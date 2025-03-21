How are other airports and airlines helping after Heathrow closure?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Airports and airlines across the UK and Ireland have come to the aid of Heathrow following its closure on Friday.

Online flight tracking service Flightradar24 said more than 1,300 flights were disrupted by the closure, with 120 flights to the airport in the air when the closure was announced.

British Airways advised customers not to travel to Heathrow on Friday “until further notice”.

It said in a statement: “This will clearly have a significant impact on our operation and our customers and we’re working as quickly as possible to update them on their travel options for the next 24 hours and beyond.”

Ryanair said it is organising eight “rescue flights” between London Stansted and Ireland for passengers affected by the closure.

The airline said in a statement: “Ryanair will operate four extra flights between Dublin and Stansted on Friday afternoon as well as four extra flights on Saturday morning.

“These flights can be booked on http://Ryanair.com from 9.30am this morning.”

All flights between Dublin Airport and Heathrow on Friday have been cancelled.

Graeme McQueen, media relations manager at Dublin Airport Authority, said: “All flights scheduled between Dublin Airport and London Heathrow today have been cancelled following the closure of London Heathrow Airport due to a power outage.

“A total of 34 flights were scheduled between Dublin Airport and Heathrow today – 17 inbound and 17 outbound.

“Further disruption to flights between Dublin Airport and Heathrow over the coming days is possible.

“Passengers looking for updates regarding specific flights or to rebook or change flight are advised to contact their airline directly by phone or online.”

Shannon Airport in Co Clare, Ireland, said at least six flights diverted from Heathrow would land at its airport on Friday.

A spokesperson for Shannon Airport Group said: “We are closely monitoring the situation at Heathrow Airport and are providing support by accommodating diverted flights as needed and our team is on-site to assist with the additional passengers.

“So far, Shannon Airport has facilitated six diverted flights originally scheduled to land at Heathrow, including flights from Toronto, Atlanta, Bridgetown Barbados, Boston, Orlando and Newark.

“The first of these flights landed safely at 4.26am this morning.”

EasyJet, which does not operate at Heathrow, said it will use larger than planned aircraft on key routes on Friday and over the weekend to accommodate disrupted passengers.

Several flights between the UK and Milan, Amsterdam, Paris, Munich and Madrid will have A320 aircraft with capacity for 186 passengers, instead of A319 aircraft which can only carry 156 passengers.