✕ Close The Crown can not be blamed for Princess Kate conspiracy theories, says Jonathan Pryce

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Queen has arrived at the annual Maundy Thursday Service as she steps in for King Charles at Worcester Cathedral today.

Wearing a white coat, Camilla was pictured smiling as she arrived at the service where she will hand out ceremonial coins to 75 men and 75 women on behalf of the king.

The tradition dates back to the 4th Century - though it last took place in Worcester in 1980.

Charles will not attend the service however he has pre-recorded a personal Easter message in what will be his first public statement since the Princess of Wales told the world of her cancer diagnosis.

As he also undergoes treatment for the disease, Charles will stress the importance of acts of friendship – “especially in a time of need” – in pre-recorded audio that will be broadcast in his absence at the service.

The King is also on course to attend an Easter Sunday service at the Windsor Castle chapel with Camilla this weekend.

The positive news comes after Queen Camilla said Kate “will be thrilled” after receiving posters from well-wishers while on a visit to Shrewsbury on Wednesday afternoon.

The princess released an emotional video message last Friday revealing she has started a course of preventative chemotherapy.