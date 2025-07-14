Southend Airport to remain closed after ‘fireball’ crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

London Southend Airport will remain closed until further notice after a plane crashed in a “fireball”.

Essex Police said they were alerted shortly before 4pm on Sunday to “reports of a collision involving one 12m plane” at the airport, calling it a “serious incident” although there has been no confirmation of the number of casualties.

Images posted on social media showed a plume of fire and black smoke coming up from the crash site, while witnesses described seeing a “fireball”.

Zeusch Aviation, based at Lelystad Airport in The Netherlands, confirmed its SUZ1 flight had been “involved in an accident” at London Southend Airport.

The statement said the company was “actively supporting the authorities with the investigation”, adding: “Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected.”

open image in gallery A plume of black smoke rises near Southend runway following small plane crash ( Reuters )

The plane had flown from the Greek capital Athens to Pula in Croatia on Sunday before heading to Southend. It was due to return to Lelystad on Sunday evening.

On Sunday evening, the airport announced it was closed until further notice, with all flights to and from it cancelled.

Passengers due to travel on Monday are advised to contact their airline.

Southend Airport said: “Our thoughts are with those affected by today’s events and all passengers impacted by this disruption.

“We will restart flight operations as soon as possible and will continue to update the public on developments.”

EasyJet said the company’s remaining flights to and from the airport had been “diverted to alternative airports or are no longer able to operate”, according to Sky.

John Johnson, who was at the airport with his children and wife on Sunday, said they saw a “big fireball” after the plane crashed “head first into the ground”.

Mr Johnson, from Billericay, told the PA news agency: “We all waved at the pilots, and they all waved back at us.

“The aircraft then turned 180 degrees to face its take-off, departure, powered up, rolled down the runway.

“It took off and about three or four seconds after taking off, it started to bank heavily to its left, and then within a few seconds of that happening, it more or less inverted and crashed just head first into the ground.

“There was a big fireball. Obviously, everybody was in shock in terms of witnessing it.”

open image in gallery Emergency services attend the scene of a plane crash at Southend Airport on 13 July 2025 in Southend, England ( Getty Images )

He said he felt “shaken up” and his thoughts were with the people on the plane and their loved ones.

As a precaution, because of their proximity to the incident, police said they were evacuating the Rochford Hundred Golf Club and Westcliff Rugby Club but rugby club chairman Pete Jones said it had not been necessary.

A bartender at the golf club, which is next door to the airport, said he felt a “big heat wave” before looking up to a “massive fireball” in the sky.

James Philpott told the BBC: “I was just basically in a hut like in the middle of the course and I didn’t even see any plane go down or anything and I just felt like a big heat wave come through and I looked up and there was just a massive fireball basically 100 foot in the sky.

“It was more the heat really just kind of hit me as I was sitting there, just like, feel like I’m baking.”

He continued: “I think everyone was just quite shocked to be honest.

“People were sort of running towards it to see if anyone was injured or anything.”

In a post on X, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander described the incident as “tragic”, adding that her “thoughts are with all those involved” and that she was “monitoring the situation and closely receiving regular updates”.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Southend, Rayleigh Weir and Basildon, along with off road vehicles from Billericay and Chelmsford attended the incident.

Four ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, four hazardous area response team vehicles, three senior paramedic cars and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were also sent to the scene, the East of England Ambulance Service said.

Posting on X, David Burton-Sampson, Labour MP for Southend West and Leigh, said: “I am aware of an incident at Southend Airport.

“Please keep away and allow the emergency services to do their work.

“My thoughts are with everyone involved.”

Southend Airport said the incident involved a “general aviation aircraft” and the airport was “working closely with the local authorities”.

Essex Police have set up a dedicated public portal where people can contact them about the crash at: https://esxpol.uk/LIbaz.