The Queen has given a health update on the King as Prince Harry has been joking with a crowd in the US, just hours after his dash to the UK to reunite with his father.

Camilla was asked about Charles as she celebrated the work of charities at Salisbury Cathedral on Thursday evening in her first public engagement since her husband’s shock cancer diagnosis announcement. She replied that “he’s doing extremely well under the circumstances” and thanked the public for their support.

The Duke of Sussex, meanwhile, made no mention of his father during his speech in a surprise appearance at an NFL awards ceremony in Las Vegas.

Harry, 39, flew from Los Angeles to London on Monday evening after his father personally called him to share the health news. He was pictured on Tuesday arriving at Clarence House, where he reportedly spent under an hour with the 75-year-old monarch before returning home to California on Wednesday, having had no contact with his estranged brother Prince William.

It comes after the Prince of Wales spoke about his father’s diagnosis for the first time on Wednesday, expressing gratitude to the public for their “kind messages of support” during a fundraising gala dinner.