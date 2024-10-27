✕ Close King Charles heckled by Australian senator: ‘Give us our land back’

Buckingham Palace officials have given a major update on King Charles’ work schedule, as the monarch continues to undergo cancer treatment.

Charles is set to return to his normal schedule of overseas tours next year and will fly abroad during the spring and autumn, provided doctors sanction the travel.

“We’re now working on a pretty normal looking full overseas tour programme for next year, which is a high for us to end on, to know that we can be thinking in those terms,” the official said.

An update about the state of the King’s health or his treatment has not been given but the news that Charles will take on more overseas trips suggests his cancer is being managed successfully.

The official revealed how his holistic approach aided the success of his recent trip to Australia and Samoa. and said: “He feels that sense of duty so strongly that to keep his mind and his soul engaged and then the doctor is here to make sure that his body is properly looked after, you’ve got what makes for very successful visit in in these circumstances.”