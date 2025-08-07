Burglars steal £500,000 of jewellery from south-east London home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Raiders have stolen £500,000 of jewellery from a home in south-east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

The items, which included treasured family heirlooms, were taken from a house in Bickley Road, Bromley, on the evening of Monday December 30 2024.

Detective Constable Jamie White, of the Met’s South Area Command Unit, described the monetary value of the theft as “enormous” but “the sentimental value is priceless”.

Police are looking for three men who forced their way in through a bathroom window while the owners were out.

They entered the address at 5.40pm and left at 6.25pm.

Police have released images of a number of the stolen items in an effort to trace them.

Dc White said: “While the monetary value of this theft is enormous, the sentimental value is priceless – with many of the pieces being passed down through generations of the family.

“Helpfully, a number of the pieces stolen are unique, so we are hoping that releasing these photographs will jog someone’s memory.”

Anyone who may have seen the items or who knows of anyone handling the goods is asked to get in touch with the Met via 101, quoting 01/1257889/24.

They can also speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.