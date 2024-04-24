✕ Close Blood-soaked horses run loose in London after breaking free from Household Cavalry

Four people have been taken to hospital after they were injured when a number of military horses broke loose and caused carnage in central London.

The animals, one of which appeared to be covered in blood, were seen running around Whitehall and Victoria, with two of the horses reaching as far as Limehouse and Shadwell.

Witnesses reported seeing a soldier falling to the ground, while an army spokesperson confirmed that a number of personnel and horses had been injured and were receiving medical attention.

Pictures and videos of the horses were shared on social media, with a black horse colliding into a taxi and another smashing the windscreen of a double-decker bus.

The animals, which form part of the Household Cavalry, are understood to have become spooked during their daily morning exercise.

The London Ambulance Service said it received three horse-related calls, with one person found injured after being thrown from a horse on Buckingham Palace Road. Two others were injured in Belgrave Square while a fourth person was injured at the junction of Chancery Lane.