed, The Times claimed.
A royal source also told the newspaper that Charles, 75, is keen to reconcile and see more of his son, and believes doing so would benefit the monarchy.
The source told The Times: “On all practical levels it makes perfect sense for the family to come together to support the King while he’s sick.
“Much has been said on both sides in recent years, but that has never diminished the fundamental bond of blood, and there are now pragmatic aspects to consider, with the King and Kate’s wellbeing paramount in this.
“The details of the Clarence House meeting and subsequent conversations are private, but the feeling is that this arrangement could work.”
William to build homes on Duchy of Cornwall land to tackle homelessness
The Prince of Wales has announced plans to build homes on Duchy of Cornwall land to tackle homelessness in the South West of England.
The Duchy of Cornwall is a portfolio of land, property and investments valued at more than £1 billion, which provide an income for the heir to the throne.
Working with Cornish homelessness charity St Petrocs, the project will provide 24 homes in Nansledan, Newquay, with “wrap around support” for local people experiencing homelessness to create a path to a permanent home.
The development of “high quality temporary accommodation that feels like home” is due to begin in September with the first homes expected to be completed in the autumn of next year, according to a statement from the estate.
Five key talking points from Prince Harry’s Good Morning America interview
Prince Harry opened up about his family and career in a wide-ranging new interview with Good Morning America.
During his conversation with Will Reeve, which aired on 16 February, the Duke of Sussex was in Whistler, Canada, meeting athletes at the Blackcomb resort in British Columbia in preparation for next year’s winter Invictus games. While in the city, he was accompanied by his wife, Meghan Markle, with whom he shares a four-year-old son, Archie, and two-year-old daughter, Lilibet.
The interview also marked Harry’s first time speaking out about his father, King Charles, since the senior royal’s cancer diagnosis was revealed. When Charles’ health condition was announced earlier this month, Harry embarked upon a brief trip to London to see his father.
Harry ‘will not be allowed temporary royal role while King is ill’
The Duke of Sussex will not be allowed a temporary royal role while his father undergoes cancer treatment, according to reports.
It comes after it was alleged that Harry told friends he would step into such a role while Charles is unwell.
However, the arrangement he accepted when stepping down as a working royal alongside his wife the Duchess of Sussex in 2020, is reportedly set to remain in place.
A source told The Telegraph: “Those terms were quite clear, and the King’s illness hasn’t altered that.”
Another told the newspaper that the view a hybrid model of being a working royal was not appropriate still “remains the case”.
It comes as The Times claimed that the duke and his father are said to have had several “warm exchanges” since the King’s illness was diagnosed.
A royal source also told the newspaper that Charles, 75, is keen to reconcile and see more of his son, and believes doing so would benefit the monarchy. The source told The Times last week: “On all practical levels it makes perfect sense for the family to come together to support the King while he’s sick.
“Much has been said on both sides in recent years, but that has never diminished the fundamental bond of blood, and there are now pragmatic aspects to consider, with the King and Kate’s wellbeing paramount in this.
“The details of the Clarence House meeting and subsequent conversations are private, but the feeling is that this arrangement could work.”
ICYMI: King smiles and waves on first public outing since Harry interview
The King smiled and waved as he attended church with the Queen in his first public outing since his son the Duke of Sussex hinted at a possible reconciliation.
Walking alongside Camilla and holding an umbrella, Charles arrived at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, to rainy weather on Sunday morning.
The King was seen wearing a brown coat and waving to the public before being greeted by the Rev Canon Dr Paul Williams.
The 75-year-old King was seen in public for the first time since Harry suggested in an interview with a US breakfast TV show that his father’s illness could lead to a reconciliation between them.
Harry also said “I love my family” and that he was “grateful” to be able to spend time with his father when he flew back to the UK following Charles’s cancer diagnosis.
