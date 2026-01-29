Bus driver sacked after he chased down and knocked out robber

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “hero” London bus driver was sacked after he chased down and knocked out a man who stole a passenger’s necklace.

Mark Hehir had worked as a London bus driver for Metroline for about two years before the incident.

On June 25 2024, Mr Hehir was driving the 206 bus, which runs between Wembley and Maida Vale in north-west London.

A tribunal heard that a man boarded the bus, pushing past a female passenger, before snatching a necklace from around her neck and running off.

Mr Hehir chased after the man down the street and returned the necklace to the female passenger.

The man then reappeared, walking towards the bus, where he threw “the first punch” at Mr Hehir, the tribunal was told.

Mr Hehir then responded in self-defence and hit the man once, knocking him unconscious.

The tribunal was told Mr Hehir then dragged the man to the pavement and restrained him for almost “half an hour”.

The men were both arrested, however Mr Hehir was subsequently released and told he would face no further police action.

The day after the incident, Mr Hehir was suspended from duty and told to attend an investigation.

At a disciplinary hearing, Mr Hehir was told the allegations included “bringing the company into disrepute by physically assaulting a passenger” and that he also “failed to protect his and his passengers’ safety by leaving the bus unattended with engine running and chasing an assailant”.

Mr Hehir told the hearing that “he had acted instinctively in running after the (man)” and that he had left the doors open and the handbrake on.

The hearing was shown an email containing a case review note from Detective Constable Waddington, which said “the claimant had used force which was proportionate and necessary in the circumstances in the defence of himself and the female passenger”.

Mr Hehir told the hearing that when the man returned to the bus “the female passenger was scared” and that he held him on the ground as “he was frightened that the (man) would do something if he got to his feet”.

Mr Hehir told the hearing that the public’s view of his actions was that he was a “hero”.

The hearing questioned whether the man returned to the bus to “shake hands and apologise to the female passenger and the claimant”, and who threw the first punch.

Alina Gioroc, an operations manager who heard the disciplinary case, told the tribunal that she believed “that the (man) returned towards the bus with the clear intention to apologise and shake hands with the female passenger”.

Ms Gioroc continued: “When the (man) intended to shake hands with the claimant, the claimant pushed the (man) away rather than stepping away himself, and that the (man) had not been aggressive until this point.”

She found the restraining of the man for almost half an hour to be an “excessive use of force and disproportionate”, the tribunal heard.

Ms Gioroc concluded that each allegation was found and decided the claimant should be dismissed without notice for gross misconduct.

A tribunal held in Watford upheld Mr Hehir’s dismissal and said “that the genuine belief of the disciplinary and appeal managers that the claimant was guilty of gross misconduct was held on reasonable grounds and was within the band of reasonable responses open to an employer in the circumstances”.

A Metroline spokesperson said: “The tribunal has upheld the dismissal as fair. The claimant breached protocols designed to keep staff and passengers safe, which is our priority.”