✕ Close King Charles waves as he arrives for Easter Sunday church service in Windsor

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Prince and Princess of Wales have requested Harry and Meghan bring their children to visit the UK, a royal expert claims.

Royal author Tom Quinn told the Mirror that William and Kate urged the Sussexes to bring their niece and nephew, Archie and Lilibet, to the UK but alleged that Meghan refused.

Mr Quinn told the paper: “There is no way Meghan would bring the children to the UK. William and Kate have suggested that Meghan and Harry bring the children and that the two couples and their families try to make up, but the suggestion is not leading anywhere so far.”

The reported request comes after Kate shared her cancer diagnosis with the world on 22 March and there is speculation Harry will visit his brother in the UK when he hosts an event for the Invictus Games in May.

Elsewhere, King Charles attended the Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday morning in his most notable public appearance since his cancer diagnosis revelation.

Afterwards, the 75-year-old monarch surprised onlookers by greeting gathered members of the public, who later said he “looked good” and was in “high spirits”.