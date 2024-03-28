Royal news - live: Camilla attends Maundy Thursday service as King Charles to give Easter speech
Monarch is to give personal Easter message in wake of his and Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnosis
The Queen has arrived at the annual Maundy Thursday Service as she steps in for King Charles at Worcester Cathedral today.
Wearing a white coat, Camilla was pictured smiling as she arrived at the service where she will hand out ceremonial coins to 75 men and 75 women on behalf of the king.
The tradition dates back to the 4th Century - though it last took place in Worcester in 1980.
Charles will not attend the service however he has pre-recorded a personal Easter message in what will be his first public statement since the Princess of Wales told the world of her cancer diagnosis.
As he also undergoes treatment for the disease, Charles will stress the importance of acts of friendship – “especially in a time of need” – in pre-recorded audio that will be broadcast in his absence at the service.
The King is also on course to attend an Easter Sunday service at the Windsor Castle chapel with Camilla this weekend.
The positive news comes after Queen Camilla said Kate “will be thrilled” after receiving posters from well-wishers while on a visit to Shrewsbury on Wednesday afternoon.
The princess released an emotional video message last Friday revealing she has started a course of preventative chemotherapy.
Pictures: Camilla arrives at Maundy Thursday service
Queen arrives at Maundy Thursday Service
Anti-Monarchy protesters gather ahead of Maundy Thursday service
Anti-Monarchy protesters gathered outside Worcester Cathedral this morning ahead of the Royal Maundy service.
Queen Camilla is due to attend the service in place of King Charles who has instead pre-recorded a personal Easter message that will be broadcast during the visit.
Camilla to attend Maundy service today
Queen Camilla will attend the annual Maundy service in Worcester Cathedral without Charles by her side.
Camilla will hand out ceremonial coins to 150 people as part of a tradition that dates back to the 4th Century.
Lord High Almoner, Bishop of Worcester John Inge who will accompany the Queen told BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester:“It’s an occasion of great pomp and ceremony but at the same time, at its heart, lies the words with which the service begins, which I say – ‘A new commandment I give to you, love one another as I have loved you’.
“It’s an act of service and the monarch comes here to honour those who have given years of Christian service to church and community.”
The Crown can not be blamed for Princess Kate conspiracy theories, says Jonathan Pryce
Netflix drama The Crown is not to blame for the recent conspiracy theories surrounding the Princess of Wales, Sir Jonathan Pryce has said.
The actor, who plays Prince Phillip in the royal drama, was asked if the show “distorts people’s view of the monarchy and contributes to conspiracy theories” when he appeared on Andrew Marr’s LBC programme on Wednesday (27 March).
Sir Jonathan said: “It did nothing but enhance the image of the royal family. It made them an entirely sympathetic family with the problems we all have.”
Lucy Leeson reports:
King hails importance of care and friendship in times of need in Easter message
The King is to stress the importance of acts of friendship “especially in a time of need” in a personal Easter message in the wake of his and the Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnosis.
Charles’s pre-recorded audio – his first public words since Kate revealed she was undergoing chemotherapy – will be broadcast at a Royal Maundy service in Worcester Cathedral on Thursday.
He will say how Jesus set an “example of how we should serve and care for each other”, and how as a nation “we need and benefit greatly from those who extend the hand of friendship to us, especially in a time of need”.
Laura Elston reports:
The British royal family learns that if you don't fill an information vacuum, someone else will
A media frenzy was born on Feb. 27, when the hashtag #WhereIsKate exploded online with speculation about the whereabouts of Britain’s Princess of Wales. It opened a rabbit hole of amateur detective work, memes, bizarre theories and jokes — mixed with genuine concern about Kate’s health — into which thousands of people descended until her announcement last week that she was recovering from cancer.
The episode offered the royal family — and everyone else — a lesson in the modern world of online media: If your silence leaves an information vacuum, others will rush to fill it. And the results may be messy.
“The royal family’s mantra is never complain, never explain,” said Ellie Hall, a journalist who specializes in covering Britain’s king and his court. “That really doesn’t work in a digital age. It doesn’t take much to get the crazy things going.”
Harry and Meghan ‘reach out’ to William and Kate after cancer announcement
Harry and Meghan contacted William and Kate after her shock cancer announcement, according to reports.
After Kate revealed her condition to the public yesterday evening the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘privately’ contacted their family members across the pond, according to ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship.
In a poignant video, the Princess of Wales described how her cancer was discovered following abdominal surgery in January and said she has started preventative chemotherapy.
Prince Harry named in $30m Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault lawsuit
The Duke of Sussex has been named in a $30m (£24m) lawsuit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, in which the rapper is accused of sex trafficking and sexual abuse.
Combs, who faces a litany of sexual assault allegations, is said to have drawn guests to his infamous parties through his VIP associations with “celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artists, musicians and international dignitaries like British Royal, Prince Harry”, according to the legal notice.
The 73-page lawsuit was filed last month by record producer Rodney Jones, and accuses the billionaire of being a serial sex abuser.
How Charles and Kate supported each other in hospital before both were diagnosed with cancer
With the royal family facing a string of health setbacks, the close relationship between King Charles and his “beloved daughter-in-law” has become increasingly apparent.
Since both have been diagnosed with unspecified forms of cancer, the two senior royals have begun their respective treatments and are supporting one another as they take a step away from public duties to recover.
Charles is said to have driven to Windsor Castle to have lunch with Kate on Thursday, just one day before she announced that she had been diagnosed with the illness.
