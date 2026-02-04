Murder investigation launched after man stabbed near university

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in Leicester city centre.

Police were called just after 5pm on Tuesday following a report that a man had collapsed in Oxford Street, close to the junction with Bonners Lane, near De Montfort University.

While officers were en-route to the scene it was reported the man – who was in his 20s – had been stabbed and he was taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary, where he died a short time later, Leicestershire Police said.

A 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Police said from inquiries carried out so far it is believed the victim was involved in an altercation with another man in the street, who left the scene before police arrived.

A De Montfort University student, who did not wish to be named, said he saw a man receiving medical attention on the pavement.

The student, who had been on the way home from a field trip, said: “I just saw a person on the floor and getting CPR.

“I was going back home then I just saw the police around and saw the person on the floor.

“He was an old man, I think. I didn’t really look much because I’m really kind of sensitive.”

The student said the man was lying on the pavement across the road from The Bowling Green pub in Oxford Street.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Lorna Granville said: “We are currently piecing together exactly what has occurred on the corner of Oxford Street and Bonners Lane between, what is reported as, two men involved in a confrontation.

“One of the men is believed to have been stabbed and has then collapsed in the street. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he died in hospital.

“CCTV in the area is currently being reviewed and officers are speaking to potential witnesses to assist with our investigation. We know a lot of people came to the aid of the victim before emergency services arrived and we want to thank them for their help.

“If you were one of these people and you haven’t yet spoken to police, please make contact with us.

“The incident happened at 5pm, so we know the area was also busy with motorists driving along Oxford Street. If you saw anything or captured footage on dashcam as you drove past the area, we would also like to hear from you.

“I appreciate the incident has caused major disruption in the city, with a number of roads closed. We are working to reduce this impact as soon as we can.

“Local officers will be in the area over the coming days carrying out reassurance patrols. If anyone has any concerns, please speak to an officer.

“If you can help in any way, call 101 and quote incident number 495 of February 3.”

Several roads remain closed in the area while the investigation continues.

In a statement, a spokesman for De Montfort University said: “We are aware of a very serious incident on our campus. We are working with Leicestershire Police as they launch an immediate investigation.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by what has happened. We are offering direct support to students and staff who witnessed the incident.”

East Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to the scene at 5.03pm on Tuesday.

It said: “The caller reported a medical emergency. We sent a paramedic in an ambulance car, three crewed ambulances and a responder from the air ambulance was also in attendance. We transported one patient to Leicester Royal Infirmary.”

University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust warned patients with appointments on Wednesday of disruption around Leicester Royal Infirmary due to the incident.

They said in a statement on Facebook: “Due to road closures currently in place near the hospital following an overnight incident, there will be traffic disruption in the area this morning.

“Please attend your appointment and allow extra time for your journey. Follow local diversions and police instructions. If you are delayed, please contact your clinic or department where possible.”

Councillor Liz Sahu, speaking on behalf of fellow Castle ward councillors Patrick Kitterick and Mick Gregg, said: “Local councillors are very concerned and worried to read about the ‘serious incident’ that occurred at DMU last night.

“I hope and pray that everyone is safe. I believe the university is offering support to its staff and students.

“We will seek to discuss this incident and other worrying incidents that have recently occurred in our city with the police.”