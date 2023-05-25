Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The government has dropped plans for a bill that would have banned live exports and cracked down on puppy smuggling, prompting waves of fury from animal-welfare campaigners and experts.

The Kept Animals Bill – which also included a ban on primates as pets, a crackdown on puppy smuggling and greater protection from dangerous dogs for livestock – were in the Conservatives’ election manifesto.

The promises were mainstays of the government’s 2021 grand animal-welfare action plan, and the Bill was one of Boris Johnson’s flagship policies.

During his Tory leadership campaign last year, Rishi Sunak promised to ban live animal exports and to champion the Kept Animals Bill.

When the heads of nearly 30 campaign organisations called on him and rival Liz Truss to promise to uphold the pledges, Mr Sunak’s team replied saying: “Rishi looks forward to championing this Bill as it continues to progress through parliament.”

The legislation would also have tackled pet theft, improved rules on zoo animal welfare and banned the import of dogs with cropped ears.

Environment, food and rural affairs minister Mark Spencer announced on Thursday the government was dropping it, citing a lack of parliamentary time – but sources said the government feared it could lead to debates over the hunting ban.

Animal-welfare campaigners accused the prime minister of breaking Tory promises.

Claire Bass, senior director of campaigns and public affairs at Humane Society International/UK, said: “The government’s decision to abandon the Kept Animals Bill is an astonishing betrayal of both animals and public trust.”

She said the Bill needed only a few more hours in the Commons to succeed, so parliamentary time clearly was not the real issue.

She said Whitehall sources had said the Bill had been dropped over concerns it could “act as a vehicle for uncomfortable debates that the government does not want held on polarising issues such as hunting with dogs”.

Hunting wild mammals with dogs is illegal under the Hunting Act 2004.

“Vital protections for dogs, calves, sheep, primates and other animals have been sacrificed today at the government’s altar of self-serving political convenience,” Ms Bass said.

