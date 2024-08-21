✕ Close Meghan and Harry visit music school in Columbia

King Charles has arrived in Southport to meet survivors of the fatal Southport knife attack and their families.

The monarch, who received a warm reception as he arrived at Southport Town Hall shortly after 1.30pm, is expected to hear first-hand the experiences of children who were attacked at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class last month.

Upon arrival in Merseyside, the king left flowers in memory of the three children who lost their lives – Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine.

Charles stopped to look at the memorials and greet some of those gathered before going inside the building to meet some of the children who survived the attack, their families and the police liaison team working with them.

The King is due to meet with the three bereaved families in London on Wednesday.

The touching meeting comes not long after it was claimed that Prince Harry “desperately” misses his old life in the UK.

One of the duke’s “oldest friends” revealed: “He’s an angry boy. Things haven’t turned out how he wanted. I think he misses being over here [in Britain] desperately and wants to be admired more,” The Times reported.