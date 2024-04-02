Kate Middleton cancer news: Harry and Meghan asked to bring children to UK and ‘make up’ with family
Charles went on a surprise walkabout to greet members of the public after the Easter Sunday service
The Prince and Princess of Wales have requested Harry and Meghan bring their children to visit the UK, a royal expert claims.
Royal author Tom Quinn told the Mirror that William and Kate urged the Sussexes to bring their niece and nephew, Archie and Lilibet, to the UK but alleged that Meghan refused.
Mr Quinn told the paper: “There is no way Meghan would bring the children to the UK. William and Kate have suggested that Meghan and Harry bring the children and that the two couples and their families try to make up, but the suggestion is not leading anywhere so far.”
The reported request comes after Kate shared her cancer diagnosis with the world on 22 March and there is speculation Harry will visit his brother in the UK when he hosts an event for the Invictus Games in May.
Elsewhere, King Charles attended the Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday morning in his most notable public appearance since his cancer diagnosis revelation.
Afterwards, the 75-year-old monarch surprised onlookers by greeting gathered members of the public, who later said he “looked good” and was in “high spirits”.
William and Harry may end feud - report
The infamous public feud between Prince William and Harry — deemed one of the worst in royal history — might finally see a resolution, a royal commentator has said.
The brothers might potentially reconcile due to the illnesses of both King Charles and Princess Kate, the commentator added.
Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun that “surprising” things could happen as early as “next week”.
The expert had previously suggested the possibility of a reunion when the Duke visits the UK in May to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games.
He also pointed out that Meghan could continue to pose a challenge in the reconciliation, however.
Mother who had preventative chemotherapy urges Kate Middleton to 'stay positive'
A two-time cancer survivor who had preventative chemotherapy urges Kate Middleton to “stay positive” as she battles the disease.
Terri Grice, 50, felt a sharp pain under her armpit and a ‘tiny pea size lump’ under her right breast in 2011 but brushed off her symptoms.
Fortunately, her late husband Mark made her a GP appointment which led to a breast cancer diagnosis.
The mother-of-three from Chester started the long journey to recovery with an operation to remove the tumour, a lumpectomy, and then a course of “adjuvant chemotherapy” to ensure her body stayed cancer-free.
Princess Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis to the world on 22 March, sharing that her abdomen surgery in January led to the discovery of cancer and that she is currently undergoing “preventative chemotherapy”. It is not known what type of cancer Kate has.
Mothers who met whilst facing cancer together share the importance of Kate sharing her diagnosis
Inside Amner Hall: Kate and William's retreat where they will focus on family during cancer fight
Princess of Wales requested privacy as her family retreat after weeks of lurid speculation over her health
What is preventative chemotherapy? Kate Middleton's cancer treatment explained
The princess said she was undergoing ‘preventative chemotherapy’ after revealing she had been diagnosed with cancer
Richard Madeley asks if public should pity Prince Andrew
Richard Madeley has asked if the public should “feel a bit of pity” for Prince Andrew. The Good Morning Britain presenter raised the question as he discussed the new Netflix drama Scoop, which focuses on the infamous 2019 interview about the disgraced royal’s friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. “Do you feel a little bit of pity for him?” Madeley asked Rufus Sewell, who portrays the prince in the new show. “In these dramas... do you feel that to some extent we are beginning to rub his face into this a bit too hard?”
Carole Middleton: The quiet driving force keeping Kate and William's family together after cancer diagnosi
Exclusive: Princess of Wales’s mother praised for playing vital role behind scenes
The vital lesson William and Harry should learn from history
A new biography of George VI and Elizabeth draws inevitable similarities between the destructive influence of Wallis Simpson and Meghan Markle on monarchy then and now. But, argues Anna Pasternak, the past tells us it’s the relationship between the future king and his brother we should really be concerned about...
I've spent years trying to unravel boarding school damage - Charles Spencer and Nicky Campbell are not alone
Both Charles Spencer and BBC presenter Nicky Campbell have recently talked about the sadistic cruelty they experienced as children at their independent schools. As a teacher from the Edinburgh Academy is convicted of “cruel and unnatural acts”, psychotherapist Joy Schaverien reflects on the devastating consequences for pupils who can suffer from ‘boarding school syndrome’ all their adult lives
