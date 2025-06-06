Man charged with murder after disappearance of Colombian woman

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been charged with murder after a Colombian woman disappeared after leaving her east London home.

Yajaira Castro Mendez, 46, was reported missing to the Metropolitan Police on Saturday May 31 having left her home in Ilford on the morning of Thursday May 29.

Police were at a scene in Gray’s Inn Road, Camden, on Friday as part of their investigation into the incident.

Juan Toledo, 51, of south-east London, appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on the same day charged with her murder.

Scotland Yard said the man, who was arrested on Tuesday, is known to Ms Castro Mendez.

Chief Superintendent Jason Stewart, who leads policing in Camden, said: “Officers have been working around the clock to find Yajaira. She has not been seen or heard from by her family or friends since the date she was reported missing.

“Yajaira’s disappearance was initially treated as a missing person investigation led by local officers.

“The investigation was then transferred to the Met’s Specialist Crime Command on Thursday (June 5) after a range of extensive further inquiries very sadly suggested she has come to harm.

“Yajaira’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers, and we are keeping them updated with developments.

“Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances and there are crime scenes in place across Camden and Lambeth.

“We thank the community for their patience while we carry out our inquiries and ask that any one with information please comes forward.”

Anyone with information relating to Ms Castro Mendez’s disappearance is asked to contact police via 101 or @MetCC quoting CAD 3020/06JUN25, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.