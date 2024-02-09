King Charles cancer – latest: Queen Camilla gives health update on husband as Harry jokes with US crowd
Duke of Sussex made no mention of his father during his speech made hours after his dash to the UK
King doing ‘extremely well’ under circumstances, says Queen
The Queen has given a health update on the King as Prince Harry has been joking with a crowd in the US, just hours after his dash to the UK to reunite with his father.
Camilla was asked about Charles as she celebrated the work of charities at Salisbury Cathedral on Thursday evening in her first public engagement since her husband’s shock cancer diagnosis announcement. She replied that “he’s doing extremely well under the circumstances” and thanked the public for their support.
The Duke of Sussex, meanwhile, made no mention of his father during his speech in a surprise appearance at an NFL awards ceremony in Las Vegas.
Harry, 39, flew from Los Angeles to London on Monday evening after his father personally called him to share the health news. He was pictured on Tuesday arriving at Clarence House, where he reportedly spent under an hour with the 75-year-old monarch before returning home to California on Wednesday, having had no contact with his estranged brother Prince William.
It comes after the Prince of Wales spoke about his father’s diagnosis for the first time on Wednesday, expressing gratitude to the public for their “kind messages of support” during a fundraising gala dinner.
Queen says King doing ‘extremely well’
The Queen has said the King is doing “extremely well under the circumstances” after his cancer diagnosis, as she celebrated the work of charities at Salisbury Cathedral.
Camilla left Charles at Sandringham to fulfil her royal engagement tonight and among the first people she met were medical staff from Wiltshire Air Ambulance.
Ben Abbott, 40, a critical care paramedic, said: “I do hope His Majesty is doing well Ma’am, we’re all really sad to hear the news.”
Camilla replied: “Well he’s doing extremely well under the circumstances.
“He’s very touched by all the letters and the messages the public have been sending from everywhere – that’s very cheering.”
Harry jokes with crowd at Las Vegas awards ceremony hours after flying back from visiting Charles
The Duke of Sussex has made a surprise appearance at an NFL awards ceremony in Las Vegas, just hours after returning to the US following his dash to London to visit King Charles.
Harry, 39, made no mention of his father and his cancer diagnosis during his speech, which saw him hand out the Walter Payton Man of the Year award to Pittsburgh Steelers defnder Cameron Heyward.
Harry flew from Los Angeles to London on Monday evening after he was informed privately of his father’s diagnosis. He was later pictured arriving at Clarence House.
Holly Evans reports:
Harry jokes with crowd at US awards ceremony after flying back from visiting Charles
It comes after Harry flew thousands of miles from his Californian home to be at the King’s side on Tuesday.
Watch: King doing ‘extremely well’ under circumstances, says Queen
Latest ruling in Mirror phone-hacking claims due at High Court
The latest stage of phone-hacking claims featuring the publisher of the Daily Mirror and the Duke of Sussex is set to take place at the High Court.
In December, a judge ruled that phone hacking became “widespread and habitual” at Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) titles in the late 1990s and was practised “even to some extent” during the Leveson Inquiry into press standards in 2011.
Mr Justice Fancourt also concluded that Harry’s phone was hacked “to a modest extent” by MGN, awarding him £140,600 in damages.
Jess Glass reports:
Latest ruling in Mirror phone-hacking claims due at High Court
A High Court judge is set to rule on costs as part of the Duke of Sussex’s claim against Mirror Group Newspapers.
Harry in Las Vegas to present NFL award
The Duke of Sussex has appeared at the NFL Honours in Las Vegas to present an award, just days after the King revealed his cancer diagnosis.
Harry appeared at the event to present Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward with the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
It comes after Harry flew thousands of miles from his Californian home to be at the King’s side on Tuesday, meeting with his father for around 45 minutes at Clarence House.
Cormac Pearson reports:
Harry in Las Vegas to present NFL award
It comes after Harry flew thousands of miles from his Californian home to be at the King’s side on Tuesday.
King Charles’ health history in full as he begins cancer treatment
Buckingham Palace officials have announced that King Charles, 75, has been diagnosed with a “form of cancer” and is currently undergoing treatment.
In the 5 February announcement, the palace said that the King “is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure”.
Full report:
King Charles’ health history in full as he begins cancer treatment
The 75-year-old royal was confirmed to have a ‘form of cancer’
