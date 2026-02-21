Bishop of Lincoln arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Bishop of Lincoln has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that a 68-year-old man was arrested as part of an “ongoing investigation following an allegation that a man was sexually assaulted between 2018 and 2025”.

The Right Reverend Stephen Conway has been released on conditional bail.

Earlier, the Diocese of Lincoln confirmed that the Bishop had been suspended from his duties.

It said in a statement: “The Bishop of Lincoln, the Right Rev Stephen Conway, has been suspended from ministry while a complaint made to the National Safeguarding Team is responded to according to House of Bishops Code of Practice.

“This includes referral to the appropriate statutory authorities.”

No details of the complaint were given.

The Bishop of Grantham, the Right Rev Dr Nicholas Chamberlain, will take over diocesan duties during the suspension, the statement said.

The Diocese added: “Support is in place for those affected and there will be no further comment while the process is ongoing.

“We understand that this will be a deeply unsettling time. The Diocesan Safeguarding Team is available for anyone who wishes to contact them.”

Conway was installed as Bishop of Lincoln in 2023, previously having served as Bishop of Ramsbury and Bishop of Ely.

He has been a member of the House of Lords since 2014.