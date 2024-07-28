Royal news – live: Harry shares fears Meghan could be attacked with ‘knife or acid’ if returning to UK
Duke won privacy case against Mirror Group newspapers last year
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Prince Harry has revealed in a new interview that he is fearful of bringing Meghan Markle back to the UK incase of an “acid” or “knife attack”.
In the new ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial, which aired on Thursday, the 39-year-old said he would not bring his wife back to the UK over safety fears partially caused by the press.
He said: “All it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff, to act on what they have read... and whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is.”
The prince added that the late Queen is backing his tabloid fight “up there” and that he had many discussions with the late monarch about press intrusion and that she supported the action he is taking against it.
“She knew how much this meant to me and she’s very much up there saying ‘see this through to the end’,” he said.
Harry and Meghan moved to California in June 2020 after stepping down as working royals. The couple no longer has an official UK residence.
Prince Harry ‘fears’ knife or acid attack on Meghan Markle
Prince Harry has said he will not bring Meghan Markle to the UK over ongoing security concerns.
In the new ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial, he admitted that he believes the former Suits star could come to physical arm because of the actions of the tabloid press.
“All it takes is one lone actor, one person who read this stuff, to act on what they have read, and whether that is a knife or acid… they are genuine concerns for me, they are one of the reasons I won’t bring my wife back to this country,” he said.
King Charles installs solar panels at Windsor Castle
King Charles has installed solar panels at Windsor Castle in a bid to be more environmentally friendly, palace officials said.
The panels replaced the led roof that had previously existed on the Lord Chamberlain’s Upper Store and there are plans to add more in the future.
This is not the only move the royal family are making in this area and their Bentley limousine cars are also being converted to run on biofuel.
Royal Household reveals new set of values
Buckingham Palace has published a new set of written values, as part of King Charles’ overhaul of the monarchy which hopes to guide the institution in the coming years.
Recording them in its annual report, the Royal Household said: “The new reign has given the royal household the opportunity to define a new expression of purpose underpinned by a refreshed set of values.”
Those five values are: “Act with Care”; “Make an Impact”; “Succeed Together”; “Stay Curious”; and “Lead by Example”.
They were decided after Charles became monarch and following discussions with staff during the financial year 2023-24, “involving employees at all levels across the Royal Household”.
King Charles and Kate Middleton received 27,000 get-well-soon cards after their cancer diagnoses
King Charles and Princess Kate received 27,000 get well soon cards
Huge volume of messages received as Charles and Kate continue cancer treatment
Royals competing at the Olympics: From Princess Anne to King Felipe of Spain
The royals that swapped Crown Jewels for Olympic medals as competed at the games
Princess Anne, Princess Charlene of Monaco and Zara Tindall amongst royal Olympians
Queen became closer to Prince William in months before her death
The late Queen reportedly felt increasingly isolated in the months before her death due to the loss of several close friends and her husband Prince Philip, a royal biographer has said.
Robert Jobson claimed that she had begun to invite former members of staff to visit her, with one aide revealing: “She told me she didn’t know anybody [her staff and servants] anymore.”
In her final months, she came to enjoy regular visits and phone calls with her grandson Prince William, who had recently moved to Adelaide Cottage near Windsor Castle.
One aide said: “Prince William knew his time with his grandmother was precious and he is delighted they, as a couple, made that decision.”
Royal family gets additional £45 million in funding
The royal family are set to enjoy an additional £45 million in funding thanks to soaring profits from the Crown estate.
Palace officials have revealed that the £86.3m given to the family in the year 2024 to 2025 will increase to £132m.
The additional funds will be used to complete the ongoing renovations of Buckingham Palace.
The increased profits from the estate have been credited to the creation of new offshore wind farms.
A palace spokesperson said that royal spending will be reviewed again to ensure it is kept at an “appropriate” level.
Intimate Princess Diana letters which shed light on royal life to be sold
Intimate letters from the late Princess Diana to her housekeeper have given a sweet insight into royal life, particularly the early years of her two sons.
Violet Collison, who the princess nicknamed Collie, was thanked in the exchanges for gifts she gave to a young Prince William and Harry.
“William adores his little brother & spends the entire time pouring an endless supply of hugs & kisses over Harry,” Diana wrote from Kensington Palace on 25 September, 1984.
The letters are set to be sold at auction 30 July, with initial estimates suggesting they will fetch several thousand pounds.
Prince Harry reveals reason why he won’t bring Meghan back to UK
Prince Harry reveals reason why he won’t bring Meghan back to UK
The Duke of Sussex has claimed it would be “still dangerous” for his wife to return to the UK following their move to the US. Prince Harry made the comments as he gave his first major interview since the conclusion of his court case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) to the ITV documentary Tabloids On Trial, which aired on Thursday 25 July. When asked whether the legal battles attract more attention during the documentary, he said: “There is more than enough attention on me and my wife (Meghan) anyway.” “It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read and whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”
Fundraiser for Meghan Markle’s ‘abandoned’ father Thomas Markle raises £40,000
Fundraiser for Meghan Markle’s ‘abandoned’ father Thomas Markle raises £40,000
Exclusive: The fundraiser was launched by Lady Colin Campbell for Thomas’s 80th birthday
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments