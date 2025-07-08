Police have ‘proportionate and considered’ plan ahead of Glasgow Kneecap gig

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police Scotland say they have a “proportionate and considered policing plan” ahead of Kneecap’s gig in Glasgow, which replaces their cancelled slot at the TRNSMT festival.

Kneecap were axed from the line-up of TRNSMT in the city amid a row over an investigation by counter-terror police into rapper Mo Chara, who is accused of terrorism offences related to a Hezbollah flag he allegedly held up on stage.

The satirical Belfast rap group, who perform in Irish, have been outspoken critics of the war in Gaza and said the prosecution – following an investigation by the Met Police – is linked to their views on Palestine.

TRNSMT cancelled Kneecap’s performance at the end of May over safety concerns by Police Scotland.

On Tuesday, they are set to perform a sold-out gig at the O2 Academy in Glasgow, days before TRNSMT begins on Friday.

As well as Kneecap, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar are also performing in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Police Scotland say they will aim to minimise disruption in the city.

In May, First Minister John Swinney urged for TRNSMT to cancel the performance on July 11, saying that “organisers of TRNSMT have got to consider that issue.”

Mo Chara, also known as Liam Og O hAnnaidh was charged under the name Liam O’Hanna by the Metropolitan Police in May, over the alleged display of a Hezbollah flag at a gig, and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 18.

The furore led to calls from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch for Glastonbury to cancel a performance from the Belfast rappers on June 28, which the festival organisers did not do.

Despite being cancelled from TRNSMT, Kneecap are still due to perform scheduled shows at 2000trees rock festival on July 10, Wythenshawe Park in Manchester on August 15 and Belfast Vital on August 29 – nine days after O hAnnaidh’s next court appearance.

At the last hearing, prosecutor Michael Bisgrove said: “It’s not about Mr O hAnnaidh’s support for the people of Palestine or his criticism of Israel.

“He’s well within his rights to voice his opinions and solidarity, as is anybody else.

“The allegation in this case is a wholly different thing and deals with a video recording showing that, in November of last year, Mr O hAnnaidh wore and displayed the flag of Hezbollah, a proscribed terrorist organisation, while saying ‘up Hamas, up Hezbollah’.”

Kneecap have said they have “never supported” Hamas or Hezbollah, which are banned in the UK.

Superintendent Paul Douglas said: “We are aware of a number of events and concerts due to take place in the Greater Glasgow area in the week beginning Monday July 7 2025.

“A proportionate and considered policing plan is in place within the city and we are working with a number of stakeholders to ensure the safety of all those attending these events and where possible minimise disruption to the people of Glasgow.”