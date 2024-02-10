✕ Close King doing ‘extremely well’ under circumstances, says Queen

The Prince of Wales is “upset” with his brother following his brief visit to see their father following his cancer diagnosis.

Following the news, Harry dashed to the UK to reunite with the King – but he reportedly spent less than an hour with the him before returning home to California the next day, having had no contact with his estranged brother Prince William.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, told The Sun: “William would be upset that Harry yet again has chosen to make this visit to see his father a PR opportunity.”

Prince William has returned to royal duties after stepping back for several weeks to care for his wife after she underwent abdominal surgery.

Almost two weeks on from her hospital exit, the Mail Online reported that the mother-of-three has been able to join her family on a half-term holiday to Sandringham this week.

“Catherine is recovering well,” a friend told the paper. “She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William.”