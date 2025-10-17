Da Vinci and Michelangelo drawings go on display in Scotland for first time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drawings by Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo and Titian are to go on display in Scotland for the first time.

More than 80 drawings by 57 different artists will be on show in The King’s Gallery at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh from Friday.

Drawings by Leonardo, Michelangelo and Titian are among 45 works on display in Scotland for the first time as part of the Drawing The Italian Renaissance exhibition.

It explores the variety of drawings in this period, from preparatory studies for paintings and altarpieces to designs for sculpture and elaborate drawings which were made as gifts.

Lauren Porter, curator of the exhibition, said: “This is a remarkable opportunity to share so many of the Italian Renaissance drawings from the Royal Collection, with over half being shown in Scotland for the first time.

“As works on paper cannot be permanently displayed for conservation reasons, this exhibition offers a rare opportunity for visitors to view these drawings up close, giving a unique insight into the minds of the great artists who made them.”

One of the highlights is an example of one of Leonardo’s anatomical studies drawn from a real-life dissection.

On display for the first time in Scotland is his study of a male torso in pen and ink, which was likely drawn from a wax model made by the artist.

The distorted and tormented face of a grotesque mask sketched by Michelangelo contrasts with the classical features of Leonardo’s red and black chalk drawing of a curly-haired young man which is displayed nearby.

The opening of the exhibition in Edinburgh comes after a critically acclaimed show in London.

After almost 120 hours of conservation work by Royal Collection Trust conservators ahead of the London exhibition, Bernardino Campi’s cartoon for an altarpiece of the Virgin and Child is also on show for the first time in Scotland.

The cartoon, a large-scale drawing made of four pieces of paper joined together, was originally used to transfer the drawing on to a painting’s surface.

The King’s Gallery is also hosting its first artist residency, in collaboration with Edinburgh College of Art.

Edinburgh-based artists Phoebe Leach and Dette Allmark, both alumni of the school, will respond to the masterpieces on display by drawing in the gallery throughout the exhibition.

Their creations will form a changing display for visitors, who are encouraged to take inspiration and try drawing themselves, with materials freely available.