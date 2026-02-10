Counter terror police investigating as boy, 13, arrested after school stabbings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, as the Metropolitan Police said counter terrorism police were leading the investigation into the school stabbing of two boys aged 12 and 13.

Police were called to Kingsbury High School, Brent, north-west London, at 12.40pm on Tuesday, to reports that a 13-year-old boy was stabbed.

Officers found a 12-year-old boy had also been stabbed.

Speaking at the school, Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams said: “The suspect, who we believe to be 13, left the scene following the stabbing.

“After urgent inquiries, our officers arrested him and also recovered a weapon which we believe to have been used in the stabbing.

“The suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody for questioning by our officers.”

He said police were “keeping an open mind as to any motivation behind the attack”.

“However, due to the surrounding circumstances, the investigation is now being led by officers from counter terrorism policing London, who are working closely with our local officers in response to this incident,” Mr Williams continued.

“The investigation has not currently been declared a terrorist incident, and the investigation team will now be working at pace to gather any evidence and to establish the full circumstances of what’s happened as quickly as possible.”

He said the victims were understood to be in a “serious” condition.

The headteacher of the school said the incident was “a deeply traumatic event for the whole school community”, in a letter to parents and carers.

Alex Thomas said: “I fully appreciate that this will be very upsetting news to hear and, as you can imagine, this has been a deeply traumatic event for the whole school community.

“The situation is under control, but a live investigation is taking place. We are working closely with the authorities and I will provide further updates as soon as I am able to share confirmed information. Please keep the students and their families in your thoughts.”

Mr Thomas said the Lower School would be closed on Wednesday and students should stay at home, but the Upper School would be open for students in Years 10-13.

On Tuesday evening, pupils were still being spoken to by police officers in one of the school’s halls, more than three hours after the usual school day finished – and some were seen leaving in tears.

The father of one pupil said children were obviously “traumatised by what happened in front of them”.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said her thoughts and prayers were with the two children stabbed in the “shocking attack”.

She posted on X: “A shocking attack at Kingsbury High School, where two children have been stabbed.

“My thoughts and my prayers are with them, their families and all those affected.

“The police have arrested the suspect, and I would like to thank them for their rapid work in doing so. We must now give them the space to pursue their investigation.”

While the Education Secretary said she is “heartbroken” about the stabbings.

In a post on X, Bridget Phillipson said: “I am heartbroken to hear about the stabbings at a school in Brent.

“My heart goes out to the families affected and the young people, teachers & school community at this awful time.

“We are in contact with the school and council to offer support. Investigations are now under way.”

Harrow East MP Bob Blackman said he was “deeply shocked and saddened to hear the dreadful news”.

“I know this will shock our local community, and I am in close contact with the police and will continue to seek updates as they work to keep everyone safe,” he added in a post on X.

Brent Council leader Muhammed Butt thanked the emergency services and school staff for their “swift response”, adding: “This is a deeply shocking and distressing incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been injured, their families and the whole school community.

“No parent should ever have to fear for their child’s safety at school, and it is horrifying to think of how someone so young came to be in possession of a weapon capable of causing such harm.”

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan urged anyone with information to contact the police, adding: “There is no honour in staying silent.”

“This awful violence has absolutely no place in our city,” he said.

Kingsbury High School is an academy school serving children aged 11 to 18, with both upper and lower sites.

According to the latest Department for Education information, it has 1,997 pupils.

It traces its origins to Kingsbury County School, which opened in 1925 in a building which had been the office of the former Aircraft Manufacturing Company. It moved premises in 1932.

Alumni include Wham’s George Michael, jazz musician Courtney Pine, Floyd Steadman, the first black captain of the Saracens rugby team, and writer Ekow Eshun.