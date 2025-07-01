Wimbledon fans prepare for 34C heat with wine, umbrellas and strawberries

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tennis fans braved the heat to queue overnight for the second day of Wimbledon – equipped with wine, umbrellas and strawberries.

Many were taking extra precautions after a woman fainted in the heat during Carlos Alcaraz’s match on Centre Court on Monday.

Temperatures are forecast to reach up to 34C in London on Tuesday.

Father and daughter Raju and Robyn Misra, from Stockport, were among those who camped out from Monday evening at the south-west London venue.

“We got here at 6.30pm – we only got about an hour’s sleep,” Ms Misra, 35, said.

Her father, 61, added: “We had a bottle of wine – that’s all we needed.”

The pair said they were hoping to see former Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic in action at his 20th championships.

Anjon Saidy-Khan, 32, said: “We saw the news – it looks set to be even hotter today so we needed to be prepared.

“If you saw a picture you’d think it was pouring it down – every other person has a brolly, it seems.”

Wimbledon’s rules for those who queue for on-the-day tickets and ground passes allow one bottle of wine or two cans of beer per person, and many fans had come prepared for the long wait in the sun.

Dozens of umbrellas lined the route of the queue as early morning temperatures began to climb.

Further down the line, friends Francesca Gentile and Elana Marinelli, both 43, and Serhad Bolukcu, 40, tucked into Marks & Spencer strawberries as they waited in the hope of seeing Italian world number one Jannik Sinner play.

“There was some really special snoring going on. We had to move away from some people because they were so loud,” Mr Bolukcu said of the conditions in the queue overnight.

“But it was better than at home – it’s been hotter there.”

Play was paused on Monday when a woman collapsed during Alcaraz’s match against Fabio Fognini on Centre Court.

Water stations have been installed across the grounds, while players are being handed ice packs and cold towels to help them cope with conditions on court.