Liveupdated1707556164

King Charles cancer – latest: William ‘upset’ at Harry’s ‘PR stunt’ as key update issued on Kate’s recovery

Prince William has returned to royal duties after stepping back for several weeks to care for his wife after she underwent abdominal surgery

Namita Singh,Athena Stavrou,Tara Cobham
Saturday 10 February 2024 09:09
King doing ‘extremely well’ under circumstances, says Queen

The Prince of Wales is “upset” with his brother following his brief visit to see their father following his cancer diagnosis.

Following the news, Harry dashed to the UK to reunite with the King – but he reportedly spent less than an hour with the him before returning home to California the next day, having had no contact with his estranged brother Prince William.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, told The Sun: “William would be upset that Harry yet again has chosen to make this visit to see his father a PR opportunity.”

Prince William has returned to royal duties after stepping back for several weeks to care for his wife after she underwent abdominal surgery.

Almost two weeks on from her hospital exit, the Mail Online reported that the mother-of-three has been able to join her family on a half-term holiday to Sandringham this week.

“Catherine is recovering well,” a friend told the paper. “She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William.”

1707555325

Kate ‘on the mend’ following surgery

The Princess of Wales is reportedly on the mend and has been able to go on a half-term outing with her family following her abdominal surgery.

Kate spent 13 days recovering from her procedure in hospital before she retreated to her home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

Almost two weeks on from her hospital exit, the Mail Online reported that the mother-of-three has been able to join her family on a half-term holiday to Sandringham this week.

“Catherine is recovering well,” a friend told the paper. “She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William.”

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Athena Stavrou10 February 2024 08:55
1707554513

William ‘upset’ with Harry after ‘PR opportunity’ visit to UK

The Prince of Wales is reportedly “upset” with his brother following his fleeting 26-hour visit to the UK to see their father following his cancer diagnosis.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, told The Sun: “William would be upset that Harry yet again has chosen to make this visit to see his father a PR opportunity.”

She added that William has “absolutely no interest” in speaking to Harry currently.

Charles personally called both Harry and William, as well as his siblings Anne, the Duke of York and the Duke of Edinburgh, to give them the news before it was publicly announced to the nation by the Palace at 6pm on Monday.

Less than 24 hours after the news was made public, Harry boarded a plane from California to fly over 5,000 miles to London on Tuesday.

His meeting with his father lasted less than an hour and just 26 hours later he left the UK once again - reportedly without seeing his brother William.

(Getty Images)
Athena Stavrou10 February 2024 08:41
1707549450

Prince Harry takes swipe at Piers Morgan after reaching settlement with MGN

The Duke of Sussex has criticised Piers Morgan’s “continued attacks” against him after he reached a settlement with Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).

In a statement read outside the High Court by his barrister David Sherborne, Harry said: “In light of this, we call again for the authorities to uphold the rule of law and to prove that no one is above it.

“That includes Mr Morgan, who as editor knew perfectly well what was going on, as the judge held.”

Mr Sherborne added: “Even his own employer realised it simply could not call him as a witness of truth at the trial.

“His contempt for the court’s ruling and his continued attacks ever since demonstrate why it was so important to obtain a clear and detailed judgment.”

(Getty)
Athena Stavrou10 February 2024 07:17
1707544800

Prince Edward set to return to royal duties

Prince Edward set to return to royal duties as brother King Charles fights cancer

Prince Edward has had no royal duties in his diary since he finished an overseas trip on 26 January

Alexander Butler10 February 2024 06:00
1707541200

Watch: Prince Harry’s lawyer makes statement after phone hacking claim against Mirror Group settled

Watch: Harry’s lawyer makes statement after phone hacking claim settled

Watch as Prince Harry’s lawyer made a statement outside the High Court after the Duke of Sussex settled the remaining parts of his phone hacking claim against the publisher of the Daily Mirror on Friday, 9 February.

Alexander Butler10 February 2024 05:00
1707537600

History of illnesses in the Royal Family after King Charles’ diagnosis

History of illnesses in the Royal Family after King Charles’ cancer diagnosis

As King Charles undergoes treatment for cancer, here is a look back at other health conditions in the Royal Family

Alexander Butler10 February 2024 04:00
1707534000

What is a regency and how would King Charles transfer power to William?

What is a regency and how would King Charles transfer power to William?

Does this mean William would be King?

Alexander Butler10 February 2024 03:00
1707530400

Harry and Piers Morgan in war of words after prince awarded payout in Mirror phone hacking claim

Harry and Piers in war of words after prince wins payout in phone hacking claim

Duke of Sussex vows his ‘mission continues’ as he pushes on with legal battles against tabloid media

Alexander Butler10 February 2024 02:00
1707526800

How the royal family has rallied around Charles after his cancer diagnosis

Charles cancer diagnosis: How the Royal Family has rallied around the King

Since the King’s diagnosiswas revealed on Monday, members of the royal family have shown up to support Charles in different ways

Alexander Butler10 February 2024 01:00
1707519658

Inside King Charles’ rigid diet and strict exercise routine – and why he doesn’t eat lunch

Inside King Charles’ strict diet and exercise routine – and why he doesn’t eat lunch

King Charles is known to maintain a healthy, sometimes meat-free diet

Alexander Butler9 February 2024 23:00

