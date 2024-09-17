✕ Close The Princess of Wales has been largely absent from public life this year

The Prince and Princess of Wales secretly donated to a London foodbank that was robbed of thousands of pounds of goods days after Kate announced she had finished chemotherapy.

News of the royals’ kindness was revealed by the charity Pecan on X, formerly Twitter, who said that they were in the process of “replenishing” stock in the plundered warehouse after the incident on 8 September.

“A huge thank you to @Kensingtonroyal who have donated to the recovery effort following the theft of £3k of food supplies from @southwarkfoodbk,” the Christian charity wrote on 13 September.

“All at @Pecan121a have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from across society. Food stocks are being replenished now.”

Kate, 42, made the positive announcement about her health last Monday (9 September) in a poignant video with her family where she reflected on an “incredibly tough” nine months.

The princess added that while her health remains her priority, she will finally be returning to light duties “in the coming months”.