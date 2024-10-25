✕ Close King Charles heckled by Australian senator: ‘Give us our land back’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

King Charles said the past cannot be changed as he indirectly acknowledged calls from some of Britain’s former colonies for a reckoning over its role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

The British royal understood “the most painful aspects of our past continue to resonate”, he told leaders at a summit of Commonwealth countries in Samoa.

But Charles stopped short of mentioning financial reparations that some leaders at the event urged for and instead exhorted them to find the “right language” and an understanding of history “to guide us towards making the right choices in future where inequality exists”.

Earlier in the day, Charles enjoyed a truly royal welcome as he was declared the “High Chief” of his Pacific realm in a traditional Samoan village.

Surrounded by tattooed and bare-chested Samoans in traditional garments, Charles and Queen Camilla appeared delighted by the colourful ceremony as they visited the Moata’a Village on day five of the 11 day tour of Australia and Samoa.

The King, dressed in white safari-style gear, was offered a mildly-intoxicating narcotic root drink in a half coconut, known locally as “kava”, a vital element of Pacific culture.