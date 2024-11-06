Royal news - live: Queen Camilla withdraws from engagements after becoming unwell
Comes just weeks after a nine-day tour of Australia and Samoa
The Queen has been forced to withdraw from all engagements this week after falling ill with a chest infection.
Buckingham Palace said Camilla, who has recently returned from a busy official overseas tour to Australia and Samoa, has been advised to undergo a “short period of rest” by doctors.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal.
“She apologises to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”
The update comes after a year of difficult health troubles for the royal family, with both the King and the Princess of Wales being diagnosed with cancer.
No further details regarding her illness or treatment have been released, but she is understood to be being cared for under doctors’ supervision.
Royal estates ‘to earn millions from NHS, armed forces and state school rents’
The King and the Prince of Wales’ private estates have struck rental deals worth millions of pounds with the armed forces, the NHS and state schools, it has been reported.
An investigation by Channel 4’s Dispatches and the Sunday Times examined the land and properties the two leading royals own through the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall.
The investigation reported that last year the Duchy of Lancaster agreed a deal to store a new fleet of electric ambulances, owned by Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Trust in London, in one of the estate’s warehouses at a cost of £11.4 million over 15 years.
It also said the Duchy of Cornwall had charged the navy more than £1 million since 2004 to build and use jetties and moor warships on the Cornish coastline.
The duchy will also earn around £600,000 over the lifetime of six different leases agreed with local state schools, the investigation found.
Charles and William face calls to abolish private estates
King Charles and Prince William are facing calls to dissolve their private estates after it was revealed they are making millions from Britain’s cash-strapped NHS and public services.
The two estates earned the royals upwards of £50mn in the last financial year, with both estates being exempt from paying corporation tax or capital gains tax.
The monarch and heir to the throne have sparked uproar after it was revealed they are benefiting from rental deals with public services - including the armed forces and state schools - on their private estates, the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall.
“The solution is quite simple, abolish the Duchies,” spokesperson for Republic, Graham Smith, said.
He added: “The Dispatches investigation shows how the Duchies are doggedly pursuing profit at every turn, at huge expense to the public and charities.
“The Duchies are not private property, they are state assets. Parliament allowed the royals to maintain control over these estates when other land was surrendered three centuries ago. It’s time parliament abandoned that arrangement.”
King Charles severs financial ties with Prince Andrew - ICYMI
King Charles has instructed the royal purse-keeper to “sever” Prince Andrew’s annual £1 million allowance, according to royal writer Robert Hardman in a new book serialised by the Daily Mail.
The keeper of the privy purse was “instructed to sever [Andrew’s] living allowance” after the Duke of York refused to move out of his 30-room mansion the Royal Lodge into the smaller, nearby Frogmore Cottage.
“’The duke is no longer a financial burden on the King,’ confirms one familiar with the situation,” Mr Hardman writes.
“’He claims to have found other sources of income related to his contacts in international trade, sufficient to cover all his costs - which would be a welcome outcome for all parties if that turns out to be the case.
“’But as to whether this funding can be relied upon in the long term is another matter.’”
King open to removing word ‘empire’ from OBE honours amid colonial controversy
The word “empire” may be dropped British honours as part of reforms reportedly being considered by royal officials.
Under the plans, those with an OBE -Order of the British Empire – may choose to recieve an Order of British Excellence, according to a new biography of the King by author Robert Hardman, which is being serialised by the Daily Mail.
A parallel Order of Elizabeth has also been proposed in remembrance of the late Queen.
However in both cases the colonial-era titles could be retained for those who wanted them.
Read the full report:
King open to removing word ‘empire’ from OBE honours amid colonial controversy
Recipients have previously handed back or turned down honours over ‘toxicity of empire’
Prince William hits back at critics over homelessness project
The Prince of Wales has hit back at critics over his homelessness project.
William responded to those questioning whether he is the right person to tackle the issue, given his privileged upbringing, in the first part of his new ITV documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.
William said: “I think everyone having a right to a safe home benefits us all.
“I come with no other agenda than desperately trying to help people who are in need and I see that as part of my role, why else would I be here if I am not using this role properly to influence and help people while I can.”
William wears Taylor Swift style friendship bracelet made by daughter
The Prince of Wales has been spotted wearning a Taylor Swift-style friendship bracelet made by his daughter while on his trip to South Africa.
William was seen sporting the accessory as he he attended Earthshot+ in Cape Town.
He was wearing a blue and white bracelet made by Princess Charlotte on his right wrist, with the word “Papa” spelled out by four of the beads.
Such tokens of love and friendship have made a comeback thanks to fans of US singer Taylor Swift who have been exchanging the hand-made jewellery.
Camilla’s chest infection: How the royals’ health troubles stacked up in 2024
The royal family’s health blows have led to one of the most personally challenging years for the Windsors.
News of the King’s cancer – undisclosed in its form – came in February, after it was discovered while he was treated in hospital for an enlarged prostate in January.
Online conspiracy theories began to escalate about Kate’s health, with the princess in the end delivering a bombshell video message to the nation in March revealing she was undergoing chemotherapy after post-operative tests showed she also had cancer.
There was a further health blow for the royal family in late June when the Princess Royal, now 74, was rushed to hospital after being struck by a horse while out walking on her Gatcombe Park estate.
Sarah, Duchess of York meanwhile was diagnosed with malignant melanoma skin cancer, just months after facing breast cancer. She later said her treatment had been successful.
Charles, who made an appearance at church on Easter Sunday, returned to public-facing duties in April by visiting a cancer centre in London, while Kate announced she had finished her chemotherapy course in a heartfelt video in September. Kate is hoping to join the royal family at the annual Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph in honour of the war dead on Sunday – an important fixture in the royal family’s calendar – but her attendance is yet to be confirmed.
Camilla too has pledged to be there after pulling out of the annual Field of Remembrance opening at Westminster Abbey on Thursday due to her chest infection.
Prince of Wales tells Robert Irwin his favourite African animal is the cheetah
The Prince of Wales has revealed his children regularly quiz him about his love of African wildlife as he visited one of the continent’s most picturesque spots.
He was questioned by Robert Irwin, the son of the late wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin, about his favourite African animal as they walked up the hill and a short video of the chat was posted on social media.
When William was asked about his favourite African animal during a trek to the top of Cape Town’s Signal Hill, he replied the cheetah, the world’s fastest land animal.
The prince said: “It’s a really tough question. My children ask me this regularly. I think I’m going to have to say the cheetah…Yeah, I love cheetahs. Fantastic animals.”
Irvin, an ambassador of the Prince of Wales’ Earthshot Prize replied: “Cheetahs ok. Very cool, very cool…It’s chameleons for me. The unsung hero. I love them.”
What we know so far about the Queen’s chest infection
The Queen has been forced to withdraw from her engagements and is resting at home after being diagnosed with a chest infection.
Chest infections – an infection of the lungs or large airways – are common, especially after a cold or flu during autumn and winter. Most chest infections are mild and clear up on their own, others can be severe and sometimes even life threatening.
A number of groups can be at higher risk of developing serious chest infections, these include babies and very young children, people who smoke and people with long-term health conditions.
Queen Camilla used to be a heavy smoker – a habit her husband Charles loathed – but she gave up many years ago.
The main types of chest infections are bronchitis and pneumonia. According to NHS Inform, most bronchitis cases are caused by viruses while most pneumonia cases are due to bacteria.
If The Queen has been diagnosed with a bacterial chest infection, then she will be treated with antibiotics.
