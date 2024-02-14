Meghan Markle responds to website backlash as King Charles continues cancer treatment - updates
Harry and his wife face criticism for using royal titles after they quit royal family
King Charles waves to well-wishers in first public outing since cancer diagnosis
The Duchess of Sussex has defended her and Harry’s new Sussex.com site following a spate of criticism.
Meghan Markle praised the “attention to detail” and “creativity and care” of the designers, after critics pointed out the couple were told to drop use of HRH when they quit as working royals. Even their use of the title Sussex was debated at Buckingham Palace.
Responding to criticism, Meghan Markle said: “They’re not just designers; they are collaborators who elevate your ideas into visual identities. They’re a very special company. Plus they’re Canadian, so I’m a fan.”
Prince Harry has arrived in Vancouver alongside Meghan to discuss next year’s infamous Invictus Games after a shock relaunch of their website from Archewell to Sussex.com, in honour if their royal roots.
King Charles returned from the capital to Sandringham after having his latest bout of cancer treatment and was pictured smiling with the Queen as he arrived at Clarence House.
The Duke and Duchess flew into Vancouver from Santa Barbara after a shock relaunch of their website from Archewell to Sussex.com, honouring their royal roots.
Prince Harry and Meghan in royal rebrand as they launch new website with regal titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have relaunched their website using their regal titles – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The couple’s new site, sussex.com, replaces their former website, archewell.com, and will bring more personal updates about the Duke and Duchess’s activities.
As you enter the website, a large photo of the pair smiling and clapping at last year’s Invictus Games appears, overlayed with their royal coat of arms and the title “The office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex”. At the foot of the page, links to the Archewell Foundation, Archewell Productions and their Sussex Royal website appear.
Prince Harry and Meghan in royal rebrand as they launch new website with regal titles
The couple’s new site, Sussex.com, will bring more personal updates about the Duke and Duchess’s activities
British line of succession: Who is next heir to the throne as Charles diagnosed with cancer
King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace has said, less than a year after he was crowned.
A statement from the Palace said Charles has “commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties”.
His Majesty ascended the throne in September 2022 after the death of his mother. He was crowned in May 2023.
The royal line of succession has decided who will be the next king or queen of Great Britain for hundreds of years, and now with a new generation of royals, there is a long list of people who could be our next monarch.
So, from Prince William to Princess Eugenie and everyone in between, here is everyone who is closest in line for the British throne.
British line of succession: Next heir to throne as Charles diagnosed with cancer
From Prince William to Prince Harry, here is everyone in line to be the next king or queen of Great Britain
Comment: Much like Harry and Meghan, Sussex.com needs to work a bit harder
I realise that I may well be in a minority here, but I find myself rather more taken with Leicester City’s second-tier clash with Sheffield Wednesday this evening than the somewhat hyperventilated reaction to the Sussexes’ new website.
I’ve had a look around sussex.com, and I have to say I’m at a bit of a loss as to what the fuss, in some quarters, is all about – or, indeed, what the website is all about, aside from it being nothing to do with East Sussex County Council.
Rather like the lives of the sort-of ex-royal couple, it’s all a bit amorphous, free of focus and unreal. It’s quite classy looking, verging on minimalist, though that may be a reflection of what little is actually going on in their lives since they signed their Netflix deal. Others have noted how the rebrand leans heavily on their regal status – from the new URL down – but doesn’t once mention the monarchy.
Sean O’Grady unpacks Meghan and Harry’s royal rebrand...
Much like Harry and Meghan, Sussex.com needs to work a bit harder
If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ever to support themselves without financial help from the royals that made them famous, will their new-look website help? Not from what I’ve seen, says Sean O’Grady
Pictured - Camilla’s visit to art studio
Meghan Markle has revealed that she’ll be launching a new podcast, after she and husband Prince Harry ended their deal with Spotify last year.
On 13 February, Lemonada Media announced its new partnership with the Duchess of Sussex, with the platform set to launch her newest work, as reported by Deadline. However, the title of the podcast and details on what it’s about haven’t been revealed.
In addition, Lemonada will be launching all 12 episodes of Meghan’s Archetypes podcast, which first aired on Spotify last year. The first season of her podcast featured famous guests including Serena Williams, Andy Cohen, Trevor Noah, Paris Hilton, and Constance Wu.
Meghan has also issued a statement to express her excitement about the new podcast and her partnership with Lemonada, which was first founded in 2019 by Jessica Cordova Kramer and Stephanie Wittels Wachs.
“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” she said, according to Deadline. “Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024.”
Queen Camilla comes face-to-face with striking portrait of Princess Charlotte
The Queen came face to face with a striking portrait of Princess Charlotte on one of her first royal visits since the King was diagnosed with cancer.
On Wednesday morning Camilla visited an art studio, meeting painters, sculptors and modern artists after her daughter Laura Lopes told her about the “fantastic” Kindred Studios in west London.
The Queen was drawn to a painting of her step-granddaughter by Mercedes Carbonell, who had created her version of a photograph released to mark the young royal’s second birthday in 2017.
Queen Camilla comes face-to-face with striking portrait of Princess Charlotte
The Queen visited Kindred Studios in west London as husband Charles returned to Sandringham
How Prince William will split his time between royal duty and family
With the news of his father’s cancer diagnosis and his wife’s abdominal surgery, all eyes have now turned to the Prince of Wales as the royal family continue to suffer from a series of health setbacks.
In January, Prince William cleared his diary after his wife of 13 years, Kate Middleton, underwent a major operation at the London Clinic which left her hospitalised for nearly two weeks.
The 42-year-old princess is not expected to return to duties until Easter at the earliest, and is now recuperating at the family home in Adelaide Cottage, which is located on the Windsor Castle estate.
Over the last decade, William has made no secret of his commitment to his three young children and has focused on providing them as normal a life as possible.
How Prince William will split his time between royal duty and family
The Prince of Wales is next expected to appear at the Baftas on 18 February
Duchess defends controversial new Sussex.com website
The Duchess of Sussex has defended her and Harry’s new sussex.com site following a spate of criticism.
The couple’s new site, sussex.com, replaces their former website, archewell.com, and will bring more personal updates about the Duke and Duchess’s activities.
The couple’s decision to relaunch their Archewell website, featuring all their philanthropic and business endeavours, sparked accusations they are trying to be ‘more royal’.
Responding to criticism, Meghan Markle said: “There is a reason I have worked with Ryan and the talented team at Article for a decade: their attention to detail, their creativity and care, and the thoughtful approach to design as well as to the user experience.
“They’re not just designers; they are collaborators who elevate your ideas into visual identities. They’re a very special company. Plus they’re Canadian, so I’m a fan.”
King returns to Sandringham after cancer treatment
The King has returned to Sandringham in Norfolk after spending just over 24 hours at his London home, Clarence House.
It is thought Charles visited the capital for his latest bout of cancer treatment following the announcement of his diagnosis last week.
Camilla tours art studios
Queen Camilla indulged her love of art when she toured a building housing art studios.
She met painters, sculptors and modern artists after her daughter, Laura Lopes, told her about the “fantastic” Kindred Studios in west London she had seen during an open day.
Queen Camilla is expected to remain in London because she is hosting a reception to mark the 100th anniversary of the Poppy Factory on Thursday.
As she walked around the pop-up hub in Shepherds Bush, previously used as accommodation by a homeless charity, the Queen told one artist: “It was Laura who told me about this, she said it was so fantastic - ‘You’ve got to have a look’.”
