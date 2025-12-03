Fast food chain admit stores could close as part of overhaul

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fast-food restaurant chain that has been on British high streets for over two decades may soon need to close locations and cut jobs, its owner has warned.

Known for its waffle fries and ‘healthy fast food’ offering, Leon has been struggling in recent years to recover from the Covid pandemic, co-founder and owner John Vincent has shared.

The businessman has revealed he is in negotiations with landlords which may result in unprofitable locations being closed down, and staff being cut.

The restaurant chain runs over 70 restaurants in the UK, alongside 29 franchised sites at locations like airports and hubs, employing approximately 1,120 staff.

“Then I want to recreate Leon as the Earth’s favourite fast food,” he said, adding: “Chefs are not in touch with the earth. Understanding the earth is love.”

Mr Vincent reacquired the fast-food chain that he co-founded in October after it was sold to the billionaire Issa brothers – owners of Asda - for £100m in 2021.

open image in gallery John Vincent was one of three founders of the ‘healthy fast food chain’ (Leon/PA) ( PA Media )

During the Covid pandemic, Leon operated at a loss, with sales falling from £64.9 million in 2023 to £62.5 million in 2024, in a pre-tax loss of £8.38 million.

It was reportedly repurchased by Mr Vincent for between £30 and £50 million.

In his interview, the businessman criticised the management under Asda: “They realised that sales are going backwards, so they cut labour or they cut cost of goods. They took the halloumi from a nice bit to a crispy bit to save money. And, guess what? They make less money.

“The accountants take over, whereas we need the Steve Jobses and we need the Elon Musks to be in charge.”

The Leon owner also revealed some major changes which could soon be coming to the restaurants. Diners can expect smaller menus, but fan favourites like the bestselling chicken satay rice box will remain.

Stores will also improve their cleanliness, he says, with managers soon being made to share “before and after” cleaning pictures on a WhatsApp group every day.

Self-checkout kiosks may also be ditched, Mr Vincent adds, although he is uncertain: “my instinct was to lose them, and I may well do, but I have found some customers don’t want to talk to a human. So I am mulling over that little conundrum”.

Leon has been approached for comment.