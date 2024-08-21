Royal news live: Harry visa ‘drugs’ row update as ‘judge decides case’ as Charles meets Southport survivors
Prince Harry’s visa application has been reviewed following drug-taking revelations in Spare
A judge is understood to have completed their review of Prince Harry’s visa application to the US following revelations about his past drug use in his bombshell 2023 memoir Spare.
The Duke of Sussex’s visa came under scrutiny following his recollections of taking several illegal substances, including cocaine and magic mushrooms.
Judge Carl Nichols submitted his decision to a court in Washington DC in a sealed document after spending four months reviewing Harry’s visa, The Sun reports.
The judge’s decision could be made public in the coming days, and should it emerge that the duke lied, his continued residence in the US could be at risk.
The think tank group the Heritage Foundation brought about the case after suing the Department of Homeland Security for denying a Freedom of Information request to see Harry’s application.
This comes as King Charles is set to privately meet with the bereaved families from the Southport attack in London today.
The monarch yesterday visited Southport to express his “sympathy and empathy” for the town, which is still in a state of shock following the 29 July stabbing that left three children dead.
Judge ‘files decision’ on Prince Harry’s visa application
A judge is understood to have filed their decision on Prince Harry’s US visa application.
The document was subject to a four-month review following revelations about the Duke of Sussex’s prior drug use in his 2023 memoir Spare.
While the decision has not yet been made public, it could be released in the coming days.
Former president Donald Trump said that he would treat Harry like any other citizen should he be reelected in November and it emerges that the royal lied.
Prince William ‘irritated’ by Harry and Meghan’s well wishes for Princess of Wales
Prince William was reportedly “irritated” by a subtle detail of Harry and Meghan’s public well-wishes for the Princess of Wales following her cancer diagnosis.
Following the March announcement, the Sussexes released a statement that read: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”
“William takes offence at people calling Catherine ‘Kate,’ because she has asked to be known as Catherine. It’s a fairly simple wish to respect,” a friend told the Daily Beast.
“[The] fact that Harry and Meghan were unable to bring themselves to use her chosen name, even when they were sending her get-well-soon messages after her cancer diagnosis, was noted.”
Princess Lilibet’s ‘great tragedy'
Following the news that Princess Lilibet has “found her voice” when speaking, a royal expert has said there is a “great tragedy” in her life.
News of the youngster’s development was revealed by the Duchess of Sussex on her recent tour of Colombia.
“She has found her voice,” Meghan said at an event for women. “And we’re so proud of that because that is how we, as I was saying, create the conditions in which there’s a ripple effect of young girls and young women knowing that if someone else is encouraging them to use their voice and be heard, that’s what they’re going to do.”
Reacting to the revelation, former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole said: “I think what that little child won’t be saying is ‘hello, grandpa’, which is a great, great tragedy, because she hasn’t met King Charles, she hasn’t met Thomas Markle, her maternal grandfather – it’s such a shame.
“They go around the world, and they’re trying to do good, and we welcome the good, but you’ve got to actually take that home.”
King Charles shares ‘sympathy and empathy’ for Southport victims
King Charles expressed his “sympathy and empathy” for the victims of the Southport attacks yesterday.
The monarch yesterday visited the town to meet with survivors and first responders from the July atrocity which shook the nation.
Patrick Hurley, a local MP, who met with the king, said: “The town’s emotions were raging and they still are very raw and he was very empathetic.
“He was very keen to express his sympathy and empathy. Very keen to make sure the people of Southport know that from the symbolism perspective, the country’s heart goes out to the people here.”
King Charles axes Prince Andrew’s private security
King Charles has axed the security he was privately funding for Prince Andrew at the Royal Lodge.
According to reports, this will likely hasten the disgraced Duke of York’s departure from the mansion, which has an estimated private security bill of £3m a year.
Andrew has lived in the property since 2003, when he was given a 75-year lease on the lodge by the late Queen Elizabeth for £250 a week.
Staff at the Royal Lodge have been told their contracts will not be renewed in November.
King Charles to meet with bereaved Southport victims
King Charles will privately meet with the families whose children were tragically killed in the Southport attacks in London today.
This comes after he visited Merseyside yesterday to hear firsthand from the victims and first responders.
The monarch took the opportunity to lay flowers for the three victims – Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine.
Prince William does not want Prince Harry at his coronation
Prince William does not want his younger brother Harry to attend his coronation when the time comes, it has been claimed.
A close friend of the royals told The Sunday Times: “They are estranged, which is dreadfully sad.”
The insider said that the heir to the throne wants his coronation to “look and feel different” from his father’s.
Harry and William have not spoken in almost two years
Prince Harry and William have not spoken since the late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022, it has been claimed.
The pair’s relationship has grown increasingly frosty since Harry stepped down as a working royal and proceeded to give a series of tell-all interviews and write his memoir Spare.
Royal expert Cameron Walker said: “I know whenever I speak to people close to Prince William, the barriers go up when I mention his brother, the Duke of Sussex.
“They’re not on speaking terms. It is understood the last time they did speak was at the Queen’s funeral back in September 2022, and then it was very brief indeed.
“Perhaps that’s very sad, but I suppose we will just have to wait and see if time plays any part in any kind of reconciliation between the brothers.”
Former aide questions Prince Harry’s purpose outside the monarchy
A former aide has said that Prince Harry is at a “crossroads” in life as he tries to find a purpose outside the monarchy.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, stepped down as a working royal in 2020 alongside his wife Meghan Markle, citing a desire to live a more independent life and obtain increased privacy.
“What is the purpose of Prince Harry, and what is Prince Harry’s purpose?” the former aide told The Times.
“He loved the army and was very good at his job. The work with Invictus is great, and fatherhood was the role he most wanted, so perhaps those are enough for him. But everything else is a bit woolly.
“I always thought he wanted more from life. I can’t help but think he must be wondering, ‘Where do I go from here?’”
Meghan Markle ‘would have been great asset to royal family
The Duchess of Sussex has been praised in the wake of her and Prince Harry’s recent tour of Colombia.
On the trip, Meghan showcased her Spanish-speaking skills and stressed the importance of women using their voices.
BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole said: “She would have been a great asset had she chosen the wider stage and the bigger stage that Buckingham Palace could have given her, instead of scooting off to Canada and then to America.”
Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals in 2020, citing press intrusion and a desire to live a more independent life.
