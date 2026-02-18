Six people taken to hospital after two double-deckers crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Six people have been taken to hospital after two double-decker buses crashed in central London, emergency services said.

The crash took place at 8.05am on Wednesday and involved a route 35 bus colliding into a route 333 that was not in service, according to Transport for London (TfL).

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene at 8.06am, and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) also sent ambulance crews, paramedics in fast-response cars, advanced paramedics, an incident response officer, and their Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene of the crash.

“We treated a number of patients at the scene and took six of them to hospital,” a spokesperson for the ambulance service said.

Police said none of the injuries was deemed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

“No arrests have been made as inquiries continue,” they added.

The two double-decker buses were still visible in Newington Causeway at around 10am on Wednesday, with one bus having seemingly crashed into the back of the other.

The road is closed in both directions while emergency services continue to respond, the Metropolitan Police said.

“We care deeply about the safety of everyone who uses or works on our transport network and our thoughts are with the people who were injured in a bus collision this morning in Southwark,” Lorna Murphy, TfL’s director of buses, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Safety is our top priority and we are working with the police and the operator, Go Ahead London, to establish what happened.

“This must have been a distressing incident for everyone involved and we have support available for anyone affected.”