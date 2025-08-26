Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Murder charge after man, 87, dies in south-east London

Vasile Iosebica, 47, of Wellmeadow Road, Lewisham, is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Margaret Davis
Tuesday 26 August 2025 13:54 BST
(Metropolitan Police)

A 47-year-old has been charged with murder after the death of an elderly man in south-east London.

Vasile Iosebica, of Wellmeadow Road, Lewisham, is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday over the death of Brian Hunt, 87.

Mr Hunt, who knew Iosebica, was found at a property in Wellmeadow Road at around 1am on Sunday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination found that he had died from compression of the neck.

His next of kin have been told, the Metropolitan Police said.

