A judge is understood to have completed their review of Prince Harry’s visa application to the US following revelations about his past drug use in his bombshell 2023 memoir Spare.

The Duke of Sussex’s visa came under scrutiny following his recollections of taking several illegal substances, including cocaine and magic mushrooms.

Judge Carl Nichols submitted his decision to a court in Washington DC in a sealed document after spending four months reviewing Harry’s visa, The Sun reports.

The judge’s decision could be made public in the coming days, and should it emerge that the duke lied, his continued residence in the US could be at risk.

The think tank group the Heritage Foundation brought about the case after suing the Department of Homeland Security for denying a Freedom of Information request to see Harry’s application.

This comes as King Charles is set to privately meet with the bereaved families from the Southport attack in London today.

The monarch yesterday visited Southport to express his “sympathy and empathy” for the town, which is still in a state of shock following the 29 July stabbing that left three children dead.