Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Advertised job vacancies down 15% since budget – study

Businesses had cut back on hiring in anticipation of higher costs, the research suggested.

Alan Jones
Wednesday 02 April 2025 11:11 BST
The findings were from a major global survey ahead of International Women’s Day (Alamy/PA)
The findings were from a major global survey ahead of International Women’s Day (Alamy/PA)

The number of advertised job vacancies has fallen since the last budget, new research suggests.

Jobs site CV-Library said there had also been a widening of regional disparity in job creation since last October.

Its study indicated that businesses have cut back on hiring in anticipation of higher costs, with the biggest cutbacks in the north of the country.

Across the country as a whole, job vacancies fell by 15.1% in the four months since the budget, compared to the previous four months, the report said.

The number of jobs advertised in London has remained largely flat compared to the period before the budget, while areas such as Nottingham, Liverpool, Norwich, Warrington and Sheffield have all seen more than a 20% drop in the number of jobs advertised, according to the research.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in