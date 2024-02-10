King Charles cancer – latest: William ‘upset’ at Harry’s ‘PR stunt’ as key update issued on Kate’s recovery
Prince William has returned to royal duties after stepping back for several weeks to care for his wife after she underwent abdominal surgery
King doing ‘extremely well’ under circumstances, says Queen
The Prince of Wales is “upset” with his brother following his brief visit to see their father following his cancer diagnosis.
Following the news, Harry dashed to the UK to reunite with the King – but he reportedly spent less than an hour with the him before returning home to California the next day, having had no contact with his estranged brother Prince William.
Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, told The Sun: “William would be upset that Harry yet again has chosen to make this visit to see his father a PR opportunity.”
Prince William has returned to royal duties after stepping back for several weeks to care for his wife after she underwent abdominal surgery.
Almost two weeks on from her hospital exit, the Mail Online reported that the mother-of-three has been able to join her family on a half-term holiday to Sandringham this week.
“Catherine is recovering well,” a friend told the paper. “She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William.”
Kate ‘on the mend’ following surgery
The Princess of Wales is reportedly on the mend and has been able to go on a half-term outing with her family following her abdominal surgery.
Kate spent 13 days recovering from her procedure in hospital before she retreated to her home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.
Almost two weeks on from her hospital exit, the Mail Online reported that the mother-of-three has been able to join her family on a half-term holiday to Sandringham this week.
“Catherine is recovering well,” a friend told the paper. “She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William.”
William ‘upset’ with Harry after ‘PR opportunity’ visit to UK
The Prince of Wales is reportedly “upset” with his brother following his fleeting 26-hour visit to the UK to see their father following his cancer diagnosis.
Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, told The Sun: “William would be upset that Harry yet again has chosen to make this visit to see his father a PR opportunity.”
She added that William has “absolutely no interest” in speaking to Harry currently.
Charles personally called both Harry and William, as well as his siblings Anne, the Duke of York and the Duke of Edinburgh, to give them the news before it was publicly announced to the nation by the Palace at 6pm on Monday.
Less than 24 hours after the news was made public, Harry boarded a plane from California to fly over 5,000 miles to London on Tuesday.
His meeting with his father lasted less than an hour and just 26 hours later he left the UK once again - reportedly without seeing his brother William.
Prince Harry takes swipe at Piers Morgan after reaching settlement with MGN
The Duke of Sussex has criticised Piers Morgan’s “continued attacks” against him after he reached a settlement with Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).
In a statement read outside the High Court by his barrister David Sherborne, Harry said: “In light of this, we call again for the authorities to uphold the rule of law and to prove that no one is above it.
“That includes Mr Morgan, who as editor knew perfectly well what was going on, as the judge held.”
Mr Sherborne added: “Even his own employer realised it simply could not call him as a witness of truth at the trial.
“His contempt for the court’s ruling and his continued attacks ever since demonstrate why it was so important to obtain a clear and detailed judgment.”
Prince Edward set to return to royal duties
Prince Edward set to return to royal duties as brother King Charles fights cancer
Prince Edward has had no royal duties in his diary since he finished an overseas trip on 26 January
Watch: Prince Harry’s lawyer makes statement after phone hacking claim against Mirror Group settled
Watch: Harry’s lawyer makes statement after phone hacking claim settled
Watch as Prince Harry’s lawyer made a statement outside the High Court after the Duke of Sussex settled the remaining parts of his phone hacking claim against the publisher of the Daily Mirror on Friday, 9 February.
History of illnesses in the Royal Family after King Charles’ diagnosis
History of illnesses in the Royal Family after King Charles’ cancer diagnosis
As King Charles undergoes treatment for cancer, here is a look back at other health conditions in the Royal Family
What is a regency and how would King Charles transfer power to William?
What is a regency and how would King Charles transfer power to William?
Does this mean William would be King?
Harry and Piers Morgan in war of words after prince awarded payout in Mirror phone hacking claim
Harry and Piers in war of words after prince wins payout in phone hacking claim
Duke of Sussex vows his ‘mission continues’ as he pushes on with legal battles against tabloid media
How the royal family has rallied around Charles after his cancer diagnosis
Charles cancer diagnosis: How the Royal Family has rallied around the King
Since the King’s diagnosiswas revealed on Monday, members of the royal family have shown up to support Charles in different ways
Inside King Charles’ rigid diet and strict exercise routine – and why he doesn’t eat lunch
Inside King Charles’ strict diet and exercise routine – and why he doesn’t eat lunch
King Charles is known to maintain a healthy, sometimes meat-free diet
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies