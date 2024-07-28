Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1722153651

Royal news – live: Harry shares fears Meghan could be attacked with ‘knife or acid’ if returning to UK

Duke won privacy case against Mirror Group newspapers last year

Emma Guinness ,Holly Evans
Sunday 28 July 2024 09:00
Comments
Close
Prince Harry has revealed in a new interview that he is fearful of bringing Meghan Markle back to the UK incase of an “acid” or “knife attack”.

In the new ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial, which aired on Thursday, the 39-year-old said he would not bring his wife back to the UK over safety fears partially caused by the press.

He said: “All it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff, to act on what they have read... and whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is.”

The prince added that the late Queen is backing his tabloid fight “up there” and that he had many discussions with the late monarch about press intrusion and that she supported the action he is taking against it.

“She knew how much this meant to me and she’s very much up there saying ‘see this through to the end’,” he said.

Harry and Meghan moved to California in June 2020 after stepping down as working royals. The couple no longer has an official UK residence.

1722042000

Prince Harry ‘fears’ knife or acid attack on Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has said he will not bring Meghan Markle to the UK over ongoing security concerns.

In the new ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial, he admitted that he believes the former Suits star could come to physical arm because of the actions of the tabloid press.

“All it takes is one lone actor, one person who read this stuff, to act on what they have read, and whether that is a knife or acid… they are genuine concerns for me, they are one of the reasons I won’t bring my wife back to this country,” he said.

Meghan Markle appears to wipe away tears during Queen’s funeral. She has not visited the UK since it took place in September 2022.
Meghan Markle appears to wipe away tears during Queen’s funeral. She has not visited the UK since it took place in September 2022. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)
Holly Evans27 July 2024 02:00
1722153651

King Charles installs solar panels at Windsor Castle

King Charles has installed solar panels at Windsor Castle in a bid to be more environmentally friendly, palace officials said.

The panels replaced the led roof that had previously existed on the Lord Chamberlain’s Upper Store and there are plans to add more in the future.

This is not the only move the royal family are making in this area and their Bentley limousine cars are also being converted to run on biofuel.

(Aaron Chown/PA Wire)
Holly Evans28 July 2024 09:00
1722150995

Royal Household reveals new set of values

Buckingham Palace has published a new set of written values, as part of King Charles’ overhaul of the monarchy which hopes to guide the institution in the coming years.

Recording them in its annual report, the Royal Household said: “The new reign has given the royal household the opportunity to define a new expression of purpose underpinned by a refreshed set of values.”

Those five values are: “Act with Care”; “Make an Impact”; “Succeed Together”; “Stay Curious”; and “Lead by Example”.

They were decided after Charles became monarch and following discussions with staff during the financial year 2023-24, “involving employees at all levels across the Royal Household”.

Holly Evans28 July 2024 08:16
1722146400

King Charles and Kate Middleton received 27,000 get-well-soon cards after their cancer diagnoses

King Charles and Princess Kate received 27,000 get well soon cards

Huge volume of messages received as Charles and Kate continue cancer treatment

Holly Evans28 July 2024 07:00
1722139200

Royals competing at the Olympics: From Princess Anne to King Felipe of Spain

The royals that swapped Crown Jewels for Olympic medals as competed at the games

Princess Anne, Princess Charlene of Monaco and Zara Tindall amongst royal Olympians

Holly Evans28 July 2024 05:00
1722132000

Queen became closer to Prince William in months before her death

The late Queen reportedly felt increasingly isolated in the months before her death due to the loss of several close friends and her husband Prince Philip, a royal biographer has said.

Robert Jobson claimed that she had begun to invite former members of staff to visit her, with one aide revealing: “She told me she didn’t know anybody [her staff and servants] anymore.”

In her final months, she came to enjoy regular visits and phone calls with her grandson Prince William, who had recently moved to Adelaide Cottage near Windsor Castle.

One aide said: “Prince William knew his time with his grandmother was precious and he is delighted they, as a couple, made that decision.”

Holly Evans28 July 2024 03:00
1722124800

Royal family gets additional £45 million in funding

The royal family are set to enjoy an additional £45 million in funding thanks to soaring profits from the Crown estate.

Palace officials have revealed that the £86.3m given to the family in the year 2024 to 2025 will increase to £132m.

The additional funds will be used to complete the ongoing renovations of Buckingham Palace.

The increased profits from the estate have been credited to the creation of new offshore wind farms.

A palace spokesperson said that royal spending will be reviewed again to ensure it is kept at an “appropriate” level.

Holly Evans28 July 2024 01:00
1722117600

Intimate Princess Diana letters which shed light on royal life to be sold

Intimate letters from the late Princess Diana to her housekeeper have given a sweet insight into royal life, particularly the early years of her two sons.

Violet Collison, who the princess nicknamed Collie, was thanked in the exchanges for gifts she gave to a young Prince William and Harry.

“William adores his little brother & spends the entire time pouring an endless supply of hugs & kisses over Harry,” Diana wrote from Kensington Palace on 25 September, 1984.

The letters are set to be sold at auction 30 July, with initial estimates suggesting they will fetch several thousand pounds.

An order of service from the Royal wedding is amongst a series of handwritten letters being sold
An order of service from the Royal wedding is amongst a series of handwritten letters being sold (Joe Giddens/PA Wire)
Holly Evans27 July 2024 23:00
1722110413

Prince Harry reveals reason why he won’t bring Meghan back to UK

Prince Harry reveals reason why he won’t bring Meghan back to UK

The Duke of Sussex has claimed it would be “still dangerous” for his wife to return to the UK following their move to the US. Prince Harry made the comments as he gave his first major interview since the conclusion of his court case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) to the ITV documentary Tabloids On Trial, which aired on Thursday 25 July. When asked whether the legal battles attract more attention during the documentary, he said: “There is more than enough attention on me and my wife (Meghan) anyway.” “It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read and whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

Holly Evans27 July 2024 21:00
1722105013

Fundraiser for Meghan Markle’s ‘abandoned’ father Thomas Markle raises £40,000

Fundraiser for Meghan Markle’s ‘abandoned’ father Thomas Markle raises £40,000

Exclusive: The fundraiser was launched by Lady Colin Campbell for Thomas’s 80th birthday

Holly Evans27 July 2024 19:30

