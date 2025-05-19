Third man arrested after arson attacks on properties linked to Keir Starmer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of arson over attacks on two properties and a car linked to Sir Keir Starmer.

The 34-year-old was held in Chelsea, south-west London, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said.

His arrest follows that of a 26-year-old man, who was detained on suspicion of the same offence on Saturday at Luton Airport.

Roman Lavrynovych, a 21-year-old Ukrainian man, has already been charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life in connection with the fires.

Lavrynovych, of Sydenham, south-east London, denied arson in a police interview.

He appeared in court on Friday and was remanded in custody until a further hearing at the Old Bailey scheduled for June 6.

Two of the fires took place in Kentish Town – one in the early hours of May 12 at the home where Sir Keir lived before he became Prime Minister and moved into Downing Street.

A car was set alight in the same street four days earlier on May 8.

The third fire was on May 11 at the front door of a house converted into flats in Islington.