London horses – live: Blood-soaked runaway cavalry horses charge through streets as at least four injured
The animals, wearing saddles and bridles, were seen running in the road near Aldwych on Wednesday morning
Four people have been taken to hospital after they were injured when a number of military horses broke loose and caused carnage in central London.
The animals, one of which appeared to be covered in blood, were seen running around Whitehall and Victoria, with two of the horses reaching as far as Limehouse and Shadwell.
Witnesses reported seeing a soldier falling to the ground, while an army spokesperson confirmed that a number of personnel and horses had been injured and were receiving medical attention.
Pictures and videos of the horses were shared on social media, with a black horse colliding into a taxi and another smashing the windscreen of a double-decker bus.
The animals, which form part of the Household Cavalry, are understood to have become spooked during their daily morning exercise.
The London Ambulance Service said it received three horse-related calls, with one person found injured after being thrown from a horse on Buckingham Palace Road. Two others were injured in Belgrave Square while a fourth person was injured at the junction of Chancery Lane.
London Ambulance Service received three calls of horse injuries
London Ambulance Service said it received three horse-related calls.
The first was at 8.25am about a person being thrown from a horse on Buckingham Palace Road. The patient was taken to hospital.
Two minutes later medics were called to nearby Belgrave Square and found two people injured by horses and took them to hospital.
A further call was made at 8.35am at the junction of Chancery Lane and Fleet Street and a fourth person was taken to hospital.
Four people have been taken to hospital
Four people have been taken to hospital after they were hurt when military horses bolted through central London, London Ambulance Service said.
The driver of the Mercedes, Faraz, who was waiting outside the Clermont Hotel when he felt something smash into his car.
He said he saw three or four horses near the vehicle, and that one member of military personnel had been thrown off and injured.
Army confirms horses contained - ‘a number’ of personnel injured
The army has confirmed that the military loose horses have been contained.
A spokesperson said they became loose during a routine exercise this morning.
"All of the horses have now been recovered and returned to camp,” the spokesperson said.
“A number of personnel and horses have been injured and are receiving the appropriate medical attention."
Four injured after horses charge through London
Four people were injured by the horses as they charged through the streets of London.
London Ambulance Service told The Independent it treated four people at different locations in the capital
LAS’s crew were called to incidents in Buckingham Palace Road, Belgrave Square and the junction of Chancery Lane and Fleet Street to separate reports of incidents with a horse.
Horses found and contained - City of London police
City of London Police said two escaped horses have been contained after they were seen running around central London.
The force said officers were waiting for an army horse box to collect the animals and take them to a vet.
In a statement, police said: “At around 8.40am, we were called about horses that had become loose and were travelling through the City.
“Our officers have contained two horses on the Highway near Limehouse.
“We’re waiting for an army horse box to collect the horses and transport them to veterinary care.”
Watch: Blood-soaked horses run loose in London after breaking free from Household Cavalry
Person, believed to a soldier, thrown from horse and injured
A person, believed to be a soldier, was thrown from one of the horses and injured
A London ambulance service spokesperson said: “We were called at 8:25am today (April 24) to reports of a person being thrown from a horse on Buckingham Palace Road, SW1W.
“We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, and an incident response officer.
“Our first paramedic was on the scene in five minutes.
“The incident is still ongoing and we are working with our emergency services partners.”
Met Police searching for horses
The Metropolitan Police has said it is working with the army to locate the horses.
A spokesperson said: “We are aware of a number of horses on the loose in central London.
“We are working with colleagues in the Army to locate them.”
Buckingham Palace Rd closed
Buckingham Palace Road has been closed after the incident and a cordon remains in place, with a blue tarpaulin tent put in place around the injured soldier.
One of the horses has been spotted as far away as Shadwell, which is around 3.3 miles away from where the horses initially broke free.
