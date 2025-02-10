Second MP loses Labour whip over membership of WhatsApp group

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A second MP has lost the Labour whip over his membership of a WhatsApp group containing offensive comments, after a minister was sacked following messages he sent to the chat.

Oliver Ryan, who was elected to represent the Burnley constituency last summer, had been under investigation over his involvement in the chat and was due to meet the chief whip on Monday.

It comes after former health minister Andrew Gwynne apologised for “badly misjudged” remarks he made in the group, as he left the Government and was suspended from the party at the weekend.

Greater Manchester Police said that a “non-crime hate incident” had been recorded after the emergence of the comments.

Mr Gwynne reportedly said that he hoped a 72-year-old woman would soon die after she asked a councillor about bin collections, and joked about a constituent being “mown down” by a truck.

Swift action will always be taken where individuals are found to have breached the high standards expected of them as Labour Party members Labour Party

The Prime Minister dismissed Mr Gwynne as a minister as soon as he became aware of the comments, it is understood.

Sir Keir Starmer “will not hesitate to take action” when ministers do not uphold high standards, Downing Street said following the revelations.

The Daily Mail reported that Mr Ryan appeared to mock a fellow Labour MP over his sexuality in exchanges in the group called Trigger Me Timbers.

The newspaper does not name the MP being mocked in the group and notes he has never discussed his sexuality publicly and is not known to be gay.

Mr Ryan is also said to have used an offensive nickname to refer to local Labour leader Colin Bailey.

He became an MP in July and was previously a Tameside councillor.

In a statement on Monday, a Labour spokesperson said: “As part of our WhatsApp group investigation, Oliver Ryan has been administratively suspended as a member of the Labour Party.

“As soon as this group was brought to our attention, a thorough investigation was immediately launched and this process is ongoing in line with the Labour Party’s rules and procedures.

“Swift action will always be taken where individuals are found to have breached the high standards expected of them as Labour Party members.”

On Sunday, Mr Ryan posted a statement on X saying some of the comments made in the group were “completely unacceptable, and I fully condemn them.

“I regret not speaking out at the time, and I recognise that failing to do so was wrong,” he said.

“I did not see every message, but I accept responsibility for not being more proactive in challenging what was said.

“I also made some comments myself which I deeply regret and would not make today and for that, I wholeheartedly apologise.”

Mr Gwynne apologised on Saturday for “any offence I’ve caused” and expressed regret over the remarks, but did not suggest he would stand down as an MP.

“I’ve served the Labour Party all my life and it was a huge honour to be appointed a minister by Keir Starmer,” he wrote.

Ashley Dalton, the MP for West Lancashire, has been appointed as a minister at the Department of Health and Social Care following on from Mr Gwynne’s departure.

Downing Street announced a series of ministerial changes on Monday that will also see Douglas Alexander now serve jointly in the Cabinet Office as well as the Department for Business and Trade.

The role within the Cabinet Office will see him work on engagement with the devolved administrations across the UK, Downing Street said.

Asked if the Prime Minister expected ministers to call out derogatory remarks, his official spokesman told reporters: “His determination to uphold high standards of conduct in public office and lead Government in service of working people… He will not hesitate to take action against any minister who fails to meet these standards, as he has done in this case.”

Asked if ministers should be calling out offensive remarks, the spokesman added: “He set out the expectation of high standards of conduct. Obviously it is up to people to deliver on that.”