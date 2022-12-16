Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter from The Independent's Race Correspondent Nadine White Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter The Race Report Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince William’s godmother, who asked a black British charity boss where she “really came from” during a Buckingham Palace reception, has now apologised in person.

Ngozi Fulani, founder of the charity Sistah Space, was appalled by the comments by Lady Susan Hussey at the event two weeks ago.

Ms Fulani said she had suffered “horrific abuse” on social media in the aftermath of the questioning by the late Queen’s lady in waiting.

Lady Susan Hussey caused offence with her line of questioning (Getty )

The two women met on Friday morning at the late Queen’s former residence, according to a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

“At this meeting, filled with warmth and understanding, Lady Susan offered her sincere apologies for the comments that were made and the distress they caused to Ms Fulani,” the statement said.

“Lady Susan has pledged to deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved and is grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the issues in this area.

“Ms Fulani, who has unfairly received the most appalling torrent of abuse on social media and elsewhere, has accepted this apology and appreciates that no malice was intended.”

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, “have been kept fully informed and are pleased that both parties have reached this welcome outcome”, the statement said.

The palace pledged that the royal households will “continue their focus on inclusion and diversity”, and will undertake an “enhanced programme of work which will extend knowledge and training programmes, examining what can be learnt from Sistah Space, and ensuring these reach all members of their communities”.

Both Ms Fulani and Lady Susan ask now that they be left in peace to rebuild their lives in the wake of an immensely distressing period for them both, according to the statement, which was attributed to both Ms Fulani and the palace.

“They hope that their example shows a path to resolution can be found with kindness, co-operation and the condemnation of discrimination wherever it takes root,” the statement said.

“It is the wish of both parties that, at the end of the UN’s 16 days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, attention can now return to the important work of Sistah Space in supporting women affected by domestic abuse.”

More follows...